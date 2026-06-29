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The animal kingdom is already full of personality, but illustrator Chow Hon Lam gives it an extra dose of heart through his beloved comic series, “Buddy Gator.” We’ve featured his work on Bored Panda many times before, and readers continue to enjoy the colorful world he has created, where kindness, friendship, and gentle humor often say more than words ever could.

Chow’s clean, colorful style makes the comics instantly recognizable and easy to enjoy for readers of all ages. Since the stories are mostly wordless, they also feel universal, allowing people from around the world to connect with the same gentle message. In a corner of the internet where things can often feel loud or negative, “Buddy Gator” offers something refreshingly wholesome.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the latest comics in the series. We hope they bring a bit of sweetness to your day, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that make you smile the most.

More info: Instagram | buddygator.com | x.com | Facebook