October is here, and with “spooky season” in the air, it’s also the perfect time to embrace something warm and charming, like the delightful comics of Chow Hon Lam, better known as ‘Buddy Gator.’

In his carefree comics, the artist creates simple, wholesome moments between Gator and his animal friends. Chow captures small, humorous interactions and brings them to life through cute, colorful illustrations.

So, if you’re looking for a break from the frights of the spooky season, this series might be the perfect choice – a sweet escape into something cozy and comforting.

More info: Instagram | buddygator.com | x.com | Facebook

#1

Comic featuring adorable animals showing a playful eagle, a cat, and a friendly alligator from Buddy Gator series.

buddygatorcomics Report

    #2

    Comic featuring adorable animals, a turtle and an alligator, sharing a sweet moment about overcoming fears.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #3

    Cute comic of adorable animals featuring a small and large alligator sharing a warm, positive moment next to a tree.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #4

    Comic featuring adorable animals, including a gator, cat, and teddy bear, showing kindness and friendship.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #5

    Comic about adorable animals showing an alligator comforting a crying cloud, teaching empathy and kindness.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #6

    Cartoon comic featuring adorable animals under a starry sky, illustrating charming moments from Buddy Gator comics.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #7

    Comic featuring adorable animal characters Buddy Gator and a bunny finding treasure and celebrating with carrots.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #8

    Comic of adorable animals featuring a kangaroo and alligator teaching good example of responsibility and care.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #9

    Cartoon of adorable animals showing good example, featuring a friendly alligator and a grateful whale in a comic style.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #10

    Cute comic of adorable animals with a koala and alligator showing good examples through friendly interaction.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #11

    Comic of adorable animals including a giraffe, koala, mouse, and alligator posing for a playful photo by Buddy Gator.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #12

    Cute comic featuring adorable animals sharing ice cream and selfies, illustrating good examples from Buddy Gator comics.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #13

    Two adorable animal comics by Buddy Gator showing cute Halloween costumes and friendly animal characters.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #14

    Cartoon of adorable animals cleaning ocean garbage, showing good example for humans from Buddy Gator comics.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #15

    Comic featuring adorable animals with a friendly alligator helping take a family photo, highlighting cute animal behavior.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #16

    Comic featuring adorable animals playing hide and seek, showcasing charming animal characters setting a good example.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #17

    Cute comic of elephant cheering up a sad alligator with a rainbow, featuring adorable animals and positive example messages.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #18

    Comic panels showing adorable animals, a chameleon and an alligator, illustrating change and kindness from Buddy Gator.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #19

    Comic strip featuring adorable animals, a chicken and an alligator, showing kindness and friendship in a cute scene.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #20

    Cartoon adorable animals including a friendly alligator, fish, and rabbit showing kind friendship in a comic style.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #21

    Comic featuring adorable animals including an alligator, rabbit, and giraffe using floaties at the beach in a Buddy Gator comic.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #22

    Comic featuring adorable animals, a crocodile and a panda cooling off on a hot day, from Buddy Gator series.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #23

    Adorable animal comics by Buddy Gator showing cute Halloween costumes with a mummy, vampire, and Frankenstein's monster.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #24

    Comic featuring adorable animals, a crocodile and squirrel, teaching love and kindness in a heartwarming scene.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #25

    Comic panels showing adorable animals, a friendly alligator and two birds, illustrating kindness and friendship.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #26

    Cartoon of adorable animals showing kindness, featuring an ostrich and a supportive alligator from Buddy Gator comics.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #27

    Comic featuring adorable animals planning Halloween costumes, showcasing lovable characters from Buddy Gator comics.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #28

    Comic strip featuring adorable animals with Halloween costumes, including an alligator and a mummy, by Buddy Gator.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #29

    Comic of adorable animals showing kindness, featuring a friendly alligator and grateful koalas from Buddy Gator comics.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #30

    Comic panel with adorable animals including a koala, alligator, and sharks illustrating cute animal comics by Buddy Gator.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #31

    Comic featuring adorable animals with a green gator giving a skateboard to a white bunny in a tunnel.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #32

    Comic panels featuring adorable animals including a panda and alligator teaching lessons about letting go and kindness.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #33

    Comic of adorable animals with an alligator cleaning underwater while duck family watches nearby in a pond.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #34

    Comic of adorable animals underwater, featuring a cheerful alligator and a helpful anglerfish finding lost keys.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #35

    Comic of adorable animals, featuring a sad alligator and a bunny with a giant carrot, illustrating a cute life lesson.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #36

    Cute comic panel featuring adorable animals, a friendly alligator giving cozy sweaters in a heartwarming scene.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #37

    Two adorable cartoon alligators talk to a sick sun holding an upside-down umbrella in a comic about adorable animals.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #38

    Comic strip featuring adorable animals, a sheep and a green alligator, illustrating kindness and good examples for humans.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #39

    Comic featuring adorable animals with a friendly alligator showing kindness and setting a good example for humans.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #40

    Adorable animal comics featuring a friendly gator and piglets working together to help a kitten in a tree.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #41

    Cute comic of an adorable alligator and smiling sun sharing a donut, showcasing lovable animals setting a good example.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #42

    Comic featuring adorable animals with a sloth knitting a sweater for a friendly alligator, showcasing kindness and care.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #43

    Cute animal comic showing an alligator gardening and sharing hearts with other adorable animals.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #44

    Comic featuring adorable animals with a kind alligator holding an umbrella protecting sad flowers from heavy rain.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #45

    Comic strip showing adorable animals debating ownership of an egg, featuring a friendly alligator from Buddy Gator comics.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #46

    Cartoon adorable animals with a gator and bear, featuring Halloween pumpkin and heartwarming friendship in comics.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #47

    Cute comics featuring adorable animals dressed as superheroes, highlighting positive and fun lessons for humans.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #48

    Cute comic of adorable animals sharing watermelon on a hot day, showcasing positive examples from Buddy Gator.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #49

    Comic of adorable animals featuring a birthday celebration with a party hat-wearing alligator and a whale in water.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #50

    Comic illustration of adorable animals showing kindness at a rainy bus stop, from new comics by Buddy Gator.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #51

    Comic panels featuring adorable animals including a giraffe, an alligator, and a sheep in a humorous alien abduction scene.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #52

    Cute animal comic with a tiger, turtle, and alligator showing a sweet lunch moment from Buddy Gator comics.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #53

    Comic of adorable animals by Buddy Gator: alligator gives a lift to a turtle and raccoon on a scooter ride.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #54

    Comic panels showing an adorable alligator comforting a scared bunny, illustrating cute animals setting a good example.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #55

    Cartoon of adorable animals, a green alligator surprising a happy penguin with a colorful birthday celebration.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #56

    Cartoon of adorable animals exchanging gifts, highlighting cute interactions in new comics about animals by Buddy Gator.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #57

    Comic featuring adorable animals, an elephant and a gator, sharing a kind and honest moment about trust and perception.

    buddygatorcomics Report

    #58

    Two adorable cartoon alligators plan a rescue at a playground, featuring cute animals in a friendly comic scene.

    buddygatorcomics Report

