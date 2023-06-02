91 Times People Used Alternative Photographic Processes To Create Beautiful Pieces Of Artwork Shared On This Online Group
Those seeking to express themselves through art find hundreds of ways to do it. Visual art alone, for instance, boasts an abundance of approaches, from photography to graphics, and beyond. In addition to the rather popular art forms, there are also numerous unique alternatives, often less familiar to the general public, such as gum bichromate, kallitype, or chrysotype, just to name a few.
All three of the aforementioned are alternative photographic processes, examples of which can be found on a public Facebook group titled exactly that. The group consists of over 40 thousand enthusiasts of different kinds of methods, who share their beautiful artwork with the world. We have gathered some of their best examples on this list for you to marvel at, so wait no longer and scroll down to find the unique images.
Cows. Duotone Cyanotype
Mary With Radiant Leaf Halo 2022 Guyana Chestnut Leaves
Cyanotype Prints
Leon 5x7“ Salted Paper Print Collodion Wetplate Negative
Man In Flowers #11 - Polaroid Lift Emulsion By Ava Bob
Toned Cyanotype. Self Portrait
2011, Cyanotype Over Multiple Color Carbon Tissue
Toned Cyanotype. Self Portrait
My First Ever Attempt At Cyanotype Printing
Oil Print (Rowlins) 27 X 47 Cm. Paper For Watercolors 32 X 50 Cm. Ink For Printing In A Printing House (Offset)
Nepenthes. Kuching, Malaysia. Platinum Palladium Print On Vellum, Backed By 24ct Gold. 15x15cm
Environmentally Friendly Alternative To Gum Bichromate Printing. Printmaker’s Friend. Size 16x24cm. Photo By Max Lissenden
Iron-Process Print
A year ago, I made my first iron-process print, from a digital negative of an image of especial importance for me. A year and many hundreds of prints later, I circled back and reprinted it this week. I still have work to do, but I am reaching a point where I feel as if I am reaching the process's potential. This print: Walking Piper (2021), a platinum-toned kallitype printed onto Revere Platinum paper
Waxing A Couple Of Test Salt Prints Made Directly From 8x10 Dryplate Negatives
Cyanotope , Bleached And Toned In Green Tea . Developed In A Dilute Vinegar Solution 20ml/L
Portrait Through Layered Paper (Van Dyke Brown)
First Print I’m Happy With Salt Printing
Lots of trial and error, lots of learning, with much more to learn. 8x10 dryplate negative, gelatin sized kosher salt, gold toned, renaissance waxed.
Palladium
Who else sees it? It can't be unintentional.
Early Morning Under Howrah Bridge. Kolkata, India. Platinum Palladium Print On Hahnemuhle Platinum Rag. 24x36cm
Lumenprint On Vintage Photographic Paper
Mike Jackson Creates The Illusion Of Geometric Sculptures Using Just Controlled Light
Using traditional darkroom processes with minimal equipment, British artist Mike Jackson creates the illusion of geometric sculptures using just controlled light. Often the work is revealed to the artist himself only upon its last stage of development, requiring Jackson to apply the practice of afterimage memory, relying on drawn guidelines for accurate placement. Jackson creates a distinct camera-less aesthetic by viewing silver gelatin paper as two- dimensional clay shaped by directed light or as a “bell jar ready to be filled” with emotional responses to subjects. His sculptures of light merge the real with the fantastical, pushing photography into a world of three-dimensionality
Some Of The First Attempts At Platinum Palladium Over Color Pigments
I Separated The Colors And Made The Negative For The Blacks. 🧪bostick And Sullivan Na2 Digitial 📄hahnemuhle Platinum And Arches
Just Playing Around With Watercolor To Some Of My Cyanotypes
Street Of ... #1 - Cyanotype Toned By Ava Bob
Palladium, Gold Leaf
Bruyère, Cyanotype
Anjali 5x7“ Saltprint Collodion Wetplate Negative
History Of Light Hanji Silver Print On Korean Paper Blad & Ilford Fp4
Llandudno Pier Tiny Cyanotype
George School Woods: Iron Toned Silver Print
Here is iron toned Silver Print I made in the 1990s on conventional photographic paper. They are not cyanotypes, as they start out as silver black and white images and are toned afterwards. AS FOLLOWS: The process requires the silver gelatin image (on paper or film) to have a pre soak in water for several minutes. The older the sample the longer the pre soak. Mix 5 grams of potassium ferricyanide and 5 grams ferric ammonium citrate in 500 ml distilled water. Then add 10 ml glacial acetic acid and mix thoroughly. Leave the print to be toned in this solution by inspection. It will tone the lighter areas first and then finally the higher density silver. Wash for no less than 10 minutes
Here Is A Nautical Ship Scene I Created And Then Captured In Camera Onto The Underside Of Clear Domed Glass A Few Years Ago, The Image Measuring 35mm In Diameter
Yesterday, I made the sterling silver filigree setting at my jeweler's bench and carefully set the ambrotype.
Making these tiny collodion images is a labor of love. It takes a certain intensity of work in a category all it's own, which is a challenge to maintain. For me, it's a much more difficult process to capture images on small glass pieces or stone, rather than, for example, a larger 4x6" plate. Here are the reasons why for those who have an interest.
First, it's a challenge to hold on to the tiny piece while pouring on the collodion and not getting my fingers on the poured substance, as many of you in this group know collodion in it's delicate form, while wet. Each finger print is much more consequential on a smaller ambrotype vs. a larger image. Secondly, focusing in camera onto such a tiny surface takes a lot of time and patience and it's a much easier task when working with a larger, regular sized image. The focus really counts on a tiny image. Thirdly, pouring developer on a small surface, many times inhibits the developer flow, as it's optimal to have the liquid flow around the plate for 9 to 12 seconds. Larger plates allow for easier movement of the larger amount of liquid.
I hope this is interesting information for some of you photographer geeks like me. 🙂
I've cut down on making these little collodion beauties, not because I don't enjoy it, but because it truly takes a lot of intense focus, time and effort.
Cyanotype, Paper Fabriano 100% Cotton
Wet Cyanotype
1991,greece Hand Color On Gumoil Print Farbiano F5 100x70cm Image Size 60x90cm
Cyanotype
Palladium
Cyanotype With Black Tea And Hydrogen Peroxide
Eco-Polymer Print. Made With Printmaker’s Friend Photo By Martin Bennie Photography
Print Made With Printmaker’s Friend Moon- Brian Shelton Upper Right Tree- Richard Hildred Lower Left Tree- Borut Peterlin Stream- Javier Hinojosa
Palladium
Palladium, Gold Leaf
Supti, Anthotypes (And One Potassium Bichromate Print)
Top row, L-R: Blackberry, hibiscus, kale
2nd row: Chili arbol, tumeric with borax, potassium bichromate print
3rd row: Balsamic vinegar, chili guajillo, blueberry
4th row: Chili pasilla, mustard greens, cayenne pepper
Platinum Palladium Print On Vellum, Backed With 24ct Gold Leaf. Iceland 2022
The Shepherd In The Carpathians. Lith Print 30 X 30 Cm. Printed On Paper Fomabrom Variant 112
Toned Cyanotype
Adox Lupex Paper Is A Stunning And Unique Currently Available Silver Emulsion Paper
A true "contact"printing paper, it requires a lot of light for darkroom exposure. I take the lens out of my enlarger and expose through a paper negative, using daylight LED bulb x 8 minutes! Dry-exposure lumen yields these rich orange-reds. Wet-exposure gives greens!
"Girl With A Bicycle" Oil Print (Rawlins) 27 X 40 Cm. Watercolor Paper 35 X 43 Cm
Turkeys On The Field. Oil Print (Rowlins) 31 X 47 Cm. Paper For Watercolors 34 X 50 Cm. Ink For Printing In A Printing House (Offset)
Cyanotype, Watercolour Paper Digital Negative From A 35mm Shot
Finishing Up The Inside Of My Gold Box, Gum Bichromate And Gold Gesso On Japanese Sumi Paper.. Now The Book/Folio
My First Cyanotype, Shown By A Wonderful Teacher And Friend Wendy Using One Of My Favourite Portraits On 35mm
I Designed And Built My Own Camera For Ancient Processes. These Are The First Results Using The Process Called Gumoil
Photograph Taken With Ancient Process Camera, Using Gumoil
American Agave (This Is My First Tea Toned Cyanotype)
Collotype Print, 12x18 Cm
I’ve Been Going Through My 4x5 Negs Looking For Good Candidates For Pt/Pd Printing. Crown Graphic, Hp5+, Na2 Method, Hpr
Mediobrome Print 18x24 Cm. Silver Gelatin On Watercolor Paper + Oil Paints
'welcome' Early Morning With Gray, Smoky Skies. Gum Over Cyanotype Over Ziatype
Experimenting With A Different Way Of Applying My Cyanotype Mix!
New Cameraless Work Hanging Up To Dry - 20”x24” On Fomatone
Lumenprints
Cyanotype From Tracing Paper Negative Toned With Wine Tannin
8x10 Platinum Palladium
First Full Sized Salted Paper Print
8x10 Platinumpalladium Print
2022, Student Work Color Pencil On Cyanotype Print Taiwan Taipei
Cyanotype On Watercolor Paper
Gouville 4. Bichromated Rubber
Platinum Palladium Print
Simone Klimmeck 24x30cm Salted Paper Print Collodion Wetplate Negative
Palladium
Bailey Ridge Trail (2022), A Platinum-Toned Kallitype Printed This Morning Onto Revere Platinum Paper
Hand Made With Love. This Camera Is Made For Circular Plates, The Plate Size ( Collodion Or Dageurreotype ) Is 14 Cm. Diameter
Oil Print (Rowlins) 21 X 29 Cm. Paper For Watercolors 26 X 35 Cm. Ink For Printing In A Printing House (Offset)
Gum Bichromate Print On Saunders Waterford 190gsm, 24x24 Cm, Cmyk
Classic Cyanotype, But For Me It's The First 🥰 (Updated With A Non-Yellow Photo)
France After A Long Day In The Studio, 1992
Came upon this black and white contact print the other day. I took it in our skylight studio that was built in a corner of the George School greenhouse, back in Pennsylvania. She didn’t want to sit for the exposure but I’m glad she did. Has never been exhibited, just a keepsake for me. The hands are bright white because the latex gloves she was wearing were light blue which photographs white in early photographic processes