“The Best And Worst Of Twitter”: 115 Of The Most Chaotic Takes On Pretty Much Everything (New Posts)
One very insightful human being named Samuel Beckett wrote: “Nothing is funnier than unhappiness.” This quote is from the play Endgame, and whilst it may turn your head in puzzlement, it’s quite simple—bad things happen, we go “ha-ha,” mostly because that’s the best we can do at the moment.
And so with that, we enter the chaotic realm of Twitter, where people gather to make sense of daily life through short bits of commentary. Some of it makes us chuckle, some makes us think that the asteroid is long overdue. One Facebook page is set up with the purpose to find and share the best of the worst and worst of the best tweets to have ever existed.
This page is fittingly called “The Best and Worst Of Twitter 2,” run by comedian Trev Lewis, who’d spoken with Bored Panda on multiple occasions prior; one of our previous articles can be found here, and another here.
“As humans are at once both righteous and sinful, so human existence is at once both heartbreaking and hilarious,” Carl R. Trueman put it. I love quotes. There’s nothing better than an intelligent person leaving their mark on the world with a short message. Every day, 867 million of such messages enter the wonderful world of Twitter.
Wonderful may be an overstatement, as Twitter houses some of the most unhinged, honest, and curious people that exist. Comedian Trev Lewis has gone on a mission to collect some of the most interesting and hilarious tweets to ever exist, posting them on his page “The Best and Worst Of Twitter 2.”
As Trev previously told Bored Panda, this little page came about in September of 2021 when something clicked in his brain. "I began to notice a lot of the posts people submitted were just screenshots of Tweets, so I thought to myself, 'I should make a group that is dedicated entirely to Tweets!'" And so it began!
He believed the group’s success was because it played into people’s curiosities of “what everyone online was talking about,” especially if they themselves didn’t have the time to be scrolling through multiple social media platforms. “Our group offers Facebook users an easy way to see the biggest moments from Twitter without having to spend a bunch of time scrolling through another app, or even open an account,” explained Trev.
It’s widely known that what Trev calls the “funniest and smartest social media site overall” has recently been overtaken by Elon Musk, leading to a lot of memes and discussions taking place. Before this had happened, Trev told Bored Panda that he was conflicted about this whole thing.
"On the one hand, I think it would be very funny and good if Musk was forced to follow through on such a bold claim,” he said. "Proclaiming to the world that you intend to buy a company has huge implications on things like stock value, so he needs to be shown that his actions have consequences." And oh boy, do they!
"Musk has a long history of buying his way into companies and then running them badly," he continued, describing the common occurrence of a burning Tesla grazing the ponds of Twitter, as though a metaphor of sorts. You know how the saying goes: If it ain’t broke, don’t get Musk involved.
Tragedy and humor are two tropes that will continue to define humanity. If you’re trying to find purpose, it’ll be somewhere on that spectrum. To go back to the perplexing quote at the very beginning of this article—“Nothing is funnier than unhappiness”—we can see the interpolation of the two.
Humor can be emphasized by objectively ridiculing unhappy events in order to relieve the tragic feelings, states Arisa Tohma in her discussion of the play. The narrow line between tragedy and hilarity makes for an interesting dynamic, in which both sides share two sides of the same serious truth.
Dorion Sagan in his essay “The Human is More than Human: Interspecies Communities and the New ‘Facts of Life’” argues that it’s not possible to understand life without understanding the role of energy, and although he speaks on the need for humans to live more in tune with nature and its cycles, I found this idea to be quite interesting.
Our body stores all sorts of information in the form of energy, most of which we don’t think too much about. We’re often taught to bury our pain and soldier on, and, according to Healthline, this can lead to repressed emotions, also known as unconscious avoidance over time. Ever feel like you need to cry, scream, laugh, punch a pillow, or dance it out? Then you should probably do so.
We’re all just batteries full of anxieties, random spouts of happiness, and the craving for mac n’ cheese. Why not have a laugh, because crying makes the eyes quite sore. And if you laugh hard enough you cry—it’s a massive win!
Make sure you give “The Best and Worst Of Twitter 2” and Trev himself a follow on Facebook if you’re very much enjoying this sort of content. And if you’d like to see more of what Trev’s up to, he’s also got a podcast and a YouTube channel called 'Trev Show' where he discusses present-day issues and memorable events.
