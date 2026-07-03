The trust he has earned is the result of patience and consistency rather than chance. Antunes understands that most dogs bark because they're doing exactly what they're supposed to do, protecting their home and family. Instead of avoiding them, he gives each animal the time and space to become comfortable in his presence. Over the years, these daily encounters have evolved into an extraordinary visual archive documenting the unique personalities of the dogs he meets, while his social media has also become a platform for rescuing abandoned animals and raising funds for veterinary care for pets in need.

For Antunes, these interactions are one of the most rewarding parts of his job. "Dogs often bark at mail carriers because their job is to protect their territory," he previously told Bored Panda. "But as I love animals, I made it my mission to win them over." That simple approach has transformed routine deliveries into lasting friendships. "By approaching them gently, petting them, or snapping a photo or video, I build a bond," he explained. "This makes the workday happier not only for me but also for the animals, many of whom now eagerly wait for me to arrive for some affection and attention."