“Think You’re Good With Words?”: Prove It By Solving These 30 Tricky Anagrams
Split image with text The Morse Code in black on white background, neon style anagrams and type it in bright colors against dark wall.
"Think You're Good With Words?": Prove It By Solving These 30 Tricky Anagrams

We use words every day, but they can look completely different when the letters are rearranged. This quiz is all about anagrams. You’ll get 30 words or phrases, and your job is to type the correct anagram for each one.

Ready to see how you do with these? Let’s go! 📖🌀

    Scrabble letter tiles spelling words reflected on a smooth surface, illustrating tricky anagrams and word challenges.

    Image credits: ClickerHappy

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    josephcrisalli avatar
    PunchinelloTX
    PunchinelloTX
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am abandoning this. More than one answer exists for many aside from “the correct” anagram.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    otelib avatar
    marcelo D.
    marcelo D.
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2nd one, put "recuse" as in challenge a juror. stupid thing says it's not an anagram of secure, stopped there.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ivoh avatar
    Λjvo
    Λjvo
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun game! But some anagrams can have multiple solutions and not all of them are considered correct (name = mane, amen; elbow = bowel)...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
