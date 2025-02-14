ADVERTISEMENT

Guru Charan's photography is all about capturing the simple, joyful moments of life. In this article, we’ve put together a collection of his animal photographs, where he brings that same spirit to his subjects. His work shows animals in their everyday, unposed states, offering a true glimpse into their lives.

Whether in playful moments or peaceful stillness, Guru Charan’s images highlight the connection between animals and their world, inviting us to appreciate them in a new way. Scroll down to experience these captivating moments that might just make you feel something special.

More info: Instagram

#1

Monkeys playing on a wire between buildings with palm trees in the background, showcasing captivating animal behavior.

geosmin_photography

Bored Panda reached out to Guru Charan to learn more about his creative process and personal journey. The photographer shared that it was movies that first sparked his passion for photography. "The color grading, framing, and the story behind the shots are what made me learn photography."
    #2

    Dog lying on a grave adorned with flowers in a serene cemetery setting, showcasing captivating animal photography.

    geosmin_photography

    #3

    Three owls perched on a branch, showcasing captivating animal photography amidst lush greenery.

    geosmin_photography

    Charan captures a wide range of subjects, but he finds the way animals express emotions—much like humans—particularly fascinating. "I want to depict that in my photographs," he shared. "The fascinating part is studying their behavior, which most closely resembles human socializing when observed intently. Learning their behavior and waiting for animals to act as you expect them to is the most interesting aspect."
    #4

    A woman holding a goat, taking a selfie at sunset, part of captivating animal photographs collection.

    geosmin_photography

    #5

    Kitten hiding behind a motorcycle tire, showcasing captivating animal photography by Guru Charan.

    geosmin_photography

    Photography comes with its own set of challenges. For Charan, the most difficult part of being a photographer is learning to cope with failures. You don’t get the shot every day, and you need to keep moving along. I enjoy the journey as a photographer. If we focus only on the results, we don’t enjoy the process as much, so the creative journey of making an image is what I enjoy the most."
    #6

    A captivating animal photograph by Guru Charan shows a child holding a colorful rooster closely.

    geosmin_photography

    #7

    Yawning cat on a stone bench with a smiling child in the background, captured in a vibrant teal setting.

    geosmin_photography

    When asked about his favorite photograph, Charan pointed to an image of a monkey couple. "I shot this in 2013 when my wife was pregnant, and the doctors told us that the baby's oxygen supply was on the lower side. I was photographing a monkey couple in the Western Ghats when I received the news. Lost in my thoughts, I continued shooting the pair. After some time, the female moved slightly, revealing a baby. It was a special moment for my stressed mind, filling me with hope and happiness."

    #8

    A hand gently reaches towards a cobra emerging from a basket, showcasing captivating animal photography.

    geosmin_photography

    #9

    Two birds in flight showcasing captivating animal photography by Guru Charan.

    geosmin_photography

    #10

    A girl smiling at a puppy cradled in a scarf, exemplifying captivating animal interactions.

    geosmin_photography

    #11

    Owl peering from behind tree bark, showcasing captivating animal photography.

    geosmin_photography

    #12

    Two monkeys cuddling on a branch, showcasing captivating animal photography amidst lush green foliage.

    geosmin_photography

    #13

    Sleeping dog and kitten on the ground, embodying captivating animal photography.

    geosmin_photography

    #14

    A puppy on a mat touching a cute Groot plant pot. Captivating animal photograph.

    geosmin_photography

    #15

    Street dogs playing affectionately, captured in a captivating animal photograph by Guru Charan.

    geosmin_photography

    #16

    Squirrel standing on hind legs watching a butterfly above, exemplifying captivating animal photographs.

    geosmin_photography

    #17

    A yellow chick sitting on a person's hand, bathed in warm sunset light, showcasing captivating animal photography.

    geosmin_photography

    #18

    Hedgehog cradled in hands, showcasing captivating animal photography by Guru Charan.

    geosmin_photography

    #19

    Two vibrant birds on a branch, showcasing captivating animal photography by Guru Charan.

    geosmin_photography

    #20

    Puppy sleeping in hands, showcasing captivating animal photography.

    geosmin_photography

    #21

    Person sitting on a ledge with two dogs in an urban setting, part of captivating animal photographs collection.

    geosmin_photography

    #22

    Small puppy sitting near a line of people with sunlight casting shadows, part of captivating animal photographs.

    geosmin_photography

    #23

    Adorable puppy walking on a wooden bridge, captured in a captivating animal photograph by Guru Charan.

    geosmin_photography

    #24

    Dog sitting on a wall with the Taj Mahal in the background, captured in a captivating animal photograph.

    geosmin_photography

    #25

    Scarecrow with owls perched on its arms, displaying captivating animal interaction in a field setting.

    geosmin_photography

    #26

    Dog and cat sitting together on wooden pallets, demonstrating captivating animal interaction.

    geosmin_photography

    #27

    Squirrel leaping with food in mouth above a vibrant green parrot, showcasing captivating animal photography.

    geosmin_photography

    #28

    Birds perched on wires in a captivating animal photograph by Guru Charan.

    geosmin_photography

    #29

    Puppies snugly resting in a cardboard box, highlighting captivating animal photography.

    geosmin_photography

    #30

    A flock of ducklings walking together captured in a captivating animal photograph.

    geosmin_photography

