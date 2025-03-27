35 Ancient Memes That Are So Wise, Even Merlin Would Approve
In the last couple of decades, memes have became so influential that they're basically a universal language, at least in the online world. No matter what real languages people speak, what professions they are from, or even what sense of humor they have, it's likely that they take part in meme culture — whether by creating or sharing.
Just so you can take part in meme culture a little more, today we prepared a list full of "ancient" memes that were shared by the intriguing Instagram page @golden_frog_inn. And let's just say these memes are odd, charming, and simply so amusing that you will probably be tempted to share at least one of them with someone else.
More info: Instagram
At this point, memes are an irreplaceable part of online culture and modern humor overall, spanning several generations.
It began with millennials, who grew up in the early days of the internet and had a chance to witness and contribute to the growing landscape of memes. They started with the so-called “OG memes,” which included jokes like Philosoraptor — an image series featuring a Velociraptor paired with captions with quirky paradoxes.
Rage comics were also all the rage (pun intended). They were short cartoon strips that used a set of pre-made cartoon faces depicting rage or some other kind of emotion, painted in Microsoft Paint or similar painting programs of the early 2000s. So, like Trollface and similar characters, if you’re not too young, you’re guaranteed to remember them.
During the peak millennial memes period, viral videos also started becoming ingrained in the online joke culture. Videos like “Charlie Bit My Finger,” “Harlem Shake,” and all the iconic short videos from Vine — all became part of the history of memes.
Then came Gen Z and their absurdist humor, relying on randomness and unexpected juxtapositions. A good example of this is the “Grimace Shake” trend that happened a while ago — in it, people filmed themselves drinking a McDonald's milkshake and then abruptly cut to bizarre scenarios — videos that relied on unpredictability and the absurdity of the situation.
It’s no secret that TikTok has a lot of influence over GenZ humor, especially on the virality side. Yet, the popularity of short, odd videos also led to Gen Alpha humor. So far, all of the generations older than this one regard their humor as the weirdest. In fact, some might even call it perplexing.
Memes like Fanum Tax (taking a percent of someone’s food), the Wise Tree (a sentient tree giving bad advice), and, of course, the famous (or infamous, depending on who you ask) Skibidi Toilet (a web series about human heads coming out of toilet bowl fighting with humanoid characters with electronic devices for heads).
So, as you can see, each generation has had a chance to skew the internet humor according to their sense of humor. But that doesn’t mean that several generations can't enjoy the same type of memes — they surely can.
For example, let’s take the Instagram page “golden_frog_inn,” whose memes we used to make today's list. The page has over 600K followers, so it’s likely that they come from various generations. There’s nothing surprising about it — the memes are actually very funny and kind of charming — using “ancient” images gives them pizazz that other memes sometimes lack.
