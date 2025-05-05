“Think You’re Good With Words?”: Prove It By Solving These 30 Tricky Anagrams
We use words every day, but they can look completely different when the letters are rearranged. This quiz is all about anagrams. You’ll get 30 words or phrases, and your job is to type the correct anagram for each one.
Ready to see how you do with these? Let’s go! 📖🌀
Image credits: ClickerHappy
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 30
|
|
|
/ 30
|
I am abandoning this. More than one answer exists for many aside from “the correct” anagram.
Agreed, "recuse" for "secure" and "teats" for "state" just two examples.Load More Replies...
2nd one, put "recuse" as in challenge a juror. stupid thing says it's not an anagram of secure, stopped there.
I am abandoning this. More than one answer exists for many aside from “the correct” anagram.
Agreed, "recuse" for "secure" and "teats" for "state" just two examples.Load More Replies...
2nd one, put "recuse" as in challenge a juror. stupid thing says it's not an anagram of secure, stopped there.
28
5