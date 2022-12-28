One very insightful human being named Samuel Beckett wrote: “Nothing is funnier than unhappiness.” This quote is from the play Endgame, and whilst it may turn your head in puzzlement, it’s quite simple—bad things happen, we go “ha-ha,” mostly because that’s the best we can do at the moment.

And so with that, we enter the chaotic realm of Twitter, where people gather to make sense of daily life through short bits of commentary. Some of it makes us chuckle, some makes us think that the asteroid is long overdue. One Facebook page is set up with the purpose to find and share the best of the worst and worst of the best tweets to have ever existed.

This page is fittingly called “The Best and Worst Of Twitter 2,” run by comedian Trev Lewis, who’d spoken with Bored Panda on multiple occasions prior; one of our previous articles can be found here, and another here.

As you continue scrolling through, don’t forget to upvote your favorites and leave some comments for us all to enjoy! Now let’s get into it!

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My kids asked that when their dad had been away for a few days and they suddenly saw that the car wasnt in the garage 🤣

“As humans are at once both righteous and sinful, so human existence is at once both heartbreaking and hilarious,” Carl R. Trueman put it. I love quotes. There’s nothing better than an intelligent person leaving their mark on the world with a short message. Every day, 867 million of such messages enter the wonderful world of Twitter.

Wonderful may be an overstatement, as Twitter houses some of the most unhinged, honest, and curious people that exist. Comedian Trev Lewis has gone on a mission to collect some of the most interesting and hilarious tweets to ever exist, posting them on his page “The Best and Worst Of Twitter 2.”
#2

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

AHappierDay Report

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This may get me downvoted into oblivion, but I do support medical testing of animals when needed. All of the life saving meds we use have at some stage been tested on animals. If we where to start the testing directly on humans very few meds would make it (or very few test subjects). I have several times been part of medical trials of new meds and vaccines and I can willingly say I wouldnt do that if it animals hadnt takem the first rounds so we at least know something about possible side effects. Animal medical testing should be used with caution and respect, but I will not say to a terminally sick kid that the medicine that might have saved them is still in the lab due to a ban on animal testing.

#3

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

PawAndPups Report

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha! My kind of retaliation!

As Trev previously told Bored Panda, this little page came about in September of 2021 when something clicked in his brain. "I began to notice a lot of the posts people submitted were just screenshots of Tweets, so I thought to myself, 'I should make a group that is dedicated entirely to Tweets!'" And so it began!

He believed the group’s success was because it played into people’s curiosities of “what everyone online was talking about,” especially if they themselves didn’t have the time to be scrolling through multiple social media platforms. “Our group offers Facebook users an easy way to see the biggest moments from Twitter without having to spend a bunch of time scrolling through another app, or even open an account,” explained Trev.
#4

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

ambsmcbride Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What rule says your plus one has to be a romantic interest?

#5

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

_chismosa_ Report

April Caron
April Caron
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m missing the fight or flight response… I have the flappy-flailing-arms-just-like-I-walked-into-a-spider-web-and-curse-a-lot response.

#6

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

adamm0rgan Report

Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know, in a way, if it is true, receiving that list of names would be better than finding out that there is no name on your list at all.

It’s widely known that what Trev calls the “funniest and smartest social media site overall” has recently been overtaken by Elon Musk, leading to a lot of memes and discussions taking place. Before this had happened, Trev told Bored Panda that he was conflicted about this whole thing. 

"On the one hand, I think it would be very funny and good if Musk was forced to follow through on such a bold claim,” he said. "Proclaiming to the world that you intend to buy a company has huge implications on things like stock value, so he needs to be shown that his actions have consequences." And oh boy, do they!

"Musk has a long history of buying his way into companies and then running them badly," he continued, describing the common occurrence of a burning Tesla grazing the ponds of Twitter, as though a metaphor of sorts. You know how the saying goes: If it ain’t broke, don’t get Musk involved.
#7

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also, locks have a way to know when EXACTLY you need them open, and fast. (Source: me, being locked in the spaceship basement with a possibility of having a deranged alien virus hidden in that weird taxidermy of an alien giant amoeba.)

#8

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes!! That's how it works!

#9

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dave Grohl made a good comment about it, basically saying stars don't come from such shows but from playing bad sounding songs with cheap instruments in shady places till you get better

Tragedy and humor are two tropes that will continue to define humanity. If you’re trying to find purpose, it’ll be somewhere on that spectrum. To go back to the perplexing quote at the very beginning of this article—“Nothing is funnier than unhappiness”—we can see the interpolation of the two. 

Humor can be emphasized by objectively ridiculing unhappy events in order to relieve the tragic feelings, states Arisa Tohma in her discussion of the play. The narrow line between tragedy and hilarity makes for an interesting dynamic, in which both sides share two sides of the same serious truth.
#10

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Antonio Micciulli Report

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, it sounds awesome in chants and songs

#11

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

bobbyteriyaki Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Godnabbit. *Cringe* Enough internet for me today.

#12

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

laurapeek_ Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aha! Roscoe the pug! This was on BP before too… I love mystery puggo Roscoe 🤣

Dorion Sagan in his essay “The Human is More than Human: Interspecies Communities and the New ‘Facts of Life’” argues that it’s not possible to understand life without understanding the role of energy, and although he speaks on the need for humans to live more in tune with nature and its cycles, I found this idea to be quite interesting.

Our body stores all sorts of information in the form of energy, most of which we don’t think too much about. We’re often taught to bury our pain and soldier on, and, according to Healthline, this can lead to repressed emotions, also known as unconscious avoidance over time. Ever feel like you need to cry, scream, laugh, punch a pillow, or dance it out? Then you should probably do so.
#13

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

owenbroadcast Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We need a few good reverse hallmark movies. Show me the Christmas loving girl who breaks up with her first love and moves to the city to work as a high profile lawyer who doesn't give a s**t about the holidays .

#14

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

jtrebach Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've always heard that you should because they need to know what kind of snake it is.

#15

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

littleerik Report

Emptycaketin
Emptycaketin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This about sums up my sense of humor lol

We’re all just batteries full of anxieties, random spouts of happiness, and the craving for mac n’ cheese. Why not have a laugh, because crying makes the eyes quite sore. And if you laugh hard enough you cry—it’s a massive win!

Make sure you give “The Best and Worst Of Twitter 2” and Trev himself a follow on Facebook if you’re very much enjoying this sort of content. And if you’d like to see more of what Trev’s up to, he’s also got a podcast and a YouTube channel called 'Trev Show' where he discusses present-day issues and memorable events.

As you continue scrolling through this list, don’t forget to upvote your favorites and leave some nice comments for us and your fellow Pandas to find. Life is all about having a long hearty laugh at all the things you can’t control, then getting back to washing the dishes. Hope you have a lovely day and a wonderful upcoming New Year!
#16

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are in water hooman!!!! It's ok I will save you! I told you not to go back near the bad rain box

#17

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Noorthevirgo Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just know I'm here if you need me

#18

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Savana Barnett Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This person’s family tree is a tesseract

#19

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

ihythreat Report

#20

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

filmsbygays Report

#21

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

#22

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

KaseyPadilla_ Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"...do cocaine in our bathroom" Well, on second thoughts...

#23

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

#24

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

#25

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

TheoNicole Report

#26

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Savana Barnett Report

#27

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

whotfisjovana Report

bagels and beagles
bagels and beagles
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good riddance, I’ll never forget the time he locked my family in a tower and told me to beg for my life in Spanish

#28

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

Anna S.
Anna S.
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fair call on your dad's behalf

#29

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

kyry5 Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Idk why but for me, every letter after after N is a part of the underworld of letters. Like they live in the shadows lurking while the other letters go about their day to day lives

#30

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

Ian Milne
Ian Milne
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But this was posted at 6.17pm

#31

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

House was such a fun protagonist. Hugh Laurie really got people feeling for a drug addicted a*****e with no social skills.

#32

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They think of the money they make, maybe?

#33

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

Almarako94
Almarako94
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"BRING THE RUBBERHAMMER" will soon be his next sentence.

#34

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We do have this in our home. Seperate bedrooms decorated the way we like, with seperate beds. I'm an insomniac that has a hard time getting to sleep and my husband falls asleep immediately, starts snoring & has restless leg syndrome.... yep.

#35

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Kurusan Yasuke Report

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whew I thought you were going to say "Iowa" and then I was going to say "Them's fighting words, also, people = s**t"

#36

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

agi
agi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s because we were treated like s**t and the only thing keeping us motivated was the knowledge that someday we could treat someone like s**t....okay that’s not true, we are just jealous that you guys have the balls to stand up for yourself while we did not.

#37

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

normaalgirrl Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Technically… the dude’s right, we all need money (but he’s putting it in a kinda insulting way)

#38

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Savana Barnett Report

#39

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did not see the ending coming. Well said, Grandma.

#40

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

pamiejaige Report

#41

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

darlaa_13 Report

LesAnimaux
LesAnimaux
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I handed the officer the car's manual. In hindsight it was pretty funny.

#42

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Krystel Mae Report

#43

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As accountant I absolutely would love that mug!

#44

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Scott Tedford Barns Report

ShadeCalico
ShadeCalico
Community Member
15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need this. I can't be the only one, right?

#45

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Heather Moran Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was it Markle and her husband's podcast?

#46

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please do not try to milk this cow

#47

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

DrakeGatsby Report

#48

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

#49

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

#50

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

Anna Zabel
Anna Zabel
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Current information states that pregnant people can have 200mg caffeine daily.

#51

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

#52

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

#53

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

#54

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Trev Lewis Report

#55

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Master Daminico Report

#56

Amusing-Best-Worst-Tweets

Heather Moran Report

wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017