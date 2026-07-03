Mailman Takes Wholesome Pictures With The Dogs He Befriends While On His Mailing Route (24 New Pics)
For many dogs, the sound of the mail carrier arriving is enough to trigger a chorus of barking. But for one Brazilian mailman, every delivery is an opportunity to make a new four-legged friend instead.
When we last featured Brazilian mail carrier Angelo Cristiano da Silva Antunes, better known online as the "Animal-friendly Postman", readers were introduced to the remarkable friendships he has formed with the dogs along his delivery route. But those encounters are far more than charming snapshots. After years of delivering mail to the same neighborhoods in Guaratinguetá, São Paulo, Antunes has become a familiar face to hundreds of animals, many of whom now wait for him with wagging tails, eager smiles, and an unmistakable excitement that challenges one of the oldest stereotypes about mail carriers.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
The trust he has earned is the result of patience and consistency rather than chance. Antunes understands that most dogs bark because they're doing exactly what they're supposed to do, protecting their home and family. Instead of avoiding them, he gives each animal the time and space to become comfortable in his presence. Over the years, these daily encounters have evolved into an extraordinary visual archive documenting the unique personalities of the dogs he meets, while his social media has also become a platform for rescuing abandoned animals and raising funds for veterinary care for pets in need.
For Antunes, these interactions are one of the most rewarding parts of his job. "Dogs often bark at mail carriers because their job is to protect their territory," he previously told Bored Panda. "But as I love animals, I made it my mission to win them over." That simple approach has transformed routine deliveries into lasting friendships. "By approaching them gently, petting them, or snapping a photo or video, I build a bond," he explained. "This makes the workday happier not only for me but also for the animals, many of whom now eagerly wait for me to arrive for some affection and attention."
Well, I guess I have to move to his ZIP code, subscribe to a daily newspaper and get a dog. What a great smile and kind eyes! Oh, and of course the dogs are cute, too.
He's in Brazil, and a lot of those look like street dogs. So glad he gives them some love.
Well, I guess I have to move to his ZIP code, subscribe to a daily newspaper and get a dog. What a great smile and kind eyes! Oh, and of course the dogs are cute, too.
He's in Brazil, and a lot of those look like street dogs. So glad he gives them some love.