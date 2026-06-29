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The animal kingdom is already full of personality, but illustrator Chow Hon Lam gives it an extra dose of heart through his beloved comic series, “Buddy Gator.” We’ve featured his work on Bored Panda many times before, and readers continue to enjoy the colorful world he has created, where kindness, friendship, and gentle humor often say more than words ever could.

Chow’s clean, colorful style makes the comics instantly recognizable and easy to enjoy for readers of all ages. Since the stories are mostly wordless, they also feel universal, allowing people from around the world to connect with the same gentle message. In a corner of the internet where things can often feel loud or negative, “Buddy Gator” offers something refreshingly wholesome.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the latest comics in the series. We hope they bring a bit of sweetness to your day, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that make you smile the most.

More info: Instagram | buddygator.com | x.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A wholesome comic of an elephant cheering up a sad alligator by spraying a rainbow.

buddygatorcomics Report

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    #2

    Wholesome comics: alligator lends laptop to cat friend who falls asleep, a cute interaction of alligator and friends.

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    #3

    Wholesome comics: an alligator asking a cat about a box party, revealing multiple cats in a box.

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    #4

    Wholesome comics featuring an alligator and his friends enjoying a mini concert by the OctoBand.

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    #5

    A wholesome comic shows an alligator practicing juggling, then with tiny birds on its head for a talent show.

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    #6

    A wholesome comic of an alligator asking a bunny about a saw, then the bunny and alligator try to save a goat.

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    #7

    Wholesome comics of an alligator reading a bedtime storybook to a friendly anglerfish and its small fish.

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    #8

    Wholesome comics: alligator and friends meet new cat neighbor, Darius, in apartment boxes.

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    #9

    Wholesome comics: an alligator charging his phone using an electric eel friend for power.

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    #10

    Wholesome comics of an alligator and panda sharing lunch, highlighting their friendship and different meals.

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    #11

    Wholesome comics featuring an alligator and his friends playing hopscotch and navigating an ice chunk.

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    #12

    Wholesome comics: an alligator and friends enjoy hiking, featuring tiny ants joining in by this artist.

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    #13

    Wholesome comics: an alligator and friends discuss room renovation, with a joey wanting to renovate by this artist.

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    #14

    Wholesome comics featuring an alligator offering a lift to a hamster, showcasing their funny interaction.

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    #15

    Wholesome comics of an alligator helping a turtle in a jar as a submarine, demonstrating friendship.

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    #16

    Wholesome comics: an alligator and his friends, a cat painting a sweater portrait of a sheep.

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    #17

    Wholesome comics: an alligator and a pink creature watching dolphins jump, then discovering a broken trampoline.

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    #18

    Wholesome comics: an alligator and his bird friends discussing a long toilet queue.

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    #19

    Wholesome comics about an alligator and his friends using a donut as a bridge to cross a river.

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    #20

    Wholesome comics: An alligator encourages a small mouse-like friend to jump higher for apples from a tree.

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    #21

    Wholesome comics: An alligator helps a small mouse-like friend perform a jump, getting cheers from frogs.

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    #22

    Wholesome comics: an alligator and a rabbit having a picnic, trying to stop a raccoon from stealing their food.

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    #23

    Wholesome comics: an alligator and a rabbit playing golf, with the ball landing in the water near a frog.

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    #24

    Wholesome comics: an alligator greets a pig with piglets and later a chicken with eggs, all out for walks.

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    #25

    A wholesome comic where an alligator fixes a broken swing for a turtle and mouse to play on.

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    #26

    Wholesome comics with an alligator and his friends flying a stingray kite, with a shark admiring.

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    #27

    Wholesome comics depicting an alligator and friends playing ring toss, making fun for Childrens Day.

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    #28

    A wholesome comic shows an alligator using a leaf as an umbrella for a duck, then a swan covers the alligator.

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    #29

    Wholesome comics: alligator protects friends from snow, demonstrating the warmth of alligator and friends.

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    #30

    Wholesome comics: alligator watches cat friend Darius practice tea party tricks, a funny moment between alligator and friends.

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    #31

    Wholesome comics: alligator helps sloth fix toy zebra with a snake, showing friendship between alligator and friends.

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    #32

    Wholesome comics about an alligator sharing a carrot with a squirrel friend, who then plays music for animals.

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    #33

    Wholesome comics: an alligator and his narwhal friend cleaning up ocean garbage together.

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    #34

    Wholesome comics featuring an alligator with friends, sharing ice cream and a selfie stick.

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    #35

    Wholesome comics: an alligator and his friends comfort each other during a loud thunderstorm by this artist.

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    #36

    Wholesome comics: an alligator and friends attend a kids school choir performance by this artist.

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    #37

    Wholesome comics of an alligator and fox cleaning together, showing friendship and teamwork.

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    #38

    Wholesome comics: an alligator gives a large cheese to an ant friend, who enjoys it like a slide.

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    #39

    Wholesome comics: an alligator selling a movie ticket to a hammerhead shark and his boys.

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    #40

    Wholesome comics featuring an alligator swinging happily on a fully grown tree swing, fulfilling its childhood wish.

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    #41

    Wholesome comics of an alligator and his friends celebrating a birthday, involving a long scarf and scissors.

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    #42

    Wholesome comics showing an alligator and his friends, including a chicken and the sun, at sunrise.

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    #43

    Wholesome comics about an alligator and his friends trying to fly a kite with balancing leaves.

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    #44

    Wholesome comics: Sun and cloud characters in construction hats collaborate to build a rainbow.

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    #45

    Wholesome comics: An alligator and friends play inside a mushroom house to escape the rain.

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    #46

    Wholesome comics: an alligator, a rabbit, and a sloth playing soccer, with a lion as goalie.

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    #47

    Wholesome comics of an alligator and friends attempting to fly kites, with a sloth riding the alligator.

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    #48

    Wholesome comics showing an alligator and his friends playing badminton together outdoors.

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    #49

    Wholesome comics: An alligator brings tissues to an elephant friend who is sneezing from allergies.

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