They shared them when a person posed the question “What American foods/drinks/snacks/etc. do you think are disgusting? Which do you think are good?” in the subreddit Ask An Australian and they were ruthless.

It can be scary to try out new foods, whether you fear insulting the chef or getting an upset stomach. But American foods are well-known and pretty popular around the world, so a lot of people have opinions about them.

#1 One other thing that most Australians don't get about American food tastes - Starbucks. WTF makes you guys consume that c**p?

#2 I tried your "biscuits". As I suspected, really bad scones. Milk in gravy is tantamount to a war crime, too

#3 Oreos are overhyped. Arnott's Delta Cream any day

#4 There's a store not far from me called USA Foods so I have had a fair bit of US snacks and your chocolate tastes not like chocolate. And I have read about why that is and it has to do with milk regulations and so on but it's just not pleasant to eat.

#5 Your food is tasteless high in grease and sugar and horrible. I have been to America and was desperate to return to Australian food.

#6 Anytime I think of American food, I think, high sugar, high corn starch, hormone fed livestock and that weird orange plastic cheese thing.



Oh and excessively large portion sizes.



That said, nice to have occasionally, but certainly wouldn't want to be having that too often.

#7 What America has done to cheese is a crime against nature. That liquid stuff in a can, just... Why?!



I'll also never understand the American fascination with making everything cherry flavour. For one thing, cherries don't taste like that. For another, why would you want a soft drink, a snow cone, or even a condom that tastes like cough syrup?

#8 American breakfast cereals are awful. I tried cinnamon toast crunch and lucky charms once and it was just bizarre. Why do you people eat candy for breakfast? Breakfast is supposed to be a slow release food to give you long-lasting energy to get through the day, not just sugar and marshmallows...



American coffee is awful. It's either stale, burnt drip coffee or a starbucks bucket-sized monstrosity with a ton of sugar. I always cringe when I see people talk about a frappuccino like it's a normal thing for a human to consume on the regular.

#9 here's a list: those Philadelphia cheese things, that's it

#10 The Peanut butter chocolate things are tops. Oreo suck!

Turduckens are brilliant

#11 Your chocolate is vile. It tastes like bile. Sorry for the rhyme haha



I’ve never understood the popularity of Oreos. Also Reese’s peanut butter cups. I was so excited to try them because id read about them but I think I almost had a vom, they were so BAD.



Chipotle flavoured things are starting to be popular here, sometimes that’s really nice. But hit and miss

#12 Biscuits and gravy. They served it to my Mum when she was in Texas on holiday. What the hell you guys.

#13 What the hell are grits? New York pizza seems overrated. Cubanos are excellent. Some of the meat preparations I read about look yum.

#14 I know it’s not really addressing the question, but CocaCola soft drinks such as coke and sprite are actually better in Australia as they use cane sugar as opposed to the high fructose corn syrup of the US

#15 I've tried a few of your cereals, like cookie crisp and those lucky charms things. I used to think coco pops were sugary. You guys take sugary to a whole new level.

As for what I think tastes good, milk duds. Love milk duds.

#16 Seems like most of the things mentioned are packaged food and drinks that they only disliked so I’ll go the other route.



American barbecue, Buffalo wings, and the Cajun type of stews were my favorite.

#17 Good: Pumpkin pie. I thought it was a bizarre idea. My fiancé fell in love with it whilst he was eating from a USAF mess for a few months. I found a recipe online and talked it over with an American friend and made him one during a covid lockdown baking spree. It was amazing. We got a pre-made one from our local Costco a few months ago. That one was trash. I’ll stick to making my own.



Also good: everything I managed to try at the Cheesecake Factory.



Also good: Barbecue.



Disgusting: basically everything else. “Minnesota salads” spring to mind right now.

#18 When I went to America I liked there food but there’s so much of it it overflows.



Also American bacon is kind of funny and awful coffee but I’m from Melbourne we are spoiled for coffee

#19 Your soft drink (Soda) sizes are f*****g ridiculous, no one needs that much sugar.



Turducken should probably be a crime.

#20 That your mum got you a huge big gulp of sweet sickly soft drink and 7/11 brownies for a child in daycare no less is disgusting to me. I haven’t eaten sugar for two years and the idea of giving a child all that sugar to ruin their gut,teeth,body etc etc with when they are still growing, wow.

#21 I have lived in the US before, so I do have some inside knowledge (though I do understand some foods are pretty regional).



Genuinely never understood the love for PBJ sandwiches. The combination of the two is kinda something I never would try.



I don't think most things are disgusting per se. However the sizing of the products are pretty gross. As you mentioned the XL Big Gulp - it isn't what is in it, but the quantity that makes me a bit ill.



What I love?



I love A&W Root Beer. It is starting to become a bit more common here then it use to be, but one still have to go to specialist food stores or a Coles with an International Food and Beverage Aisle/Section, and on top of that it is still pretty damn expensive.

#22 Dr Pepper is nectar of the gods!

#23 Jack Daniels.

#24 I struggled with the butter and eggs, the colour and taste was a lot different from what I am used to.On our last day in America after holidaying for 4 weeks I was craving a home cooked meal and the meal I ordered had green beans in it. I was surprised to see they had battered & deep fried the beans, rather than just cook them.

The best food I had was some brisket nachos at the drags, absolutely delicious.

The free soft drink refillls (brought to table without me asking for more) were hard to get used to, I had to say no a few times and the servers weren't able to accept that I didn't want it just because it's free.

#25 Been a long time since I have been but I still have no idea why you broil steak. Couldn't wait to get home to get a properly cooked steak!

#26 I was on a recent thread where a homemade dessert was revealed to have mayonnaise in it. Many Americans on the thread were horrified by the idea of mayonnaise.



I was taken aback. Not only is mayonnaise simply beaten-up oil, egg yolk, and vinegar or lemon juice (common ingredients in many desserts and other things), but American cuisine is otherwise famed for pop-tarts, string cheese, eggo waffles, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Kool-Aid, ranch.



While acknowledged as being fast food / snacks for kids, these items aren't generally met with dozens of *ewww!* replies. But mayonnaise seemed to be really disliked.

#27 Beans, or at least the canned varieties available here. Sickly sweet.

#28 Mac & cheese is disgusting. I can eat any other brand/flavour of instant pasta but mac & cheese tastes like vomit. Cherry cola also tastes like medicine to me.



Pop tarts are nice though, I love finding different flavours of pop tarts since most grocery stores only stock the frosted chocolate one

#29 Twinkies are f****d. I tried kool-aid (tasted like medicine) and capn crunch (wayyy too sickly sweet; high fructose corn syrup?). Butterfingers are weird, it's like a peppermint crisp texture, very strange experience. Hostess donettes were weirdly not sweet enough. I don't get the ranch obsession, and hersheys chocolate is vile.



I've never tried that white lumpy gravy, but I don't think I'd be able to eat it, its so off putting visually.



Enormous foldy pizza is great, pop tarts are really good (I think toast em pop ups are better). Chips ahoy bikkies are good. Takis are awesome, I've only had the fuego ones which were spicier than I expected, but really good. I love Krispy kreme.

#30 I just can't fathom why there's so much sugar/corn syrup in things. Or the amount of fried fatty food.



I used to trade food pics with a group of friends who were all decent cooks and liked to discuss food/recipes etc, but the two Americans in the group would always post beige or brown pics of fried something with chips. There were no vegetables or colours. Made for boring pics. They could make interesting desserts, but I'd never eat the kind of stuff they posted as everyday food.

#31 candy corn is straight up terrible. I honestly don't get it's appeal at all.



I do like old bay. I know it's regional, but it's amazing.

#32 Hershey's chocolate. I ate a Hershey's kiss once and it was like literal vomit. Then I tried another one just in case it was an acquired taste. It. Was. Worse. I'm never one to pass up chocolate but damn those things were so foul I had to give them away.

#33 Big fan of Hershey's Kisses myself.

#34 Can’t stand Diet Dr Pepper, it’s absolutely tasteless. I like Dr Pepper but can’t deal with the amount of sugar it has.



Also don’t understand the obsession with sweet flavoured popcorn in Chicago.



I personally can’t stand KFC food.

#35 I’m a sugar fiend, so I had the culinary time of my life when I was in the states. Sweet tea, Kool Aid, Cinnabon, Count Chocula, Halloween candy from Walmart- all fantastic. However, I seriously don’t understand how people can eat biscuits and gravy.

#36 Deep fried butter and candy Bacon come to mind as being ewww, put geez I love a Philly Cheese steak and Ben and Jerry's Cherry Garcia