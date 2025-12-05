Hey Pandas, AITA For Feeling Betrayed By My Best Friend And Wanting Space?

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I (21F) am in my third year of university, and somehow, in the middle of juggling finals, internships, and whatever you call a sleep schedule that no longer exists, I’ve also managed to stumble into a friendship crisis I genuinely never saw coming.

I’ve been best friends with “Lena” since freshman year. We clicked immediately – same sense of humor, same major, same tragic addiction to iced coffee even in freezing weather. We’ve been through so much together: cramming in the library at 2AM, talking each other through breakups, skipping the occasional class for “mental health bubble tea,” and planning group trips months in advance. She was the one person I always felt I could trust blindly.

But lately, things feel… off. And I can’t tell if I’m imagining it, or if my best friend is slowly turning into someone I don’t recognize.

So here’s where it started: This semester, we ended up on the same project team for a huge class presentation – the kind that makes or breaks your grade, your GPA, your sanity, everything. I was actually relieved when we got paired together. I thought, Perfect – at least I know I can rely on her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Except right away, I noticed something weird.

RELATED:

During our brainstorming sessions, I’d share an idea privately – something small, like a concept or phrasing – and then the next day, she’d say the exact same thing in front of the group, taking the credit

Two people working on laptops at a wooden table, one writing notes, relating to feeling betrayed by best friend and wanting space.

Image credits: Surface (not the actual photo)

At first, I brushed it off. People forget, right? But it kept happening. I’d bring up a point, she’d “discover” it later. I’d suggest a structure, she’d present it as hers.

It stung more than I wanted to admit, but I told myself not to make drama.

Then came the party.

Our friend group threw a little midterm celebration – cheap drinks, loud music, way too many bad selfies.

And I swear to you, right there in front of me, Lena started flirting with the guy I’ve had a crush on for months. Like… openly

ADVERTISEMENT

Two friends at a party, one wearing a colorful hat, illustrating feelings of friendship and needing space.

Image credits: Gabe Pierce (not the actual photo)

Laughing at everything he said, touching his arm, giving him that look. And the worst part? People noticed. One of our friends even whispered to me, “Uh… isn’t that your guy?”

Later, Lena acted completely shocked. “I didn’t know!” she said. But come on. Everyone knew. I’ve talked to her about him before.

Again, I tried to be the chill friend. I told myself I was overthinking.

But then – the presentation day.

I had put hours into my part of the project. I made the slides, outlined the content, prepared answers to likely questions. And somehow, between the final rehearsal and the actual presentation, Lena changed things.

She edited my slides without telling me, swapped things around, even rephrased things I had written

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of diverse young adults gathered around a laptop, showing emotions linked to feeling betrayed by a best friend.

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

When the professor asked a question clearly directed at me, she jumped in and answered using the exact explanation I had prepared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone praised her. The professor said, “Lena, great job leading the group.” I just stood there feeling small and stupid.

After class, I finally confronted her. She apologized – kind of. She said she was “stressed” and “didn’t realize I felt overshadowed.” I wanted to believe her. I really did. Because she’s been my person since day one.

But since then? The tension has been unreal. I feel like I’m walking into traps at every group hangout. She’ll make little comments, cut me off mid-sentence, or crack jokes at my expense that feel just a bit too sharp.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve started dreading group events, which sucks because those people are my closest friends

Group of young friends laughing and chatting outdoors, depicting emotions related to feeling betrayed and wanting space in friendship.

Image credits: Nicolas Lobos (not the actual photo)

And then – the twist that finally broke me.

A friend pulled me aside the other day and said, “Listen, I don’t want to get involved, but I think you should know Lena’s been texting the guy you like. A lot. And… it seems flirty.”

I haven’t seen the messages. I don’t want to. But hearing that felt like someone punched me in the stomach

Person holding a smartphone reflecting feelings of betrayal by best friend and needing space in a quiet indoor setting.

Image credits: Darya Ezerskaya (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m torn between believing this is some messy college-phase thing that will blow over, and accepting the possibility that my best friend might just… not respect me anymore. Or maybe never did as much as I thought.

Here’s where I’m stuck:

Do I confront her again and lay literally everything on the table? Do I quietly pull back and let the friendship fade? If I distance myself, will it make our whole friend group implode? Will people take sides? Will I look dramatic or petty?

ADVERTISEMENT

Or am I just avoiding the truth because I don’t want to accept that someone I love might not actually be good for me? AITA if I start distancing myself from my best friend after all these small betrayals piling up — even though we’ve basically been inseparable for years?

Moderator’s note

Please be aware that the images used in this article are illustrative only and do not depict the actual people or events described.

If you’ve experienced something similar or have a story you’d like to share, we welcome submissions from our community, including anonymous ones. You can send your story directly to community@boredpanda.com to be shared anonymously, or upload it through our Bored Panda submission form by clicking here. We review community stories regularly, and some may be featured in upcoming posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expert Advice:

Reflect Before Reacting

Take a step back and assess your feelings. Write down what’s bothering you, how Lena’s actions affect you, and what you want from this friendship. Understanding your emotions clearly will help you approach the situation calmly instead of reacting impulsively. Set Clear Boundaries

Decide what behavior you will no longer tolerate. For example, credit-stealing or flirting with your crush are serious boundary violations. Communicate these boundaries assertively if you continue interacting, and consider limiting situations where she might cross them. Have a Direct, Honest Conversation

Consider scheduling a private, calm talk with Lena. Express how her actions have impacted you using “I” statements (e.g., “I felt hurt when…”). Avoid accusatory language. Focus on clarity, not confrontation, so she understands your perspective. Focus on Your Own Support Network

Strengthen your relationships with other friends and classmates. Surrounding yourself with people who respect and support you can reduce stress and give you perspective on the situation. It also ensures you aren’t relying solely on Lena for social connection. Decide on the Friendship’s Future

After reflection and conversation, make a conscious choice: whether to distance yourself, maintain a cautious friendship, or step away entirely. Remember, it’s okay to prioritize your well-being — long-term friendships should feel supportive, not draining or toxic.