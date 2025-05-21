Our Gadget Senses Are Tingling Over These 23 Amazon Tech Finds
Tech can truly be a double-edged sword. One minute it's making your life feel like a sci-fi movie, the next you're yelling at a robot vacuum that's decided to eat your favorite sock. But when tech is good, it's really good. It can simplify tedious tasks, bring a little extra joy, or just make you feel like you're living in the year 3000 (even if your car still makes that weird noise).
Amazon, that vast digital marketplace, is absolutely teeming with gadgets and gizmos, from the genuinely innovative to the delightfully niche. We've waded through the endless options to bring you some of our favorite tech finds that caught our eye. Get ready to explore some cool tools, smart home upgrades, and fun bits of tech that might just make you say, "Okay, I need that."
This post may include affiliate links.
Tech Even Takes Over Your Medicine Cabinet With This Chemical Free Insect Bite Relief Tool
Review: "This device has changed my life. I used to get bitten by mosquitos and have bug bites the size of baseballs- regardless of whether I itched them or not. I just had terrible reactions to them. After a terribly bad experience, I got desperate and bought this. INSTANT RESULTS! My constantly itching bites itched no more! All the calamine lotion and other remedial remedies looked ridiculous now compare to this device." - MattandKim
Control Your Home's Climate Like A Tech God And Maybe Even Save A Few Bucks On Your Energy Bill With A Sleek Google Nest Thermostat
Review: "This thermostat is nothing short of amazing. From the compatibility test, to the installation and uninstalling process, to the energy savings, this was one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon." - Ms P
We All Love A Little Throwback Moment, And This Apple Watch Charger Stand Is All The Retro We Can Handle
Review: "A great look for charging iWatch on the desktop. Well made and stable with watch when charging." - AmazonAddict
Free Your Favorite Photos From Their Digital Prison And Make Actual, Holdable Prints On The Go With A Kodak Instant Smartphone Photo Printer
Review: "I love the product for my needs. I wanted to add photos to my journal and it is good enough for what I wished. Do not expect it to be the best quality ever because it’s not. Although, it’s the best quality I’ve seen from other brands. It’s cute, it connects easily to my Iphone 13 and very quick to print. I’ll be back in some months to say if it is still working properly. For now, I do recommend this product." - Hannah K.
Keep Your Plant Babies Thriving Even If You Have The Opposite Of A Green Thumb With A Helpful Smart Pet Planter
Review: "This is so much fun! Very easy to use (as someone who is generally not tech savvy) and looks cute on the window sill. I would definitely give this as a gift in the future." - Max Shapiro
Keyboard Crumbs Got You Feeling Like A Snack Attack Survivor? This Mini Table Vacuum Cleaner Is Here To Clean Up Your Act
Review: "Superb item exceeded expectations. My favorite toy now on my desk in office." - sagan09
Impress Your Friends And Confuse Your Pets With The Otherworldly Sound And Sight Of A Levitating UFO Bluetooth Speaker
Review: "The speaker's sound quality is better than I expected. Magnetic levigating works well, great for my kitchen. Led light works well." - peter che
Relive The Glory Days Of Pixelated Gaming And Show The Youths How We Used To Do It With This Tiny But Mighty Mini Atari Arcade Console
Review: "My dad had an Atari and I used to play it It is just like the real deal! Even the little hookups are the same." - Rachel
Feeling that urge to upgrade your entire life with smart everything yet? It's amazing what a bit of clever engineering can do. We've seen some pretty cool stuff already, but the tech train doesn't stop here. There are still plenty of gadgets waiting to make an impression.
Forget About Tripping Over Toys In The Dark! These Headlights For Crocs Will Illuminate Your Path And Save Your Toes (And Your Dignity)
Review: "These have actually turned out to be more useful than what I intended them for. Great illumination, fast charge, very long operating period between charges. Easy to install and remove." - GARY TOTTY
Our Brains Are Basically Screaming 24/7, So We're Outsourcing Our Calm To This Gently Pulsing 'Breathing Buddha' Meditation Lamp
Review: "Like what it does. It helps me calm down and I feel safe when he’s around. Made of silicone and the touch is nice. It’s portable. People see this and they all find it interesting." - RL
Turn Your Boring Ceiling Into A Cosmic Masterpiece And Pretend You're Floating Through Space With A Mesmerizing Galaxy Projector
Review: "We ordered this for our daughter's room and it got here today. We immediately set it up and we are all blown away by how cool this thing is. There's a timer, different colors, different music, different speeds, you can dim the light or make it brighter, etc. I'm a 37 year old and am seriously considering buying another one for our room because it's so neat. Totally worth it." - Jacqueline N.
Bring A Little Whimsical Forest Magic To Your Desk Or Bookshelf With This Adorable Clip-On Mushroom Lamp With Clip
Review: "I love the way the light looks and the multiple colors, but honestly I love the flexibility of the neck. I can manipulate it to fit the function of what I am doing. I have used it as reading light and mood light by the bed. I had no problem reading my book at night. have used it’s a task light to do arts and crafts. More recently, I have used it at work and it now has a permanent spot at my desk. Where I live and work it gets dark early and I do not like using the overhead lights in the office. The light fixture I had previously did not provide enough light at night to conduct my work. This light is the perfect size and illumination for me. The light was a great value for the money for me." - Terese
Tired Of Getting Up To Turn Off The Lights? Let This Smart Switch Button Pusher Do The Walking (Or Rather, The Pressing) For You
Review: "Switch bot is a great product with multiple features and functionality. The set up needed for my application was simple I downloaded the application onto my phone then I followed the directions in the application to set it up to function the way I needed it to. I used enclosed accessories to hook up my light switch to my switch bot." - Amazon Customer
Battery Anxiety? Not On This Watch's Watch! This Portable Charger Has Got Your Back (Or Rather, Your Wrist)
Review: "It's a great charger that you can easily take with you. It works great and I can put it on my keychain." - Robin
A Remote Control Ring Is The Ultimate Tech Accessory, Letting You Control Your World With A Flick Of The Wrist - Because Who Needs A Wand When You Have Bluetooth?
Review: "I bought this little remote to use on my Android phone with the Kindle app. It works great. I love it. It's so cute. It was easy to set up and it's easy to use." - The Princess Talks
Cramps, Backaches, Or Just Perpetually Cold? This Cordless Strap-On Heating Pad Is Basically A Wearable Hug
Review: "I like/love this portable heating pad it heats up in seconds and you don’t have to wait I love that it has 3 heat options settings and 3 settings for massage/vibration. It’s very comfortable I like how it adjust to your figure so it doesn’t move it takes about 2-3 hrs to charge when you use a 20w charge adapter and you can use it for 30 minutes at a time which is perfect especially if you fall asleep using the vibration is pretty loud so I’d use it only at home unless I’m in need of it." - Julie
It's not always about the most groundbreaking, world-changing invention. Sometimes the best tech finds are the ones that solve a small, everyday annoyance, or just add a little bit of fun and convenience to your routine. Ready to see what other electronic wonders we've dug up?
Finally, You Can See Who's At The Door Without Having To Put On Real Pants Thanks To The Modern Marvel That Is A Ring Doorbell
Review: "I recently upgraded to the new Ring camera, and it has exceeded my expectations. The video quality is incredibly clear, both day and night. The motion detection is highly responsive and customizable, allowing me to receive alerts only when needed. The setup was quick and straightforward, taking less than 15 minutes to get everything up and running. The camera integrates seamlessly with my Ring app, making it easy to monitor my home from anywhere. I also appreciate the two-way audio feature, which allows me to communicate with anyone at my door, even when I’m not home. Highly recommend for anyone looking to upgrade their home security system!" - Trevor Gallagher
We're No Longer Playing Battery Roulette With Our Playlists Thanks To Wireless Earbuds With Digital Power Display That Clearly Show The Score
Review: "Great ear buds - cute, easy to use, and I travel with them. Bluetooth works every time with my phone. It sounds like I'm at home and I don't have any issues with the sound quality." - Maria T
No More Burnt Fingers Or Searching For Matches When You Can Summon Fire Like A Tech-Savvy Wizard Using An Electric Candle Lighter
Review: "We got tired of our fuel lighter and looked for another solution. This electric lighter is so amusing to use, and we don’t have to worry about low-lighter fluid. Got the pink because it was cheaper!" - Meliazo
Laying Down Reading Glasses Are The Ultimate Lazy-Day Hack, Letting You Read, Watch TV, Or Even Scroll Through Your Phone Without Craning Your Neck Like A Confused Giraffe
Review: "My back "went out" and the most comfortable position is lying flat on the bed. When I would try to boost my head up on pillows to watch TV or read, it was uncomfortable for my neck and back. These work very well to solve the problem." - RR
Your Tablet Is About To Become A Productivity Powerhouse With This Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard - Say Hello To Typing Speeds That Would Make A Cheetah Jealous
Review: "This keyboard has been super helpful. I am always on the go, so having this in my bag (taking up barely any space and being so light and foldable) has been a game changer. I have not had to charge it once and I've had it for several weeks now. The phone stand is an added bonus as well. Highly recommend!" - KCC
This Adjustable Tablet Stand Is The Perfect Way To Turn Your Bed Into A Home Office Or A Movie Theater
Review: "OMG. This thing. Everybody asks me where I got it. Its so cool to be able to watch my series while laying down. Once you get the hang of it its quite easy to manipulate as long as you have a sturdy frame where to put it. Its all metal, quite sturdy and now I have less bumps on my face and hand strain due to holding the phone or tablet above my head. GET ONE." - Eric
Your Countertops Deserve A Spotlight, And These Under Cabinet Lights Are Ready For Their Close-Up
Review: "We love these, so much so that my husband asked me to order a couple more for other parts of the house. We use them mostly in motion detector mode and we have to recharge them about every two weeks. They're sleek and fit up under our cabinets without being seen. Also love the magnetic bars that attach them to the cabinets which make for easy removal if we ever need to use them temporarily somewhere else of when we recharge them." - Sarah