“What Does ‘Carpe Diem’ Mean?”: Score At Least 22/29 And Prove Your Language IQ

This is a journey through ancient languages, philosophies, and expressions that have shaped human thought. From ancient Latin and Greek to Hebrew and Sanskrit, these 29 questions will guide you on a journey through time whilst testing your memory, logic, and cultural awareness. 🤓 🧠

Your task is simple: match each ancient phrase, saying, or abbreviation with its correct meaning. It may sound simple, but can you differentiate ‘alumnis’, ‘alumnae’, ‘alumnus’, and ‘alumni’? 😵‍💫

Give your best shot at proving your linguistic IQ, and aim for a score of 22/29 🚀 ✅

Image credits: Ylanite Koppens