#1

Person wrapped in USA flag overlooking canyon at sunset, showcasing great things about the US and its landscape. I like the diversity of the landscape & natural world. I’ve been to mountains & deserts & mountains in deserts. Been to the ocean with a sandy beach, to lakes with sandy beaches, to lakes with rocky beaches. Been to the woods & to forests. I’ve seen so many different native plants, all kinds of animals, & bugs. It’s pretty cool.

anon , ADDICTIVE_STOCK Report

7points
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Young man smiling while talking on phone, holding coffee cup, enjoying a relaxed moment in the US outdoors. How inexpensive tech is.

    Arndt3002 , novellimage Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Mountain landscape in the US with clear lake reflecting snowy peaks and evergreen trees under a blue sky. National and state parks

    National parks are beloved destinations for both citizens and visitors from around the world, even more people visit the state parks.With sweeping vistas, stunning forests and incredible wildlife, amazing hiking and camping adventure, parks are one of the brightest jewels of America.

    SuvenPan , haveseen Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    Young Americans enjoying a modern workspace with diverse colleagues, highlighting positive aspects of life in the US. Wheelchair accessibility. As someone who uses a wheelchair for all ambulation, I can say the US has a leg up on that compared to the other countries that I have been to.

    hisamsmith , dotshock Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Red traffic light glowing at dusk with crescent moon in the sky, symbolizing Americans sharing great things about the US. With a few exceptions, we can treat red lights as a stop sign if we are turning right.

    SmartAlec105 , Lawrence Krowdeed Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Person wearing colorful painted jacket and jeans in an urban setting, showcasing unique American street fashion style. I can wear what I want. Sure I have strict parents at the age of about to be 21. But coming from the middle east. Most people don't realize the blessing we have here to be able to wear shorts or jeans or tank tops.

    DarkenedProdigy , Mikhail Pasynkov Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    Soda fountain machine with Pepsi, 7 Up, and KFC branding inside a US fast food restaurant setting. Free refills.

    Proper-Emu1558 , Silentshot121 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Woman using remote control to operate air conditioner, highlighting comfort as one of the great things about the US. AC during the summer.

    I2eN0 , Prostock-studio Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Two women walking and talking near NY Aquarium Station, enjoying a sunny day in the US urban environment. You can speak English with a heavy accent and still be seen as fully American.

    anon , Katya Wolf Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    People gathered on a sunlit street sharing stories about the great things in the US community and culture. I was very young when my parents and I immigrated here, and I have far more opportunities here than I would in India. So I’m very thankful for that.

    sunsetskye_ , Touann Gatouillat Vergos Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Three Americans chatting outdoors, smiling and enjoying a friendly conversation about great things in the US. The people here are actually very nice. There are a few bad apples that make us look bad, but most people are friendly and helpful.

    Actuaryba , zamrznutitonovi Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Police officer holding handcuffs as two officers arrest a man, highlighting law enforcement in the US. I can talk bad about the president and not get arrested and disappeared. So that's pretty nice.

    Its_All_True , NomadSoul1 Report

    4points
    POST
    #13

    Man shopping inside a small grocery store aisle, highlighting everyday life and great things about the US. Everything is open, all the time. I realized how nice this is when I lived in Europe and stuff is closed on Sunday and at 5-6pm every day.

    mam630 , Josh Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Three women enjoying an outdoor festival in the US, laughing and holding red cups in a lively social gathering. Amazing concerts and music festivals.

    wogwai , monkeybusiness Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Double stainless steel kitchen sink with black faucet and cooking utensils, highlighting great things about the US lifestyle. Garbage disposals in sink.

    nasdaqian , TheShortestAvenger Report

    3points
    POST
    #16

    You can go to humane society and pet cats for free!!

    Cats_are_happiness_2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #17

    I'm not American, but when I was there it was undoubtedly the food. At no given point was I more than a ten minute walk from good food. Contrary to what Reddit would have you believe, it's not all fast food either(though Whataburger is insanely good). There's alot of good little places to eat and you're never far from one.

    ravingdante Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Our grocery stores stay open really late. On the east coast, it's until 11 or 12 at night. On the west, it's 24 hours in some places.

    This is, in all seriousness, the thing I love most about my country.

    A close second place is our gorgeous national parks. But I don't go to a national park every week. I go to a grocery store.

    ThatDismalGiraffe Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    Honestly, if I had to pick the #1 thing I'd say the open space.

    the USA has so much open space that we've carved off enormous parts of the continent to permanently be just open space. The US National Park system is the crown gem of the nation.

    McFeely_Smackup Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    In my early twenties, on a whim, I turned my back to the region I had lived in my entire life and set off on a great American journey with nothing but a backpack full of clothes, some meager belongings and a handful of cash. For the following couple of years I traversed this country and it's diverse, awe-inspiring landscape. Along the way I met all kinds of people with varying degrees of beliefs and philosophies, people from different backgrounds, ethnicities and cultures. Many were kind and generous, some not so much, and some were filled with the same kind of wanderlust that encouraged me to travel. This experience revealed to me the great diversity belonging to this country, in it's terrain *and* it's people.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    In the words of the mentally handicapped kid I tutored my senior year when asked what makes America great _It is where my family is_.

    anothersatanist89 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    The ability to publicly criticize your leaders without fear of retaliation, and elect different ones if you want.

    I know this isn't unique to the USA and the USA election system has it's own flaws, but seeing Russia and China in the news lately is a good reminder that not everyone is allowed to do these things.

    McbealtheNavySeal Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Our wide-eyed optimism, self-sufficiency and inherent distrust of government.

    Straight_Medium2988 Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    Root beer. I love root beer but apparently it’s only an american thing. Everyone else finds it gross.

    imsochoofed Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    My favorite thing is the culture. The fact that there’s so many different cultures apart of our culture, and then also the fact that every American has a sense of rebellion in them, that’s unlike most other countries. I mean the sheer amount of protests a year is staggering, and idk I feel like it’s something that’s unique to America and comes from how we became a country. We rebelled against something we thought was wrong at the time, and I think that we continue to do that.

    Jacktheriipper Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    My friend Chau recently got her American citizenship. She is one of the most dynamic people I’ve ever met. Brillant, hilarious and so humble. The day she got her citizenship I felt really proud to be an American. I also recognized it’s been a long time since I’d felt that kind of pride.

    theWildBore Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    I love reading all of this because it gets pretty tiring reading all the Anti-American comments. The thing about us is that we don’t hide what we love and we don’t hide what we hate. I think many of us are naive to what we actually have (something like only 40% of Americans have a passport).

    Balliwicky Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    America is amazing at many things (job opportunity and high level of pay, convenience of everything like open times and next day delivery of nearly everything, having English be the most used language around the world, national parks, etc).

    America is also proficient and usually on the top of the world in most things that impact your daily life. Should we spend more on roads and bridges? Yes but it’s still pretty good. Should we ensure people have access to health care? Hell yeah but people aren’t exactly dying of poor or no treatment here. We aren’t #1 in economic mobility but our “poor” are walking around with 1-2 year old iPhones.

    The country is vast and very diverse is natural environment, people, culture, etc. you can be in the mountains hiking and skiing, beautiful beaches, lake front, in the desert, nearly perfect weather in San Diego, etc.

    It’s a secure place to live. Do we have violence and crime? Yes, but removing a few bad pockets it’s pretty safe. I was born in a country that no matter how luxurious of a neighborhood your lived, your house aaa surrounded by big walls and gates with broken glass or electric fence on top to keep people out. In the US, even in the ghetto most houses have a front door and big windows right to the street. In America carjackings happen but in a very small rate. You don’t stop at a red light a worry about someone point a gun at you and taking your car or your wallet. In America people walk down the street or in a bus talking on their brand new iPhone without this constant worry that someone is going to snatch it from you. In America people open businesses and if it fails they sometimes open another or go into another career. Failing in many places means you are financially ruined forever. Bankruptcy is a powerful tool that protects people and allows them to feel like they can take risks.

    I am an immigrant to the US, from a top 10 economy and it’s not even close to a comparison. America is FAR from perfect but when you put everything together I don’t see a better place. Sure you can find countries that do 1-2 or a handful of things better but when you consider all of the things that impact your life, it’s really hard to beat living in a place where for the most part you are towards the top of the world standard.

    Also… have you ever been to Wawa?

    justcurious1900 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Ice in drinks. We really value ice.

    CaptainoftheStella Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    I'm from Israel, but my dad (also born in Israel) used to work in the US before I was born and his job helped him receive American citizenship so I have dual passport thanks to him.

    I have visited the country multiple times and lived there for short occasions, and this is what I love about it:

    1. Cars are actually affordable, and so is the gas (even with recent price rises it's still dirt cheap)


    2. It's a huge country with endless nature to explore. You don't need to fly anywhere to see a new place. As an introvert who loves nature, this is heaven for me. especially in the less populated states such as Alaska or Montana.


    3. It's the land of opportunity. Everyone can make money in several ways, as there are so many jobs, industries, and cities getting developed.


    4. Individualism. I love that almost everyone here has a hobby or a passion. I haven't seen anywhere else so many people from every spectrum of society play golf, ride horses, hunt, fish, ride motorcycles, skiing, hiking or rock climbing.


    5. Everything is accessible. You can get everything you can think of in Walmart, Costco or Target. Still can't find it? Make an order online (without rediculous shipping fee) and you'll get it in few days.


    6. Freedom. You can live the life you want in every possible way. There's nothing I can think of that's allowed in other countries but is restricted in America.


    A person's freedom is the main religion here. Do whatever you want. Identify in what way you want, speak what language you choose, eat the food you like and listen to your favorite music. Just live and let live.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    The geographical diversity. It's unmatched.

    OceanDreams95 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    I grew up in the USA, spent 15 years abroad, and moved back 2 years ago. Here’s my list:

    - The general convenience of everything (online services, drive-thru banking, everything the YMCA offers, giant stores that sell everything, the public school system, etc). Every day I’m blown away by how easy it is to do everyday tasks.

    - People are generally good drivers, and traffic laws/signage are clear and consistent.

    - People are super nice! I know Americans are branded as obnoxious, but the vast majority of people are super helpful and nice and friendly. Here in the South, I love how I can just strike up a conversation with a stranger.

    - Here you have access to almost any tv show you want to watch. No need to seek “alternative methods”.

    - Everything looks so NICE. No rebar sticking out of buildings, things are generally well painted.

    - How much space there is! Homes are larger and more spread out (depending on location, of course, I know it’s not everywhere).

    - People are more reliable when it comes to time. (I don’t need to take a day off work to sit at home all day hoping the electrician will show up and then he never does.)

    - So many parks and playgrounds and family-friendly things to do for free

    - All the options at the grocery store

    - Fast, reliable internet

    - Potable tap water

    - I can flush toilet paper down the toilet.

    - At least where I am, we have four distinct seasons and they’re beautiful.

    - Central heating and air conditioning

    - The theater scene, Broadway, etc

    - The overall positive and joyful and hopeful spirit

    Note: Of course many of these depend on what city/state you’re in, suburbs vs country vs city setting, socioeconomic status, etc etc.

    MissLauraCroft Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    The food. And things can be open 24/7.

    Stupid_head_loser Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    It’s not just an American thing but we have very beautiful national parks.

    Well1_well2_well3 Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    The food. Think about it, this place is a melting pot from all over the world. That’s brought us some pretty incredible food and the country is so big it’s impossible to try it all.

    No_Try_7108 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    We got good artists and good music.

    TTVTracer42 Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    I'm a 43 year old mom who just went back to get a masters of science in data science for a career change and it looks like my job prospects are optimistic. That would not be a possibility at all in the Eastern European my family came from.

    otherwise-known-as-v Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Running water, high construction safety standards, the poorest Americans are still better off than most of the world, being able to feel relatively safe, freedom of speech.

    unmerciful0u812 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Free water with meals.

    Not my first choice, and certainly not flashy, but it is uniquely American from my understanding.

    Emperormace Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Food stores are huge and have many choices.

    momogirl200 Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Despite our stereotype for being xenophobic and racist, I think Americans are by and large an incredibly friendly people.

    Many of us would happily give the shirt off our back to help our neighbor (at least on a 1-1 level, not sure why that hadnt translated to the national level).

    Obvious_Moose Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    A UK professor once told me the US leads the world in the following things, which he called GEICA:

    Generosity - Americans lead the world in charitable donations and general aid to other countries. When a disaster occurs; the US are the first to help out and give supplies.

    Entrepreneurship - Starting your own business is considerably easier in the US as comparative to anywhere else in the world. It seems to be ingrained into the culture, which is lovely.

    Innovation - Similar to the above, the individuality US has is quite unique. The drive and passion to produce and create is apparent in the countless new inventions and techniques that spawn there.

    Culture - A true melting pot, all cultures and individuals live there. Your neighbour's can be from anywhere on the globe, and they each provide their own perspective and values.

    Awareness - Believe it or not, my experience with Americans is that 99% are kind individuals, who accept the countries flaws, and understand the issues it faces.

    It's a beautiful country, and is the most important one in the world right now.

    Jason-Repko Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Not American but for me, the economies of scale. Almost everything here in Australia is more expensive (even digital downloads but that's another story).

    I'd like to get into metalworking, woodworking and fixing up old cars. The US population in 1960 was seven times today's Australian population and so there were a similar number of cars. As a result of the US war effort, there is an absurd amount of surplus machinery.

    It seems that now, you can drive into any random barn in any US state and find a classic car, lathe, bandsaw or whatever that belonged to someone's late grandparent.

    e.g. Just had a quick look for "monarch lathe" (classic US-made unit) on ebay. $3000-$7000 USD. Similar size lathe here is $10,000 and it's second hand Chinese import :(.

    ratsta Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    The states are genuinely some of the most gorgeous places I’ve ever seen, it’s so varied and beautiful; I highly recommend people take a road trip cross country if they get the opportunity to! Also, we really can say whatever the f**k we want here, regardless of what your thoughts on “cancel culture” are.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Everybody who comes to America brings their culture with them, so food variety is off the charts. Even rural areas have a Mexican and a Chinese restaurant.

    I live in the middle of West Virginia, within a 50 mile radius I can get an insane variety of foods prepared by people from that country of origin.

    It’s easy to take for granted. Most countries focus on their own thing for the most part.

    Usually exotic restaurants have a connection to a large population of People from that culture. Lots of Indian people live in London = there’s lots of Indian food available in London.

    In the US the only Indians in the area of the Indian restaurant might be the ones that own and run that restaurant. they’re not doing it to fill a specific need or to serve a segment of the community, they’re just trying to earn a living like Americans do.

    It’s easy to take for granted.

    BubbaSawya Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    You can go into a store and the price is the price. Shop keeps don’t take advantage of people who aren’t locals. Can’t say how many times I’ve been overcharged whilst overseas simply because they know I’m not from there.

    Also, as a matter of fact, Americans by historical and global standards are very wealthy. Even middle class in USA is wealthy compared to other parts of the world.

    Our system has lifted so many people out of poverty and promoted liberalized trade, making everyone more materially prosperous. This is the West in general but also specific to US.

    That_One_Third_Mate Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    I would like to point out that America is arguably the most diverse and inclusive country in the history of humanity. I'm not saying we are perfect, but issues arise here simply by nature of our diversity. Countries that claim to not have racism problems are countries that lack diversity in the first place.

    Au_Sand Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Not American but I’ve lived in the US for 15 years.

    As an outsider:

    - closets. I love all the built-in closets. I was never a wardrobe fan.
    - separate laundry areas.
    - that most housing is detached. On the one hand it does mean a huge reliance on cars. On the other hand I never ever hear my neighbors.
    - accessibility of toilets is a heck of a lot better than any other country I have visited. During the day I can usually rely on finding a Target or Starbucks or something. Even if I have to buy something to use it they’re easier to find than in Europe.
    - the casual way everyone dresses. My fashion-conscious friend is appalled but especially as a parent I appreciate that I can dash out in my pjs if I really, really need to.
    - convenience. Every time I visit my family now I forget that not all shops are open until 9/10 pm. I also live in Washington state currently and have developed a deep love for all the coffee stands around here.

    anyaplaysfates Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    National parks. They're incredible.


    That and the "American spirit" not in the sense of patriotism, but in the sense that people who live here have a certain.....gumption.....to get things done no matter the cost.

    The_Poster_Nutbag Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    I have never faced repercussions for criticizing our leaders or government. The diversity is pretty cool. I have lived my whole life in the northeast, and pretty much any given day I could meet someone from literally any country on the planet. That diversity brings a really tasty variety of cuisine. We have a lot of coastline for beach goers, mountains for fun in the snow, prairies for prairies stuff.

    TheShoot141 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    I can practice my religion.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    I’m posting late so I don’t expect a response but being in The United States is not as bad as it’s made out to be.

    We have wonderful nature and geographical diversity, a far above average job market, an admittedly corrupt but also relatively stable democracy, land borders with a country we are very close with and another that we have no real problems with, one of the most stable currencies, and an extremely diverse culture and demographic.

    I know that it’s really screwed up to say, but this country is really great for people who do generally well but can be brutal for those left behind. We have to fix our healthcare system (although it’s good if you have insurance) we have to fix our minimum wage/education system (also good or bad depending on where you live)/ and political corruption. We need to fix our tax code and stop catering to the ultra wealthy and corporations, and should probably stop sticking our noses in everyone’s business.

    All in all the US is pretty cool, contrary to what Reddit says. Yeah we’re probably not the best, but we’re doing alright.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    As much as the media would like you to think otherwise, America is the least racist place on the planet. Source: I am Asian.

    Adriatic88 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Not american but the donuts are amazing.

    okeybudbud Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    I live in New York City so this might not apply to all of America. The food, culture, and diversity here is amazing.

    Hour-Pangolin694 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    No one has tried to invade us in a very long time. Strong freedoms. Superpower. All the good stuff.

    Damseldoll Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    You can make a lot of money and mostly do what you want.

    wattsandvars Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    I love how nice people are. People can be really randomly nice, and I know that happens everywhere, but I like that it happens in America, too. I also just love the South! I grew up in Georgia.

    LocalINFJ Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    The American dream is a real thing. If you work hard enough in America you can have a very comfortable life.

    Longjumping_Buddy_18 Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    I’m a american and lived here my whole life in many different states because my dad was in the army. because of this we also spent 3 years abroad in germany. while europe was amazing, there are a few things that i can think of that i think make america great.

    1: things are open late and all week. in germany, they don’t have things like walmart or even gas stations that are readily available. when you’re out of toilet paper you have to wait until the next day. the other thing is being open on sunday’s. germany closes everything on sundays. we got locked out of our house and couldn’t call a locksmith because it was sunday. i’ve never valued the convenience more than after that.

    2: fast food. i know that it’s unhealthy but if you’re on a road trip cross country, there are so many more drive through food options that are available in america than in germany. the only fast food was mcdonald’s and it’s either that or a sit down restaurant when you’re out and about.

    3: air conditioning. the summers were hot and we had to keep buying standing fans because after being on 24/7 they break pretty fast. it’s so nice being able to just turn the ac down a few degrees and the house cools down in an hour.

    those are only a few things i can think of, but i definitely do love living in america and there are many great things about it

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!