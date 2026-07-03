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For many dogs, the sound of the mail carrier arriving is enough to trigger a chorus of barking. But for one Brazilian mailman, every delivery is an opportunity to make a new four-legged friend instead.

When we last featured Brazilian mail carrier Angelo Cristiano da Silva Antunes, better known online as the "Animal-friendly Postman", readers were introduced to the remarkable friendships he has formed with the dogs along his delivery route. But those encounters are far more than charming snapshots. After years of delivering mail to the same neighborhoods in Guaratinguetá, São Paulo, Antunes has become a familiar face to hundreds of animals, many of whom now wait for him with wagging tails, eager smiles, and an unmistakable excitement that challenges one of the oldest stereotypes about mail carriers.

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#1

A kind mailman smiles broadly, taking a selfie with an excited pitbull, stopping to befriend dogs.

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swade715 avatar
nomnomborkbork
nomnomborkbork
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always upvote the smiling pitties!

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The trust he has earned is the result of patience and consistency rather than chance. Antunes understands that most dogs bark because they're doing exactly what they're supposed to do, protecting their home and family. Instead of avoiding them, he gives each animal the time and space to become comfortable in his presence. Over the years, these daily encounters have evolved into an extraordinary visual archive documenting the unique personalities of the dogs he meets, while his social media has also become a platform for rescuing abandoned animals and raising funds for veterinary care for pets in need.

For Antunes, these interactions are one of the most rewarding parts of his job. "Dogs often bark at mail carriers because their job is to protect their territory," he previously told Bored Panda. "But as I love animals, I made it my mission to win them over." That simple approach has transformed routine deliveries into lasting friendships. "By approaching them gently, petting them, or snapping a photo or video, I build a bond," he explained. "This makes the workday happier not only for me but also for the animals, many of whom now eagerly wait for me to arrive for some affection and attention."

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    #2

    A mailman wearing a hat and uniform kneels to pet a standing white dog, befriending dogs during his deliveries.

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    #3

    A happy mailman in a blue hat with text hugs a content black dog, highlighting his heartwarming befriending of dogs.

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    #4

    A kind mailman leans against a fence, smiling with a dog peeking through the bars, stopping to befriend dogs.

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    #5

    A kind mailman in a blue hat and sunglasses holds a fluffy black cat with bright yellow eyes.

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    ubik-rex avatar
    Ubik
    Ubik
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    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only dog that meow!

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    #6

    A mailman with a beard holds a tiny dog in a red and white outfit, showcasing his sweet bond with dogs.

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    #7

    A cheerful mailman holds a small brown dog in a sweater, demonstrating his kind interactions with dogs during deliveries.

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    #8

    A mailman takes a selfie with a tabby cat, demonstrating his affectionate interactions with animals on his route.

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    #9

    A kind mailman in uniform kneels to hug a black dog, showcasing his friendly encounters with dogs during deliveries.

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    #10

    A kind mailman in uniform with a blue face mask poses with a happy brown dog, stopping to befriend dogs.

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    #11

    A mailman smiles, taking a selfie while embracing a white dog, showcasing their special bond during deliveries.

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    #12

    A smiling mailman holding a happy puppy, highlighting his heartwarming interactions with dogs on his delivery route.

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    #13

    A kind mailman takes a selfie with a beautiful husky, stopping to befriend dogs during his deliveries.

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    #14

    A mailman smiles next to a brown and white dog on a staircase, showing his kindness towards dogs during deliveries.

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    #15

    A mailman smiles with a fluffy white dog, capturing a heartwarming moment during his deliveries.

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    #16

    A kind mailman kneels and gently pets a light-colored cat on a tiled patio during his deliveries.

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    ubik-rex avatar
    Ubik
    Ubik
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    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I now this one, a Labracat

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    #17

    A kind mailman happily poses for a selfie, gently petting a small dog that peeks through a gate.

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    #18

    A kind mailman smiles, taking a selfie with a black dog sticking out its tongue, during his deliveries.

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    #19

    A kind mailman embraces a small dog, stopping to befriend dogs during his deliveries, with a wide smile.

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    #20

    A mailman smiles widely, holding a small fluffy brown puppy, highlighting his heartwarming interactions with dogs.

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    #21

    A kind mailman crouches, smiling with a small dog wearing a decorative collar, on a leash indoors.

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    #22

    A mailman in sunglasses smiles while holding a happy dog with a green leash, befriending dogs during his deliveries.

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    #23

    Close-up selfie of a kind mailman and a black dog, showing their friendly bond during deliveries.

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    #24

    A mailman shaking paws with a black dog during his deliveries, exemplifying his kindness towards dogs.

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