Cats have been charming humans for a very long time, and thanks to Brazilian journalist Paula Leite Moreira, we can now see just how much they captured hearts even before the internet. On her Instagram account, All Vintage Cats, she shares hundreds of old photos showing cats in playful poses, funny situations, and even alongside famous personalities from the past.

Paula’s collection reminds us that our love for cats isn’t new—it has been around for generations. By digging through historical archives, magazines, and old photo collections, she brings these vintage snapshots back to life, giving cat lovers everywhere a chance to enjoy these timeless moments.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

1930s

Vintage cat photo showing a cat with scissors held in front of its eyes, creating a playful and quirky feline moment.
Vintage cat photo showing a cat with scissors held in front of its eyes, creating a playful and quirky feline moment.

"As humorous as ever, French-Japanese painter Tsuguharu Foujita captured one of his cats wearing 'glasses' that resembled his own."

allvintagecats Report

Paula started All Vintage Cats in 2020 after coming across a 19th-century cat photo online. “At the beginning of the quarantine, still in 2020, after having seen a photo from the 19th century on the internet, I found myself interested in looking for more old records of cats,” she explained. Her curiosity quickly turned into a full project, sharing her discoveries with other cat lovers and preserving these moments from history.
    #2

    Skibotn, Norway, 1967

    Black and white vintage cat photo showing a man in a cap and gloves holding a content tabby cat outdoors.

    "Finnish photographer Ismo Hölttö captured this moment of pure companionship between a simple man and his pet cat."

    allvintagecats Report

    #3

    Worthing, United Kingdom, 1956

    Vintage cat photo of a man in a suit playing with a large black cat on a checkered floor near a door.

    "Ever imagined being almost the same size as your cat? The British Henry Behrens, considered the smallest man in the world at the time, was photographed dancing with his pet cat in front of his house."

    allvintagecats Report

    Mari
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    This must be so nice to dance with your cat like that!

    The photos she collects show cats in a wide variety of settings, from everyday family moments to extraordinary encounters with famous figures. “There are several pictures with cats sharing the scene with historical figures. It’s really cool to see the bond between these animals and very important people,” Paula said. Through her Instagram, we can see that cats have always been charming companions, stealing the spotlight just as much in the past as they do today.
    #4

    1960s

    Vintage cat photo showing a man resting with a cat on his lap, capturing a moment of feline magic and historical charm.

    "Silence, two icons meditating…

    Thelonious Monk, American jazz pianist and genius, is pictured here holding the Siamese cat of British baroness Nica de Koenigswarter.

    The photo, taken by Nica in the early 1960s, was shot at her home in New Jersey, United States—a home that once housed around 300 cats and that Monk called 'Catville'."

    allvintagecats Report

    #5

    1941

    Vintage cat photo of a smiling woman holding a Siamese cat with wide eyes, showcasing classic feline charm and celebrity appeal

    "In 1941, Luso-Brazilian singer Carmen Miranda was already an international star. But in this image from the time, the artist shares the spotlight with a cat that seems delighted by the company."

    allvintagecats Report

    Finding these images takes dedication and patience. Paula searches through historical collections, archives, image banks, and international magazines. “When I find a random photo without a lot of reliable information, I look elsewhere until I get enough information about each photo,” she shared. Her careful research ensures that each image is more than just cute—it has a story and historical context behind it.
    #6

    1983

    Vintage cat photo of a young man with a kitten on his shoulder and a woman looking at them in a candid moment.

    "Check out this priceless portrait of then-couple Robert Downey Jr. and Sarah Jessica Parker playing with a little kitty around 1983."

    allvintagecats Report

    #7

    London, United Kingdom, 1957

    Vintage cat photo of a blonde woman holding a Siamese cat outdoors near a classic car with blurred city buildings in the background.

    "A girl's best companion? Her Siamese kitten. Only a kitty could match the beauty of British actress and singer Diana Dors."

    allvintagecats Report

    Some of Paula’s favorite photos are also the most emotional. She recalls one showing a sergeant feeding a kitten during the Korean War. “Some people, even in the most difficult times, can be gentle with other living beings. And this is amazing,” she said. These moments show that cats have not only been loved companions but also small symbols of kindness and comfort throughout history.
    #8

    1955

    Vintage cat photo of a woman interacting with two cats, capturing timeless feline charm and historical moments.

    "Excuse me, excuse me, excuse me."

    allvintagecats Report

    #9

    1963

    Vintage cat photo showing a close moment between an elderly man and a cat touching noses indoors.

    "With the sensitivity inherent to artists, Australian painter Hal Missingham captured this moment of affection between his Swiss colleague Sali Herman and a pet kitten."

    allvintagecats Report

    #10

    1917

    Vintage cat photo of a woman holding a fluffy kitten, showcasing vintage feline charm and historical moments with cats.

    "Responsible for numerous portraits of royalty, British photographer Alexander Bassano captured his compatriot, actress Christine Silver, with an adorably cute four-legged model."

    allvintagecats Report

    #11

    1972

    Man in vintage attire petting two black and white cats in a rustic barn setting, capturing vintage cat photo charm.

    "Two kittens, many little paws."

    allvintagecats Report

    #12

    1980

    Black and white vintage cat photo of a serious man in a suit holding a Siamese cat, capturing pure feline magic.

    "In 1980, anthropologist and linguist Yuri Knorozov was photographed with his Siamese cat, both sporting rather serious expressions.

    Knorozov was responsible for deciphering the Mayan writing system, revolutionizing the study of this ancient civilization’s culture.

    With an assistant like that, making history becomes easy."

    allvintagecats Report

    #13

    1917

    Vintage cat photo of a woman lying on a pool table with a relaxed cat, showcasing pure feline magic and historical charm.

    "These are Louise Fazenda, an American actress, and Pepper, an Oriental Maltese kitten who starred in several silent comedy films in the last century.

    The two rested together during the filming of the short film 'Are Waitresses Safe?' (1917).

    Famous for her photogenic beauty and playful yet adorable personality, Pepper became one of the first feline celebrities in film history."

    allvintagecats Report

    #14

    1967

    Bearded man holding a tiny kitten and a ship in a bottle in a vintage cat photo capturing feline magic.

    "From the series 'Bearded Men Also Love'. Shot by Norwegian photographer Kjell Søgård."

    allvintagecats Report

    #15

    1957

    Vintage cat photo of a young boy holding a cat in a garden, showcasing classic feline charm and nostalgic moments.

    "In 1957, in Japan, a young Haruki Murakami was already surrounded by feline friends. Decades later, they would become a constant presence in the Japanese writer's literary works."

    allvintagecats Report

    #16

    1961

    Black and white vintage cat photo showing a man in glasses holding a black cat near a window in natural light.

    "The Dutch photographer Hans Katan had the opportunity to immortalize this sunbath of his compatriot Godfried Bomans, author and television personality, with a handsome big cat on his lap."

    allvintagecats Report

    #17

    1968

    Black and white vintage cat photo with a man sitting near a brick wall and a cat walking on top of it in a garden setting.

    "The first wife of Paul McCartney, American photographer and animal rights activist Linda McCartney, captured the musician with this little furry friend."

    allvintagecats Report

    Mari
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited)

    I am so sorry Paul, but the cat is the big star in this picture!

    #18

    1955

    Vintage cat photo showing a man in glasses working at a desk with a large fluffy cat resting on papers nearby.

    "During his studies, French actor and screenwriter Sacha Guitry had the company of this magnificent cat, who would comfortably settle among the paperwork."

    allvintagecats Report

    Mari
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited)

    Settling among paperwork? The cat is supervising!

    #19

    1971

    Vintage cat photo of a smiling man holding a small kitten close in a warm, candid moment.

    "A duo worth millions: country music icon, American singer Johnny Cash, was also photographed with a cat in this portrait taken around 1971."

    allvintagecats Report

    #20

    Whittlesey, United Kingdom, 1961

    Vintage cat photo with men playing music and cats interacting, capturing a charming moment of feline magic and historical charm.

    "Four distinguished men entertaining three (equally distinguished) cats with live music. What could the song be?"

    allvintagecats Report

    #21

    1956

    Vintage cat photo of a woman sitting by a window holding a Siamese cat, showcasing classic feline charm and historical ambiance.

    "Another writer captivated by feline charm: British poet Mary Wilson had a beautiful Siamese as her pet."

    allvintagecats Report

    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Wife of Harold Wilson a Labour Prime Minister who also introduced the Open University.

    #22

    1872

    Vintage cat photo of a tabby kitten sitting on a stool playing a violin in a historical black and white setting.

    "The year was 1872, and British photographer Henry Pointer already knew that photographing kittens was a great investment.

    How do you deal with the cuteness of this little guitarist?"

    allvintagecats Report

    #23

    1964

    Man holding a large cat in a vintage black and white photo showcasing classic feline moments and charm.

    "On a scale from 0 to 10, how proud is this father of his son?"

    allvintagecats Report

    #24

    Between 1890–1894, Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Vintage cat photo of a woman in historical attire holding a tabby cat, capturing timeless feline charm and history.

    "Just two aristocrats posing for eternity."

    allvintagecats Report

    #25

    Around 1912

    Vintage cat photo of a young woman in a white dress and feathered hat holding a fluffy cat outdoors in a garden.

    "Ballerina Anna Pavlova knew how to appreciate the beauty in life's little things, from a dance movement to the graceful company of a feline. She was right, wasn't she?"

    allvintagecats Report

    #26

    1970

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman wearing a hat holding a Siamese cat, showcasing vintage cat photos and feline charm.

    "That portrait is an absolute flood of beauty. In 1970, British actress Lynn Redgrave posed close to a Siamese cat for a photoshoot."

    allvintagecats Report

    #27

    Surrey, United Kingdom, 1970

    Young girl hugging a black and white cat in a vintage cat photo capturing pure feline magic and nostalgic charm.

    "A true British lord disguised as a cat. This white-mustached gentleman with a serious gaze probably made the little girl's childhood much happier."

    allvintagecats Report

    #28

    Paris, France, 1951

    Vintage cat photo showing a woman in an

    "Wearing a Balenciaga dress, American model Mary Jane Russel posed for the lenses of her compatriot, photographer Louise Dahl-Wolfe, under the curious gaze of a charming feline."

    allvintagecats Report

    #29

    1960

    Vintage cat photo of a man in a suit holding a Siamese cat, capturing a classic moment of feline charm and celebrity interaction.

    "Farid al-Atrash, the Syrian-Egyptian singer, didn’t live by compositions and melodies alone. Here, around 1960, he is seen holding his cat, a very charming Siamese."

    allvintagecats Report

    #30

    1974

    Black and white vintage cat photo of a woman sitting on a bed holding a tuxedo cat in a cluttered room.

    "Is it rock'n'roll you want? Then here’s another legend! American singer Patti Smith, in 1974, at the height of the New York punk scene, sitting on her bed with a cat in her lap."

    allvintagecats Report

    #31

    1968

    Black and white vintage cat photo showing an older man holding a calm cat close in a cozy indoor setting.

    "The wife of British painter Ben Nicholson captured this intimate moment between the artist and the couple’s pet cat, Tommy.

    Felicitas Vogler was a renowned German photographer, known for her recordings of landscapes and everyday life."

    allvintagecats Report

    #32

    1922

    Vintage cat photo of a kitten drinking milk from a plate beside a small turtle on a concrete surface outdoors.

    "When you and your friend are completely different, but have similar tastes."

    allvintagecats Report

    #33

    1960

    Vintage cat photo of a man in a suit reading a newspaper while a Siamese cat rests on his lap in a floral armchair.

    "For former UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson, holding his cat wasn’t enough. He had to read the day’s news with his feline companion."

    allvintagecats Report

    #34

    1947

    Vintage cat photo of a glamorous woman reclining on a chaise lounge, gently petting a fluffy feline companion.

    "A true work of art, this shot promoting the drama 'Nora Prentiss' (1947). The beauty of American actress Ann Sheridan blends perfectly with that of a fluffy feline."

    allvintagecats Report

    #35

    Shot Taken Around 1954

    Vintage cat photo showing a woman holding a Siamese cat, capturing a classic moment of feline charm and celebrity style.

    "It almost looks like American actress and singer Gloria Grahame was teaching this kitty to strike a 'model pose' for the photo. And it worked, didn’t it?"

    allvintagecats Report

    #36

    Surrey, United Kingdom, 1957

    Vintage cat photo of a woman feeding a fluffy cat with a spoon, showcasing classic feline charm and vintage feline moments.

    "Giving medicine to pets is usually quite a torment for their owners. But that doesn’t seem to be the case for this fluffy fellow."

    allvintagecats Report

    #37

    1953

    Black and white vintage cat photo showing a young boy gently holding a white and black cat near a wooden fence.

    "That’s enough, Cleitinho. Enough lap time already!"

    allvintagecats Report

    #38

    1956

    Vintage cat with fluffy fur lounging in a woven basket, showcasing charming feline magic in a classic black and white photo.

    "Nothing better than a feline exuding the beauty and elegance so typical of our beloved four-legged friends."

    allvintagecats Report

    #39

    London, United Kingdom, 1957

    Vintage cat photo showing a playful kitten sitting inside a large trophy cup, capturing pure feline charm and whimsy.

    "Tonight is Oscar night, baby!"

    allvintagecats Report

    #40

    1936

    Vintage cat photo showing a woman sitting in a car with a black and white cat perched on the window ledge.

    "Beep beep! Do you think Frajola got a ticket?"

    allvintagecats Report

    #41

    1976

    Two vintage cats sitting inside an open refrigerator, showcasing classic feline charm and retro cat photos.

    "Cats will always be cats."

    allvintagecats Report

    #42

    1970

    Vintage black and white photo of a group of cats sitting closely together in a woven basket, showcasing feline charm.

    allvintagecats Report

    #43

    1932

    Vintage cat sitting on a shop window ledge with flowers and vintage signage in a black and white photo.

    "While Paris went about its rhythm in 1932, Hungarian-French photographer Brassaï captured silent moments like this: a cat, flowers, and the poetry contained there, in a grocery store window."

    allvintagecats Report

    #44

    Paris, France, 1952

    Black and white vintage cat photo showing a woman crouching while holding a white cat at a hotel entrance.

    "No place in this world is so good that a cat couldn’t make it better.

    Photograph by German-French photographer Gisele Freund."

    allvintagecats Report

    #45

    1953

    Black and white vintage photo of a man milking a cow while three cats play nearby in a rustic barn setting.

    "Photographer for LIFE magazine, the Polish Nat Farbman managed to capture this extremely tense struggle over a little milk."

    allvintagecats Report

    #46

    1966-1968

    Vintage photo of a woman with cat ears holding a white cat, showcasing vintage cat photos and feline charm.

    "What can be said about the beauty of this duo? For the promotion of the Batman television series (1966–1968), the American actress Julie Newmar posed with a beautiful cat, dressed as Catwoman, her character in the show."

    allvintagecats Report

    #47

    1960

    Vintage black and white photo of a man sitting with two cats, capturing vintage cat moments and feline charm.

    "The renowned American photographer Edward Weston posed for the camera in this portrait, featuring the cuteness of two of his pet cats, a tabby and a little black one."

    allvintagecats Report

    #48

    California, United States, 1992

    Black and white vintage photo of a man smiling up at a Siamese cat resting on a tall cat tree indoors.

    "It’s hard to decide who looks cuter in this shot by photographer Neal Preston: the unforgettable American actor Brandon Lee or his little kitty."

    allvintagecats Report

    #49

    United States, 1955

    Black and white vintage cat photo featuring a glamorous woman holding a fluffy white cat, showcasing classic feline charm.

    "It’s impossible not to be charmed by the elegance of American actress Allison Hayes and her four-legged partner in the publicity for the film Chicago Syndicate."

    allvintagecats Report

    #50

    1946

    Vintage cat photo of a woman in a headscarf holding two cats, showcasing classic feline charm and historical moments.

    "American actress and interior decorator Elsie de Wolfe was photographed in 1946 with companions worthy of her: kittens that conveyed the same timeless elegance."

    allvintagecats Report

    #51

    1906

    Vintage cat photo of a woman in early 1900s attire holding a fluffy cat, showcasing pure feline charm and historic style.

    "This was Mrs. Hofstra, president of the Atlantic Cat Club, and her cat Laddie Loupin, who had won the Best in Show award at the 1906 Madison Square Garden Cat Show.

    The photo was taken by American photojournalist Jessie Tarbox Beals, known for overcoming some of the earliest gender barriers in her profession.

    A heavyweight trio!"

    allvintagecats Report

    #52

    New York, United States, 1955

    Black and white vintage cat photo showing a cat perched on stacked coffee crates on a city sidewalk.

    "The disruptive cat, thinking outside the box.

    Photograph by American photographer Ângelo Rizzuto, under the pseudonym Anthony Angel."

    allvintagecats Report

    #53

    1955

    Four vintage cats sitting at a window with weathered wooden frame, captured in a classic black and white photo.

    "The cat and curiosity, an inseparable duo. Shot by American photographer Vivian Maier."

    allvintagecats Report

