ADVERTISEMENT

Stefano Padoan doesn’t use brushes or pencils to create his art. Instead, he built an incredible machine that does all the work—but in a completely unique way! His electronic device draws portraits using a single continuous line, transforming into circles, zigzags, and doodles. It’s all powered by an algorithm written in Python by Stefano. The result? Unique portraits that seem to come to life, proving that technology and art can blend in the most surprising ways!

Scroll down to see some of the stunning portraits created using this fascinating technique, handpicked for you today.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com