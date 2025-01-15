ADVERTISEMENT

I'm Aram Asarian, a visual artist who creates living-breathing plant sculptures contained within steel structures that forces the plant to grow abnormally, altering the plants growth or creating a barrier.

The artwork is part experiment and part art, where art meets science. I'm interested in the duality and juxtaposition of the idea of nature vs. man-made objects and materials. As well the conflict of human control and effects on nature. How will nature survive? Will nature adapt? Will nature be altered? This is the Alteration of Plants series.

