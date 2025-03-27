ADVERTISEMENT

In the last couple of decades, memes have became so influential that they're basically a universal language, at least in the online world. No matter what real languages people speak, what professions they are from, or even what sense of humor they have, it's likely that they take part in meme culture — whether by creating or sharing.

Just so you can take part in meme culture a little more, today we prepared a list full of "ancient" memes that were shared by the intriguing Instagram page @golden_frog_inn. And let's just say these memes are odd, charming, and simply so amusing that you will probably be tempted to share at least one of them with someone else.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two wizards in robes sitting on rocks under a night sky, having a wise conversation, depicting an ancient meme.

golden_frog_inn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Wizard in a red hat and green robe with ancient meme text about giving uncertain advice.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Ancient meme depicting a king and queen riding a dragon with "first date idea" text.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    At this point, memes are an irreplaceable part of online culture and modern humor overall, spanning several generations. 

    It began with millennials, who grew up in the early days of the internet and had a chance to witness and contribute to the growing landscape of memes. They started with the so-called “OG memes,” which included jokes like Philosoraptor — an image series featuring a Velociraptor paired with captions with quirky paradoxes. 
    #4

    Wizard holding lantern in forest, capturing ancient meme humor about winter.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Ancient meme of a wizard sitting alone in the forest with the text, "when all 2 of your friends are busy."

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Wizard standing in forest at sunset with humorous ancient meme text overlay.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rage comics were also all the rage (pun intended). They were short cartoon strips that used a set of pre-made cartoon faces depicting rage or some other kind of emotion, painted in Microsoft Paint or similar painting programs of the early 2000s. So, like Trollface and similar characters, if you’re not too young, you’re guaranteed to remember them. 

    During the peak millennial memes period, viral videos also started becoming ingrained in the online joke culture. Videos like “Charlie Bit My Finger,” “Harlem Shake,” and all the iconic short videos from Vine — all became part of the history of memes. 
    #7

    Two wizards in robes sitting on a branch under a starry sky, embodying ancient meme wisdom.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    A mystical figure in a starry landscape representing ancient memes, conveying a sense of nighttime peace.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Ancient meme depicting a wizard in red robe reaching out to a black cat under a starry night sky.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never do this to a cat. They interpret it as hissing, which is a warning to stay away.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Then came Gen Z and their absurdist humor, relying on randomness and unexpected juxtapositions. A good example of this is the “Grimace Shake” trend that happened a while ago — in it, people filmed themselves drinking a McDonald's milkshake and then abruptly cut to bizarre scenarios — videos that relied on unpredictability and the absurdity of the situation.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s no secret that TikTok has a lot of influence over GenZ humor, especially on the virality side. Yet, the popularity of short, odd videos also led to Gen Alpha humor. So far, all of the generations older than this one regard their humor as the weirdest. In fact, some might even call it perplexing. 
    #10

    Wizard stands by stone wall, meme text reads, "sorry for not keeping in touch." Ancient memes resonate with wisdom.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Ancient meme featuring a wise-looking wizard in a snowy setting with humorous text about mosquitoes.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Wizard walking with a staff, text overlay about mental health, in an ancient meme setting.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Memes like Fanum Tax (taking a percent of someone’s food), the Wise Tree (a sentient tree giving bad advice), and, of course, the famous (or infamous, depending on who you ask) Skibidi Toilet (a web series about human heads coming out of toilet bowl fighting with humanoid characters with electronic devices for heads).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, as you can see, each generation has had a chance to skew the internet humor according to their sense of humor. But that doesn’t mean that several generations can't enjoy the same type of memes — they surely can. 
    #13

    Two ancient robed wizards meeting, casting a bright light between them, with text overlay of humorous meme.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Ancient meme: A wizard on a cliff pondering the irony of modern meetings.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cat in wizard attire casting spell with ancient meme text humor.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For example, let’s take the Instagram page “golden_frog_inn,” whose memes we used to make today's list. The page has over 600K followers, so it’s likely that they come from various generations. There’s nothing surprising about it — the memes are actually very funny and kind of charming — using “ancient” images gives them pizazz that other memes sometimes lack. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What kind of memes are your favorite? Share them with us in the comments and don’t shy away from upvoting the ones you like the best on today’s list!
    #16

    Two wise wizards in robes sitting under a tree, sharing wisdom and humor in an ancient meme style.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Dinosaurs wearing hats in a prehistoric landscape, representing ancient wisdom with a humorous touch.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Ancient meme of an old wizard overlooking a landscape with humorous text about holding grudges.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Three ancient wizards in colorful robes walking on a branch under starry sky, resembling a wise meme.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Ancient meme of a wizard in red robes in a forest, text: "Born to explore the woods, forced to reset passwords."

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Wizard in blue robe hiding in a tree at night, illustrating an ancient meme with text about evading emails.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Two wizards in red and green cloaks overlooking a mountain with text about seeing a friend online at night; humorous ancient meme.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Ancient meme with a wizard under a starry sky and moon, captioned "No regrets, only whimsical mistakes."

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Surreal ancient meme of a flower with a human face and text: "Can I come over and stare at you like this?"

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Ancient meme with three wizards in a forest, resembling a wise gathering under a tree with the text about not coming.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Two wizards in robes with a tower in the background, captioned with a wise ancient meme about friendship.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Two wizards in green robes with tall hats, captioned about tomfoolery, under a starry night sky. Ancient memes theme.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Wizard casting a spell under a starry sky with humorous text overlaying, embodying ancient memes wisdom.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A wise ancient meme featuring a gnome sleeping against a tree with autumn leaves, captioned humorously.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Wizard casting spell with text "I cast annoyingly slow wifi," referencing ancient meme humor.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Ancient meme of a wise bearded gnome in a blue hat, sitting on a rock, with the text about true freedom and being oneself.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    A wizard casting a spell in the forest with a deer, showcasing ancient wisdom through humor.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Two wizards in a forest with captions encouraging an adventure, illustrating ancient meme humor.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Wise wizard relaxing by a fireplace with a cat, embodying a peaceful winter arc.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Two frogs wearing wizard hats by a pond, with text overlay. Ancient memes theme.

    golden_frog_inn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!