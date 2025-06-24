If You Can Identify At Least 20 Of The 24 Tools In This Quiz, You’re Basically A Historian

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve collected 24 tools for you to figure out. Most of them come from the past, some even from ancient times, and a few are still used today. A lot of these objects don’t exactly look like the tools we’re used to now, which makes things a bit trickier. Your job in this quiz is simple – look at the picture and try to pick the correct use for each tool.

Let’s see how many you can get right! 🔧

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Jorge Acre