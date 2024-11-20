ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who’s lived abroad for a long time will likely go through a reverse culture shock when they return to their home country. The experience may be akin to relearning how to ride a bike and getting used to the old ways you’ve moved away from for quite a while. 

For these American expats landing back in the United States, it was a mix of positives and negatives. Some were taken aback by the music blasting in restaurants, while others felt a sense of relief upon remembering that tap water was safe to drink

A few of these responses may hit home if you’re a US citizen returning to the motherland after some time away. Feel free to share any similar stories in the comments below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Returned to the US from Korea. It gets talked about all the time, but just how unnecessarily complicated and inconvenient our healthcare system is.

To go from a system where you can go see a doctor/specialist any day of the week without an appointment, to know you will be covered, and to have the peace of mind that you'll spend probably less than $20, to then go to whatever we have here...it's just absurd to me.

I also pay twice for my healthcare here than I did in Korea. We are so duped for a system that is openly robbing us and not keeping us well.

Shauney , DC Studio / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
jk_19 avatar
J K
J K
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

During a visit to Korea did some dental work and got a new pair of glasses without insurance. Both cost a bit less than I would have in the US with insurance.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Tipping. I lived abroad for a while and my first day back in the US, I just genuinely forgot to tip a bartender on a single beer and she told people at the bar that I stiffed her. It’s such a ridiculous system.

CactusBoyScout , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
jk_19 avatar
J K
J K
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd rather pay more for my food rather than tipping IF I knew the extra went to the regular employees for sure.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#3

The scam that is the for-profit healthcare system in the US. Truly pathetic that the richest country in human history can't provide universal coverage for all its citizens. Medical bills, medical debt, insurers deciding which procedures you really need, doctors and hospitals being in/out of network....all foreign concepts to most developed countries. 


We talk a lot about freedom in the US, but it's usually about positive freedoms (i.e. the freedom TO own a gun) but we forget about negative freedoms, the freedom FROM something, such as medical debt, student debt, etc. In that sense, we lack many basic freedoms enjoyed by other countries.

ruacommode Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
jessicasarmiento avatar
E.V.
E.V.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's all a scam. A lot of hospitals have tax free privileges as long as they give back to the community. BS.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Depending on where you lived abroad, the return to car culture is probably going to be the biggest shock. Get ready to drive everywhere again.

wogandra , EyeEm / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is probably due to the fact that in most cases there is no good or convenient alternative to the car

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Coming back to the US after living in Japan for 7 years. Everyone seems so angry and selfish all the time. Public places like parks, streets, restrooms are just a disgusting mess that no one takes care of.

Also, groceries were super cheap and fresh. I could get a weeks worth of groceries for a family of 3 for around ¥10000 yen, that's not possible in the US.

SquallyZ06 , pippocarlo / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Taxes not being included in price on the sign.

over__________9000 , arinahabich / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Returned to the US from India. Sat down to eat at a restaurant at the airport and the waiter immediately brought me a glass of ice water. It took me a moment to realize that this was safe to drink here.

jerwong , ayuluthfiani / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us In the US, if I suggest we walk the five blocks to our destination on a beautiful, sunny day, I’m met with incredulity, outrage, and a glare appropriate for puppy torturers. 

Walking as transport is, apparently, a sign of homelessness and failure at life. .

Commonpleas , senivpetro / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Seeing how obvious it is that we have a serious obesity problem in the U.S.

NCMA17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yes, this! I was in the US a few months ago and this was immediately obvious.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Going from Japan customer service to US customer service is a colossal downgrade.

theguineapigssong , DC Studio / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Was floored by the massive portion sizes when I came back. Also, people are super chatty here compared to Germany! It felt weird at first, but now I kind of enjoy those random small talk moments with strangers.

Velemyst , Alexzander1769 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us After returning from living in India, I woke up parched one morning and realized that I didn’t have any bottled water in the house. I got all distressed because it was early and stores weren’t open and it was cold and dark…imagine my joy when I remembered I had potable water FLOWING INTO MY HOUSE.

shiny22214 , bublikhaus / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Coming back from Norway, I was shocked at how little paid time off Americans get. Had to readjust to the whole 'living to work' mentality instead of 'working to live.' Still bugs me.

CutezSunshine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

After many years in Europe:

How many more overweight people there are.

How many churches there are.

How Americans assume everyone wants to hear their opinion.

How little we value being informed or educated in order to have a strong opinion.

fingerofchicken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us It took me a second to remember that 1st floor is ground/lobby floor here every time I got in an elevator for a few weeks.

rickettss , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. Most places the first floor is the one above the ground floor.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#16

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us The massive amount of advertising and upsells. As soon as you get on a plane back to the US, it's all "sign up for this credit card" and "watch these ads before and after the safety briefing" and "you can pay later for all this, no payments today."

It absolutely screams into your brain at every opportunity.

dmx007 , EyeEm / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
nina_18 avatar
Ni Na
Ni Na
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There is no difference in Tokyo. The subway, the bus, Shibuya etc. everything is full of ads and music.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us After being In India for a while, coming back to the USA, the feeling of having personal space and not being started at all the time, such a relief.

NancyAngelBloom93 , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Music in restaurants is SO LOUD.

airin1994 , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Having to drive everywhere. Dublin isn’t the most bike friendly place, but living there for several years and being able to hop on my bike and get across town in 20 minutes is something I will always miss. After being back in Illinois for 2 years I still hate that I have to drive 2 miles to target bc that’s the only option for getting there and home in one piece

ETA: at no point did I say I live in Chicago. I don’t have city public transit and resources, thus my comment.

Mcgoobz3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Lived in Russia for 18 months (this was over 10 years ago), when I came back to the US I spent a week in NYC and was taken aback at how nice everyone was and how s****y the subway is.

KingCarnivore , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jk_19 avatar
J K
J K
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So according to this article Japan > US > Russia when it comes to niceness.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Going into an American grocery store after years abroad is overwhelming but also glorious.

Profopol , EugenePetrunin / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Coming back to the US from Cairo, it was not needing to be so alert all the time. There’s a lot to like about Cairo, but it is a tourist city and a lot of the businesses and locals take advantage of the tourists. It’s a little thing, but you have to be ready to argue vehemently about every price and service. I didn’t realize how much that was stressing me until I came home.

cownan , wirestock / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Central. F*****g. Air. Conditioning.

Outside of places like more affluent/developed Middle Eastern countries like UAE, Israel, and Kuwait, or like Singapore, A/C is an absolute luxury. A lot of people in the US do not appreciate how good our HVAC capabilities are.

PlumpahPeach , goffkein / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ner_diz avatar
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We don’t appreciate many things, such as clean running water, electricity, hygiene, housing, numerous sets of clothes…are all a luxury (unfortunately and shockingly enough) in many parts of the world, for billions of people still.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

How everywhere in the world has to pay attention to what happens in the United States, but people in the US don't have a clue about anywhere else. I doubt 1 in 100 could name the president of Mexico, for instance.

Notmyrealname Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jk_19 avatar
J K
J K
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, what's happening in the US for next few years at least will definitely affect a good chunk of the rest of the world to some degree.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Not being able to just go to the doctor when you feel sick or notice something wrong. In Taiwan you just rock up to the hospital, pay a US$6 registration fee, tell the registrar what ails ya, get sent to whichever department fits your symptoms, wait for an hour or so, and see a doc.

Government healthcare: hell to the YEAH! It's not communism, Americans.

BubbhaJebus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

Pharmaceutical commercials on TV was the most shocking. Smiling happy people talking about taking a pill to counteract the pill they were taking for (insert issue). Side effects may include mass murder, jumping from bridges, and uncontrollable diarrhea…. At least you’ll be smiling while you deal with all the side effects.

Hinano77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
jk_19 avatar
J K
J K
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

America d**g commercials sound like they are trying to help you and kill you at the same time.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

The food! Lived in Canada from 2006 to 2014. You don't really notice it going the other way, but coming back holy s**t. Everything is loaded with salt and sugar. Everything. It is jarring. I gained over 20 lbs my first year back. I get that people do not want to hear this because we all love our dino nuggets and cheap frozen pizza. But damn, they really are trying to kill us with our food. At the very least they truly do not care if they kill us so long as the profit margins are high.

Related to that, the sheer number of truly obese people. Kids, in particular. I lived in Toronto and it was incredibly rare to see a person who clearly weighed over 300 lbs. Like maybe once a year. Coming back it was just shocking how big the average American had become. I pretty much lay that at the feet of the food thing.

manifestDensity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#28

How huge everything is. The flags, the people, the portion sizes.

Albinkiiii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

How poorly Americans dress. Massively oversized (or sometimes undersized) shirts / pants, graphic tees / sports jerseys, sweatpants and hoodies everywhere. Coming back home from Scandinavia was eye opening. I now buy clothes that actually fit and make an effort to not look like I rolled out of bed.

CriticalSea540 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

How uncommon it is seeing people smoking cigarettes in the US.

labrats21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Had a layover in Salt Lake City on my way home from living in China for six months… “How did all these people get permission to have so many children?!? Oh…right.”.

banoctopus , asphotostudio / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

The lack of public gathering spaces. I tried sitting on a bench for more than 5 minutes in a park and a police officer came to “check up” on me

Edit; to me he acted hostile while asking for some “more information “.

TheFriendlyAmazon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Lived abroad for 2 years. People in the US are so fat.

SmatteringTherof Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

I lived in Japan for a year. Coming back to the states made me realize how dirty it is here and people are lazy and disrespectful when it comes to taking care of the city and eachother. In Japan it’s a collective effort. Public restrooms are clean. If you have trash you put it in your pocket or purse and hold on to it until you can find access to a trash can. Here? People will drop it on the ground because they cannot dare to be inconvenienced. I’ve seen people at stop lights open their door and leave bags of McDonald’s trash on the street and drive off so they can have a clean car. Of course one of the first public restroom experiences when I came back home was in a store where there was a drainage grate in the floor and a woman had her kid taking a p**s in the grates instead of the toilet.

And don’t get me started how if they even have the sniffles they wear a mask in public to be courteous but here people like to cough directly into the wind.

PicadillyVanilly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

Visiting a grocery shop and feeling overpowered by the sheer number of possibilities available for each and every item. How many varieties of ketchup do we actually need, really?

WhisperingWhisperss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jk_19 avatar
J K
J K
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Ketchup ... Catsup. Ketchup ... Catsup. Cats... K... K... uh, I'm in way over my head!" - Mr. Burns

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

I grew up in the US but have spent my whole adult life in the UK and Austria. There are so many unique or nearly unique things about the US.

Everything in the US is huge. I'm in the US this week and just visited a friend in Chicago -- she was apologising for a cramped flat, but it was palatial by middle-class western Euro standards. Only thing we've got on Americans in that department is super high ceilings. It applies to food too, of course. I just saw a pack of Reese's cups at Target that was more than a meter high. Diabolical.

Lots of stuff is super sweet when it shouldn't be. Coffee, bread (!), sauces. It's kind of icky once you start noticing it.

Especially in Austria shops and offices have very limited hours by comparison. I forget this sometimes and find myself planning around not being able to get anything on Sundays or after about 19.00.

Tip culture as it is in the States wouldn't be tolerated in Austria (the UK is *slightly* closer to the American model but not much). They're quite forward in asking for it (it should of course be given, but it ought to be presented like a choice, IMO).

"No guns" signs on business doors. That's a stark reminder when you've been away.

This probably runs counter to the common narrative, but I find lots of Americans are quite rude, in that they're not really aware of other people around them. Flying in this week I was shocked by the fact that people just splay their stuff out on an escalator and block the path. You're supposed to stand on the right side and leave the left lane open for people in a hurry. There's also stuff like playing music out loud on buses and trains (this happens everywhere but seems more common in the US).

The amount of space given over to cars. There are so many parking garages, it's a ridiculous waste of space and they're invariably ugly as sin. We have them in Europe but not as many and at least in the big cities they're generally subterranean.

MrMeatScience Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

America feels like a bubble on another planet, American culture just feels so separated from every other group of people on the planet and the American zeitgeist is very isolationist.

anocelotsosloppy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got this feeling in Canada as well, but to be fair, towns even on a relatively small island such as Prince Charles' give off a feeling of isolation. I can't put my finger on why, but one aspect that doesn't help is that small towns rarely have anything going for them. No bars, no recreational activities to do, nothing. Just houses, a gas station. a convenience store and a church, that's it. As a result, there's no-one out on the streets at any point in the day, really. Where I come from, even the smallest villages will have a restaurant or snackbar or something to draw people out of their homes. Maybe it's a misconception of my part, but the little towns and communities all felt so quiet.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Flying from Shanghai back to Dallas was the biggest culture shock for me. Shanghai makes Dallas looks like a ghost town. And the maglev train that runs over the city gives you a sense of scale like no other (imagine being in a jet flying over a city that just seems to never end).

Signal_Labrador Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

After living in Korean and Japan, I will always forever appreciate the independence/individualism of American cultural.

Especially in Korea, it felt like I joined gang/cult when I realized even the simplest of tasks required the consensus of the entire office. I saw a 46 y.o feel like he didn’t have enough authority to paper in the printer, so we had to wait and ask the office superior hours later.

It’s hard to describe in a small post. I just feel like there’s a certain kind of autonomy that exists here that doesn’t exist over there.( with regards to work).

Turbulent_cola Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jk_19 avatar
J K
J K
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hear Bob, Mark and Wade singing 'We love the company' in my head right now.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

All the sugar in the food.

AuroraLiberty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Getting yelled at and herded around like cattle by US customs and immigration as soon as I arrived back home. It’s a huge shock to see how everyone with even an ounce of authority in the U.S. acts after being abroad where you’re treated like a human.

johnnybgooderer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Moving in a queue and still being yelled at to MOVE! is pretty weird as the first experience after landing.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

Coming back from Germany / Europe and the customer service at US restaurants was SO intrusive and annoying. You cannot just sit and enjoy a meal with someone, you are constantly interrupted while talking, and while mid-chew. How is everything? Doing alright? Can I get you another drink? Etc. I get that some people like this type of service because they're used to or expect it, but it annoyed me to no end how the server constantly interrupted my meal.

zlonewanderer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least they should accept that you don't answer, or is it ok to speak while chewing in the US? If an European waiter was as intrusive as a US on there would be no tip.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

The difference in how the food affected my whole body in a positive way after being away from the US for almost 2 years.

My wife and I both had physical withdrawals when we arrived in South America from the difference in the food for atleast the first 2 weeks. Couldn’t figure it out at first until our bodies adjusted.

Both immediately lost weight without trying and our whole physical appearance changed for the entire duration in a very positive way. Never felt so good in my life.

After a few months back in the US it all came back no matter how good we tried to eat. It was very eye opening to say the least.

Edit: Typo.

hey_jose_v2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

I lived in South Korea for a few years. When I returned to my hometown, St. Louis, very little had changed. You can't walk anywhere in St. Louis County, and for the first time, that fact really got to me. My friends were also very sedentary and incurious, not wanting to go anywhere. I would go to a friend's house and they just wanted to watch Netflix, and I was so used to being a very active person. Lastly, when anyone asked me about Korea, they couldn't help but slip in a racist joke or 2. I had changed overseas, but my hometown didn't.

OscarDeGroche Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Prescription d**g commercials and strip malls, two things I never missed.

Tallanasty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Refills for drinks being free.

angelbdivine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

How expensive terrible food is.

Shot_Habit_4421 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Tipping culture; I spent several months in Latin America once and in many countries, the tip is not only included in the bill, but tips are shared among servers. That meant that if I needed to order something or pay my bill, I didn’t need to wait for “my” server; any server in the restaurant could help me.

(Tax is also included in prices too, so what you see is what you pay.).

standbylion8202 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
matt-zornig avatar
Matthew Zornig
Matthew Zornig
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tips are usually shared amongst the servers and kitchen staff here

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

"The Massive Amount Of Advertising": 57 Culture Shocks For People Coming Back To Us Moved from Singapore then back to the US.

Three biggest shocks

1) Unlike Singapore, I can't expect everyone to know English in California
2) An American striking a random conversation is normal
3) Mexican food is the most American food around.

SomeGuyInSanJoseCa , wirestock / freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Lived in Baden Württemberg Germany, when I returned I realized how awful our bakeries are. Also I realized how much grass we mow around public roads. In Germany they just let it grow out.

Fish181181 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

The lack of respect when it comes to noise - even just on a train here someone will be talking on their phone so everyone else can hear- or in a shop someone will be having a conversation on the phone instead of just minding other's personal peace.

copyrightname Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#52

Coming back from Italy, the biggest shock was definitely the portion sizes and just how much more friendly people are in casual interactions. Also, driving everywhere felt so strange after being used to walking or taking public transport. It took a while to adjust back!

PearlNivora Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

The deafening silence: If you’ve lived in places with bustling streets, noisy markets, or constant sirens, coming back to the quiet suburbs in the US feels weirdly unsettling.

MichaelRozin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Two things were hard to get reacquainted with. One was that I had to start driving every day again. The other was that Americans really are a special level of fat. "Normal" fat Americans looked like spectacles to me for a few weeks even though I had lived here for most of my life.

oeeiae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#55

The “loudness” everywhere. Stores, restaurants, etc. Why are we so loud? 🙄.

southernNJ-123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

How stressful it is to just be in the US. Even when you are trying to avoid news and such. It's just constant stress.

SisterSuffragist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

I was in Japan for a semester. I landed super late in Chicago, so my folks weren't able to pick me up and I took a car service instead. While driving home, the driver asked me where I'd come from. I told him Japan. He proceeded to spend the next fifteen minutes talking about how dropping the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was the greatest thing the US has ever done. I'd been to Hiroshima while abroad and didn't know what to say in response to any of it. I was young, jet lagged, and had fallen deeply in love with Japan, so I just let him talk and changed the subject. When we got to my folks' place, he angrily asked if I was gonna tip. I had like $5 US on me, so I handed it to him and went inside. Still the biggest culture shock I've had in my life. And yes, he was a Boomer.

p1013 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!