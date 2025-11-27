#1 I like the diversity of the landscape & natural world. I’ve been to mountains & deserts & mountains in deserts. Been to the ocean with a sandy beach, to lakes with sandy beaches, to lakes with rocky beaches. Been to the woods & to forests. I’ve seen so many different native plants, all kinds of animals, & bugs. It’s pretty cool.

RELATED:

#2 How inexpensive tech is.

#3 National and state parks



National parks are beloved destinations for both citizens and visitors from around the world, even more people visit the state parks.With sweeping vistas, stunning forests and incredible wildlife, amazing hiking and camping adventure, parks are one of the brightest jewels of America.

#4 Wheelchair accessibility. As someone who uses a wheelchair for all ambulation, I can say the US has a leg up on that compared to the other countries that I have been to.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 With a few exceptions, we can treat red lights as a stop sign if we are turning right.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I can wear what I want. Sure I have strict parents at the age of about to be 21. But coming from the middle east. Most people don't realize the blessing we have here to be able to wear shorts or jeans or tank tops.

#7 Free refills.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 AC during the summer.

#9 You can speak English with a heavy accent and still be seen as fully American.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I was very young when my parents and I immigrated here, and I have far more opportunities here than I would in India. So I’m very thankful for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 The people here are actually very nice. There are a few bad apples that make us look bad, but most people are friendly and helpful.

#12 I can talk bad about the president and not get arrested and disappeared. So that's pretty nice.

#13 Everything is open, all the time. I realized how nice this is when I lived in Europe and stuff is closed on Sunday and at 5-6pm every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Amazing concerts and music festivals.

#15 Garbage disposals in sink.

#16 You can go to humane society and pet cats for free!!

#17 I'm not American, but when I was there it was undoubtedly the food. At no given point was I more than a ten minute walk from good food. Contrary to what Reddit would have you believe, it's not all fast food either(though Whataburger is insanely good). There's alot of good little places to eat and you're never far from one.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Our grocery stores stay open really late. On the east coast, it's until 11 or 12 at night. On the west, it's 24 hours in some places.



This is, in all seriousness, the thing I love most about my country.



A close second place is our gorgeous national parks. But I don't go to a national park every week. I go to a grocery store.

#19 Honestly, if I had to pick the #1 thing I'd say the open space.



the USA has so much open space that we've carved off enormous parts of the continent to permanently be just open space. The US National Park system is the crown gem of the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 In my early twenties, on a whim, I turned my back to the region I had lived in my entire life and set off on a great American journey with nothing but a backpack full of clothes, some meager belongings and a handful of cash. For the following couple of years I traversed this country and it's diverse, awe-inspiring landscape. Along the way I met all kinds of people with varying degrees of beliefs and philosophies, people from different backgrounds, ethnicities and cultures. Many were kind and generous, some not so much, and some were filled with the same kind of wanderlust that encouraged me to travel. This experience revealed to me the great diversity belonging to this country, in it's terrain *and* it's people.

#21 In the words of the mentally handicapped kid I tutored my senior year when asked what makes America great _It is where my family is_.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 The ability to publicly criticize your leaders without fear of retaliation, and elect different ones if you want.



I know this isn't unique to the USA and the USA election system has it's own flaws, but seeing Russia and China in the news lately is a good reminder that not everyone is allowed to do these things.

#23 Our wide-eyed optimism, self-sufficiency and inherent distrust of government.

#24 Root beer. I love root beer but apparently it’s only an american thing. Everyone else finds it gross.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 My favorite thing is the culture. The fact that there’s so many different cultures apart of our culture, and then also the fact that every American has a sense of rebellion in them, that’s unlike most other countries. I mean the sheer amount of protests a year is staggering, and idk I feel like it’s something that’s unique to America and comes from how we became a country. We rebelled against something we thought was wrong at the time, and I think that we continue to do that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 My friend Chau recently got her American citizenship. She is one of the most dynamic people I’ve ever met. Brillant, hilarious and so humble. The day she got her citizenship I felt really proud to be an American. I also recognized it’s been a long time since I’d felt that kind of pride.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 I love reading all of this because it gets pretty tiring reading all the Anti-American comments. The thing about us is that we don’t hide what we love and we don’t hide what we hate. I think many of us are naive to what we actually have (something like only 40% of Americans have a passport).

#28 America is amazing at many things (job opportunity and high level of pay, convenience of everything like open times and next day delivery of nearly everything, having English be the most used language around the world, national parks, etc).



America is also proficient and usually on the top of the world in most things that impact your daily life. Should we spend more on roads and bridges? Yes but it’s still pretty good. Should we ensure people have access to health care? Hell yeah but people aren’t exactly dying of poor or no treatment here. We aren’t #1 in economic mobility but our “poor” are walking around with 1-2 year old iPhones.



The country is vast and very diverse is natural environment, people, culture, etc. you can be in the mountains hiking and skiing, beautiful beaches, lake front, in the desert, nearly perfect weather in San Diego, etc.



It’s a secure place to live. Do we have violence and crime? Yes, but removing a few bad pockets it’s pretty safe. I was born in a country that no matter how luxurious of a neighborhood your lived, your house aaa surrounded by big walls and gates with broken glass or electric fence on top to keep people out. In the US, even in the ghetto most houses have a front door and big windows right to the street. In America carjackings happen but in a very small rate. You don’t stop at a red light a worry about someone point a gun at you and taking your car or your wallet. In America people walk down the street or in a bus talking on their brand new iPhone without this constant worry that someone is going to snatch it from you. In America people open businesses and if it fails they sometimes open another or go into another career. Failing in many places means you are financially ruined forever. Bankruptcy is a powerful tool that protects people and allows them to feel like they can take risks.



I am an immigrant to the US, from a top 10 economy and it’s not even close to a comparison. America is FAR from perfect but when you put everything together I don’t see a better place. Sure you can find countries that do 1-2 or a handful of things better but when you consider all of the things that impact your life, it’s really hard to beat living in a place where for the most part you are towards the top of the world standard.



Also… have you ever been to Wawa?

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Ice in drinks. We really value ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I'm from Israel, but my dad (also born in Israel) used to work in the US before I was born and his job helped him receive American citizenship so I have dual passport thanks to him.



I have visited the country multiple times and lived there for short occasions, and this is what I love about it:



1. Cars are actually affordable, and so is the gas (even with recent price rises it's still dirt cheap)





2. It's a huge country with endless nature to explore. You don't need to fly anywhere to see a new place. As an introvert who loves nature, this is heaven for me. especially in the less populated states such as Alaska or Montana.





3. It's the land of opportunity. Everyone can make money in several ways, as there are so many jobs, industries, and cities getting developed.





4. Individualism. I love that almost everyone here has a hobby or a passion. I haven't seen anywhere else so many people from every spectrum of society play golf, ride horses, hunt, fish, ride motorcycles, skiing, hiking or rock climbing.





5. Everything is accessible. You can get everything you can think of in Walmart, Costco or Target. Still can't find it? Make an order online (without rediculous shipping fee) and you'll get it in few days.





6. Freedom. You can live the life you want in every possible way. There's nothing I can think of that's allowed in other countries but is restricted in America.





A person's freedom is the main religion here. Do whatever you want. Identify in what way you want, speak what language you choose, eat the food you like and listen to your favorite music. Just live and let live.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 The geographical diversity. It's unmatched.

#32 I grew up in the USA, spent 15 years abroad, and moved back 2 years ago. Here’s my list:



- The general convenience of everything (online services, drive-thru banking, everything the YMCA offers, giant stores that sell everything, the public school system, etc). Every day I’m blown away by how easy it is to do everyday tasks.



- People are generally good drivers, and traffic laws/signage are clear and consistent.



- People are super nice! I know Americans are branded as obnoxious, but the vast majority of people are super helpful and nice and friendly. Here in the South, I love how I can just strike up a conversation with a stranger.



- Here you have access to almost any tv show you want to watch. No need to seek “alternative methods”.



- Everything looks so NICE. No rebar sticking out of buildings, things are generally well painted.



- How much space there is! Homes are larger and more spread out (depending on location, of course, I know it’s not everywhere).



- People are more reliable when it comes to time. (I don’t need to take a day off work to sit at home all day hoping the electrician will show up and then he never does.)



- So many parks and playgrounds and family-friendly things to do for free



- All the options at the grocery store



- Fast, reliable internet



- Potable tap water



- I can flush toilet paper down the toilet.



- At least where I am, we have four distinct seasons and they’re beautiful.



- Central heating and air conditioning



- The theater scene, Broadway, etc



- The overall positive and joyful and hopeful spirit



Note: Of course many of these depend on what city/state you’re in, suburbs vs country vs city setting, socioeconomic status, etc etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 The food. And things can be open 24/7.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 It’s not just an American thing but we have very beautiful national parks.

#35 The food. Think about it, this place is a melting pot from all over the world. That’s brought us some pretty incredible food and the country is so big it’s impossible to try it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 We got good artists and good music.

#37 I'm a 43 year old mom who just went back to get a masters of science in data science for a career change and it looks like my job prospects are optimistic. That would not be a possibility at all in the Eastern European my family came from.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Running water, high construction safety standards, the poorest Americans are still better off than most of the world, being able to feel relatively safe, freedom of speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Free water with meals.



Not my first choice, and certainly not flashy, but it is uniquely American from my understanding.

#40 Food stores are huge and have many choices.

#41 Despite our stereotype for being xenophobic and racist, I think Americans are by and large an incredibly friendly people.



Many of us would happily give the shirt off our back to help our neighbor (at least on a 1-1 level, not sure why that hadnt translated to the national level).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 A UK professor once told me the US leads the world in the following things, which he called GEICA:



Generosity - Americans lead the world in charitable donations and general aid to other countries. When a disaster occurs; the US are the first to help out and give supplies.



Entrepreneurship - Starting your own business is considerably easier in the US as comparative to anywhere else in the world. It seems to be ingrained into the culture, which is lovely.



Innovation - Similar to the above, the individuality US has is quite unique. The drive and passion to produce and create is apparent in the countless new inventions and techniques that spawn there.



Culture - A true melting pot, all cultures and individuals live there. Your neighbour's can be from anywhere on the globe, and they each provide their own perspective and values.



Awareness - Believe it or not, my experience with Americans is that 99% are kind individuals, who accept the countries flaws, and understand the issues it faces.



It's a beautiful country, and is the most important one in the world right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Not American but for me, the economies of scale. Almost everything here in Australia is more expensive (even digital downloads but that's another story).



I'd like to get into metalworking, woodworking and fixing up old cars. The US population in 1960 was seven times today's Australian population and so there were a similar number of cars. As a result of the US war effort, there is an absurd amount of surplus machinery.



It seems that now, you can drive into any random barn in any US state and find a classic car, lathe, bandsaw or whatever that belonged to someone's late grandparent.



e.g. Just had a quick look for "monarch lathe" (classic US-made unit) on ebay. $3000-$7000 USD. Similar size lathe here is $10,000 and it's second hand Chinese import :(.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 The states are genuinely some of the most gorgeous places I’ve ever seen, it’s so varied and beautiful; I highly recommend people take a road trip cross country if they get the opportunity to! Also, we really can say whatever the f**k we want here, regardless of what your thoughts on “cancel culture” are.

#45 Everybody who comes to America brings their culture with them, so food variety is off the charts. Even rural areas have a Mexican and a Chinese restaurant.



I live in the middle of West Virginia, within a 50 mile radius I can get an insane variety of foods prepared by people from that country of origin.



It’s easy to take for granted. Most countries focus on their own thing for the most part.



Usually exotic restaurants have a connection to a large population of People from that culture. Lots of Indian people live in London = there’s lots of Indian food available in London.



In the US the only Indians in the area of the Indian restaurant might be the ones that own and run that restaurant. they’re not doing it to fill a specific need or to serve a segment of the community, they’re just trying to earn a living like Americans do.



It’s easy to take for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 You can go into a store and the price is the price. Shop keeps don’t take advantage of people who aren’t locals. Can’t say how many times I’ve been overcharged whilst overseas simply because they know I’m not from there.



Also, as a matter of fact, Americans by historical and global standards are very wealthy. Even middle class in USA is wealthy compared to other parts of the world.



Our system has lifted so many people out of poverty and promoted liberalized trade, making everyone more materially prosperous. This is the West in general but also specific to US.

#47 I would like to point out that America is arguably the most diverse and inclusive country in the history of humanity. I'm not saying we are perfect, but issues arise here simply by nature of our diversity. Countries that claim to not have racism problems are countries that lack diversity in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Not American but I’ve lived in the US for 15 years.



As an outsider:



- closets. I love all the built-in closets. I was never a wardrobe fan.

- separate laundry areas.

- that most housing is detached. On the one hand it does mean a huge reliance on cars. On the other hand I never ever hear my neighbors.

- accessibility of toilets is a heck of a lot better than any other country I have visited. During the day I can usually rely on finding a Target or Starbucks or something. Even if I have to buy something to use it they’re easier to find than in Europe.

- the casual way everyone dresses. My fashion-conscious friend is appalled but especially as a parent I appreciate that I can dash out in my pjs if I really, really need to.

- convenience. Every time I visit my family now I forget that not all shops are open until 9/10 pm. I also live in Washington state currently and have developed a deep love for all the coffee stands around here.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 National parks. They're incredible.





That and the "American spirit" not in the sense of patriotism, but in the sense that people who live here have a certain.....gumption.....to get things done no matter the cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I have never faced repercussions for criticizing our leaders or government. The diversity is pretty cool. I have lived my whole life in the northeast, and pretty much any given day I could meet someone from literally any country on the planet. That diversity brings a really tasty variety of cuisine. We have a lot of coastline for beach goers, mountains for fun in the snow, prairies for prairies stuff.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 I can practice my religion.

#52 I’m posting late so I don’t expect a response but being in The United States is not as bad as it’s made out to be.



We have wonderful nature and geographical diversity, a far above average job market, an admittedly corrupt but also relatively stable democracy, land borders with a country we are very close with and another that we have no real problems with, one of the most stable currencies, and an extremely diverse culture and demographic.



I know that it’s really screwed up to say, but this country is really great for people who do generally well but can be brutal for those left behind. We have to fix our healthcare system (although it’s good if you have insurance) we have to fix our minimum wage/education system (also good or bad depending on where you live)/ and political corruption. We need to fix our tax code and stop catering to the ultra wealthy and corporations, and should probably stop sticking our noses in everyone’s business.



All in all the US is pretty cool, contrary to what Reddit says. Yeah we’re probably not the best, but we’re doing alright.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 As much as the media would like you to think otherwise, America is the least racist place on the planet. Source: I am Asian.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Not american but the donuts are amazing.

#55 I live in New York City so this might not apply to all of America. The food, culture, and diversity here is amazing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 No one has tried to invade us in a very long time. Strong freedoms. Superpower. All the good stuff.

#57 You can make a lot of money and mostly do what you want.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 I love how nice people are. People can be really randomly nice, and I know that happens everywhere, but I like that it happens in America, too. I also just love the South! I grew up in Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 The American dream is a real thing. If you work hard enough in America you can have a very comfortable life.

#60 I’m a american and lived here my whole life in many different states because my dad was in the army. because of this we also spent 3 years abroad in germany. while europe was amazing, there are a few things that i can think of that i think make america great.



1: things are open late and all week. in germany, they don’t have things like walmart or even gas stations that are readily available. when you’re out of toilet paper you have to wait until the next day. the other thing is being open on sunday’s. germany closes everything on sundays. we got locked out of our house and couldn’t call a locksmith because it was sunday. i’ve never valued the convenience more than after that.



2: fast food. i know that it’s unhealthy but if you’re on a road trip cross country, there are so many more drive through food options that are available in america than in germany. the only fast food was mcdonald’s and it’s either that or a sit down restaurant when you’re out and about.



3: air conditioning. the summers were hot and we had to keep buying standing fans because after being on 24/7 they break pretty fast. it’s so nice being able to just turn the ac down a few degrees and the house cools down in an hour.



those are only a few things i can think of, but i definitely do love living in america and there are many great things about it