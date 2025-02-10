ADVERTISEMENT

Stefano Padoan doesn’t use brushes or pencils to create his art. Instead, he built an incredible machine that does all the work—but in a completely unique way! His electronic device draws portraits using a single continuous line, transforming into circles, zigzags, and doodles. It’s all powered by an algorithm written in Python by Stefano. The result? Unique portraits that seem to come to life, proving that technology and art can blend in the most surprising ways!

Scroll down to see some of the stunning portraits created using this fascinating technique, handpicked for you today.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

#1

Unique hand-drawn-style portrait generated using code, featuring intricate line details on textured paper.

scribi_art Report

    #2

    Hand-drawn-style portrait using code, featuring a person in glasses with a surprised expression, made of colorful circles.

    scribi_art Report

    #3

    Hand-drawn-style portrait of a cat generated using code, showcasing intricate circle patterns in detail.

    scribi_art Report

    #4

    Code-generated unique hand-drawn-style portrait of a person, showcasing intricate lines and patterns.

    scribi_art Report

    #5

    Unique hand-drawn-style portrait generated using code, featuring intricate patterns and fine details.

    scribi_art Report

    #6

    Code-generated hand-drawn-style portrait in black and red, featuring intricate lines and patterns.

    scribi_art Report

    #7

    Hand-drawn-style portrait of an elderly man with a detailed close-up showing intricate coded line patterns.

    scribi_art Report

    #8

    Unique hand-drawn-style portrait generated using code, showcasing intricate facial details and textures.

    scribi_art Report

    #9

    Unique hand-drawn-style portraits created using code, depicting a face with an eye patch and a close-up of an eye.

    scribi_art Report

    #10

    Cat portrait in a hand-drawn style, generated using code, showcasing intricate line patterns and unique artistic style.

    scribi_art Report

    #11

    Hand-drawn-style portraits generated with code, featuring intricate line patterns and abstract designs in black ink.

    scribi_art Report

    #12

    Hand-drawn-style portrait generated with code, featuring a close-up of a clown's face with intricate line details.

    scribi_art Report

    #13

    Hand-drawn-style portrait of a dog created with code, featuring intricate patterns and vivid details.

    scribi_art Report

    #14

    Hand-drawn-style portrait generated by code, showcasing a smiling person in detailed, artistic dots.

    scribi_art Report

    #15

    Hand-drawn-style portrait created using code, showing a textured face and close-up of a smiling mouth detail.

    scribi_art Report

    #16

    A portrait in a hand-drawn style, using code-generated colorful circles for detailed texture.

    scribi_art Report

    #17

    Code-generated hand-drawn-style portrait showing intricate black and white details on paper.

    scribi_art Report

    #18

    Colorful hand-drawn-style portrait generated with code, featuring intricate patterns and floral elements.

    scribi_art Report

    #19

    Hand-drawn-style portrait generated by code, showing a black and white artistic representation with detailed line patterns.

    scribi_art Report

    #20

    Hand-drawn-style portrait generated using code, showcasing detailed lines and floral elements over a woman's face.

    scribi_art Report

    #21

    Code-generated hand-drawn-style portrait featuring a reflective sphere and detailed room interior, displayed on textured paper.

    scribi_art Report

    #22

    Code-generated hand-drawn-style portrait, featuring abstract, intricately scribbled lines on paper.

    scribi_art Report

    #23

    Unique hand-drawn-style portrait of Spider-Man created using code, with detailed red zigzag lines.

    scribi_art Report

    #24

    Hand-drawn-style portrait generated using code, showing a close-up of a woman's face in intricate dot patterns.

    scribi_art Report

    #25

    Code-generated unique portrait resembling a hand-drawn style, featuring intricate white lines on a dark background.

    scribi_art Report

    #26

    Hand-drawn-style portrait generated using code, featuring abstract lines and textures in black on white paper.

    scribi_art Report

    #27

    Code-generated hand-drawn-style portrait featuring a close-up of an expressive face using green lines and tape on a board.

    scribi_art Report

    #28

    Unique code-generated hand-drawn-style portrait with abstract patterns, showcasing a futuristic figure taped to a board.

    scribi_art Report

