ADVERTISEMENT

October is here, and with “spooky season” in the air, it’s also the perfect time to embrace something warm and charming, like the delightful comics of Chow Hon Lam, better known as ‘Buddy Gator.’

In his carefree comics, the artist creates simple, wholesome moments between Gator and his animal friends. Chow captures small, humorous interactions and brings them to life through cute, colorful illustrations.

So, if you’re looking for a break from the frights of the spooky season, this series might be the perfect choice – a sweet escape into something cozy and comforting.

More info: Instagram | buddygator.com | x.com | Facebook