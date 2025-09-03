ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have been charming humans for a very long time, and thanks to Brazilian journalist Paula Leite Moreira, we can now see just how much they captured hearts even before the internet. On her Instagram account, All Vintage Cats, she shares hundreds of old photos showing cats in playful poses, funny situations, and even alongside famous personalities from the past.

Paula’s collection reminds us that our love for cats isn’t new—it has been around for generations. By digging through historical archives, magazines, and old photo collections, she brings these vintage snapshots back to life, giving cat lovers everywhere a chance to enjoy these timeless moments.

More info: Instagram | Facebook