ADVERTISEMENT

In the last couple of decades, memes have became so influential that they're basically a universal language, at least in the online world. No matter what real languages people speak, what professions they are from, or even what sense of humor they have, it's likely that they take part in meme culture — whether by creating or sharing.

Just so you can take part in meme culture a little more, today we prepared a list full of "ancient" memes that were shared by the intriguing Instagram page @golden_frog_inn. And let's just say these memes are odd, charming, and simply so amusing that you will probably be tempted to share at least one of them with someone else.

More info: Instagram