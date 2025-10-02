Boss Livid Employee Didn’t Check Their Email On Their Way To Work As They Take Public Transit
What would you do if your boss screamed at you to finish hours of work in just 10 minutes?
We all have those slow, easy days at work where we can move at a snail’s pace without stress. Then there are the busy days when you’ve got to hustle because there’s an important meeting or deadline on the line. But what happens when your boss’s expectations are completely unrealistic?
One employee shared a wild story about their boss demanding hours’ worth of work to be done in just 10 minutes: panic, yelling, and all. The kicker? The VP they were supposedly rushing for showed up late, ended things early, and made the entire meltdown completely pointless. Keep reading for the full story.
It’s important for companies to avoid setting unrealistic expectations for their employees
One employee shared how their boss got upset because they hadn’t checked emails outside of office hours
Setting unrealistic expectations can quickly demotivate employees and harm productivity
We all have our own idea of what a dream boss looks like, don’t we? For some, it’s someone who’s super chill and doesn’t mind if you sneak a packet of chips during a long meeting. For others, it’s a manager who understands life outside of work, like letting you leave early for a doctor’s appointment or a family commitment. At the heart of it, the “ideal boss” is really just someone who treats you with empathy and respect. While everyone’s version of the perfect boss may differ, one thing is clear: leadership has a huge impact on work culture. A good boss can make work feel rewarding and inspiring, while a bad one can make even the best job unbearable. So, what should bosses absolutely avoid doing?
To answer that, we spoke with Naresh Sharma, founder of OnePoint, a logistics company connecting cities across India through cost-effective and reliable road transport. With more than 30 years of experience in the business, Naresh has seen firsthand what it takes to lead large teams successfully. Over the years, Naresh has identified certain behaviors that he feels bosses should always avoid. These aren’t just personal opinions, but lessons shaped by decades of experience. He believes that a respectful and supportive workplace is what truly drives long-term success.
“Let’s start with unrealistic expectations,” Naresh tells Bored Panda. He recalls hearing about bosses who expect their employees to respond to clients at 2 a.m., even if it’s not an emergency. According to him, that’s a complete violation of boundaries. Employees are humans with lives, families, and the need for rest. It’s not fair or sustainable to demand 24/7 availability. While working overtime occasionally, especially when compensated, can be part of some jobs, making it the standard expectation is harmful. Naresh stresses that boundaries are crucial for long-term productivity.
“Another big one? Not trusting your employees,” Naresh adds. When you hire someone, you’ve already vetted their skills and decided they’re capable of doing the job. Constantly doubting them or questioning every small decision only creates frustration. Employees want to feel trusted and respected for the expertise they bring. If a boss can’t trust their team, the relationship becomes transactional rather than collaborative. Over time, this lack of trust can push good employees away.
Speaking of control, Naresh is clear about the dangers of micromanagement. “Don’t breathe down people’s necks,” he says. While some managers think constant oversight ensures better results, it usually has the opposite effect. Employees feel suffocated when every little move is scrutinized. Naresh believes that leaders should set clear expectations, provide guidance, and then step back. Giving people space to work freely often results in better performance and happier teams.
Another crucial point Naresh raises is about recognition. “Always give credit where it’s due,” he emphasizes. Nothing is more demoralizing than working hard on a project only to have your boss take all the credit. A good leader shines the spotlight on their team, not themselves. Naresh believes giving credit is not just about fairness; it’s also about building loyalty and trust within a team.
“Don’t play favorites,” Naresh warns. Favoritism is one of the fastest ways to create tension in the workplace. When certain employees get special treatment, whether it’s better projects, more flexibility, or constant praise, others inevitably feel sidelined. This can lead to resentment, low morale, and even conflict among team members. A fair workplace is one where everyone feels they have an equal chance to succeed.
Bosses need to give regular, constructive feedback to their teams
Another mistake bosses often make is neglecting feedback. Employees want to know where they stand, whether they’re doing well or if there’s room for improvement. Silence can be confusing, and worse, it can feel like indifference. Naresh stresses that regular feedback helps employees grow and aligns their efforts with the company’s goals.
“And please, don’t gossip,” Naresh adds firmly. Workplace gossip is damaging at any level, but when it comes from a boss, it’s even worse. Employees look to their leaders for professionalism, guidance, and fairness. If a boss engages in gossip, it creates an atmosphere of distrust and toxicity. Naresh believes bosses should set the tone by staying professional and neutral in office dynamics.
Finally, Naresh touches on one of the most important points: respect. “Never talk to employees in a derogatory way,” he says. The way a leader speaks has a huge impact on how people feel about their work. A single harsh word or disrespectful tone can undo weeks of effort and damage motivation instantly. Employees deserve to be treated with dignity, regardless of their role or level in the company. Naresh believes that respect should be non-negotiable in every workplace.
In this case, it looks like the boss made a huge fuss over absolutely nothing and didn’t even bother to apologize afterward. Have you ever dealt with a boss like this? How did you handle the situation?
