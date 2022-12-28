One very insightful human being named Samuel Beckett wrote: “Nothing is funnier than unhappiness.” This quote is from the play Endgame, and whilst it may turn your head in puzzlement, it’s quite simple—bad things happen, we go “ha-ha,” mostly because that’s the best we can do at the moment.

And so with that, we enter the chaotic realm of Twitter, where people gather to make sense of daily life through short bits of commentary. Some of it makes us chuckle, some makes us think that the asteroid is long overdue. One Facebook page is set up with the purpose to find and share the best of the worst and worst of the best tweets to have ever existed.

This page is fittingly called “The Best and Worst Of Twitter 2,” run by comedian Trev Lewis, who’d spoken with Bored Panda on multiple occasions prior; one of our previous articles can be found here, and another here.

More into: Facebook (Group) | Facebook (Trev) | YouTube