“Devastated” TV Anchor Breaks Down During Live Broadcast Announcing Young Colleague’s Passing

A news reporter broke down during a live broadcast while announcing the death of her co-anchor, Ana Orsini.

Tyler Butler and Carsyn Currier, the co-anchors of CBS affiliate KOLD News 13 in Tucson, Arizona, made the emotional announcement to their viewers on Monday, December 16.

They mentioned that they included pink in their outfits because it was their beloved colleague’s favorite color.

Ana Orsini passed away at the age of 28 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The late journalist had joined the local news station in 2023 and was described by her co-workers as a vibrant and funny personality both on and off-camera.

“Ana has been here at 13 News since June of 2023, and we are devastated by this loss,” Carsyn said.

Tyler Butler and Carsyn Currier, anchors for KOLD News 13 in Tucson, Arizona, made a tearful announcement about their colleague’s death

Image credits: KOLD NEWS 13

The news station revealed that 28-year-old Ana had passed away last week after suffering a brain aneurysm.

“Sad news to share with you, our beloved friend and co-anchor Ana Orsini passed away unexpectedly last week,” newscaster Tyler said.

Carsyn, sitting beside him, chimed in but struggled to speak through tears.

“Ana has been here at 13 News since June of 2023, and we are devastated by this loss,” she said.

Ana Orsini, who joined the local news station in 2023, passed away at the age of 28 after suffering a brain aneurysm

Image credits: KOLD NEWS 13

As Carsyn grew emotional, her co-worker took her hand as he said, “We had the opportunity to work with her every day.”

“And we do want you to know that what you saw with her on air, the funny, crazy person she was, she was just like that off-camera and more so,” he continued.

The news station then honored Ana’s memory by playing a video composed of some of the best moments she had while working with them.

The news station honored Ana’s memory by including some of her best moments while working with them

Carsyn also shared a heartfelt Facebook post in memory of the “beautiful, talented, and hilarious” co-worker.

“While there isn’t enough time for me to truly describe the incredible person Ana Orsini was, there are a few things I’d like to say in remembrance of one of my best friends. Ana was not only beautiful, talented, and hilarious, but she was unlike anyone I’ve ever met,” she wrote.

“To know Ana was to LOVE her. She made everyone around her feel so special, heard and understood. Waking up in the middle of the night to go to work is always challenging, but knowing I was going to work with Ana made it that much easier,” the local news anchor went on to say. “Whether she was dancing around the set or making us all laugh, every day with Ana was an adventure.”

“Ana was not only beautiful, talented, and hilarious, but she was unlike anyone I’ve ever met,” Carsyn wrote in an emotional social media post

Image credits: KOLD NEWS 13

“Time may pass, but my memories of Ana will never fade. I love you forever, Ana. You’ll always be the Bratz Doll to my Barbie Doll. Rest in Peace, sister. I promise to keep living fully for YOU,” she concluded.

On Monday, 13 News released a detailed news report about their “beloved friend and co-anchor” Ana’s death.

They noted that the journalist and writer, born and raised in Denver, Colorado, began working with 13 News in June 2023.

Co-workers described the deceased journalist as a vibrant and funny personality both on and off-camera

Image credits: KOLD NEWS 13

Friends and co-workers will remember her as someone “with bottomless empathy” and a smiling face, reserved “especially for all her newest and youngest coworkers,” the report said.

The report also included the station biography that Ana wrote for herself while working for 13 News.

“Ana was always passionate about making sure the viewers had all the information they needed to keep themselves and their families safe,” the late newscaster’s station bio reads

Image credits: KOLD NEWS 13

“There are many places Ana once called ‘home,’ but she always knew Arizona was where she wanted to end up … Ana was always passionate about making sure the viewers had all the information they needed to keep themselves and their families safe,” she wrote about herself in her bio.

“When she wasn’t at work, you could always find Ana playing fetch with her own rescue dog, Harley, catching up on all things true crime, or reading a good book by the pool,” she continued. “In the fall, she would always spend her Saturdays watching college football and cheering on the Aggies or her sisters’ alma mater UCLA.”

