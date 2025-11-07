Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, AITA For Returning My MIL’s $1,200 Worth Of Weird Decor?
Comment about weird decor including taxidermy raccoons and neon pineapple lava lamp from MIL in a returning decor discussion.
Family

Hey Pandas, AITA For Returning My MIL’s $1,200 Worth Of Weird Decor?

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I (28F) celebrate my birthday around the same time as my partner, Alex (31M). Every year, his mom, Carol (55F), usually brings cash or small gifts. We get along fine, but we’re not super close – she’s quirky, fun, and sometimes acts more like a friend than a mother. She also has a habit of collecting strange things, so you never know what she might show up with.

    This year, while I was at work, Alex got a surprise visit from her

    Man holding large black balloons shaped as numbers 3 and 1, illustrating returning MIL’s $1,200 weird decor debate.

    Man holding large black balloons shaped as numbers 3 and 1, illustrating returning MIL’s $1,200 weird decor debate.

    Image credits: Rodrigo Sümmer (not the actual photo)

    Later, he told me she left gifts for us, but when I asked what they were, he said, “You’ll see.” I braced myself, knowing Carol’s history of unusual choices.

    When I got home, I was led to a room where a giant bag was sitting. 

    Inside were two enormous taxidermy raccoons wearing tiny top hats and bow ties, and a giant neon-orange lava lamp shaped like a pineapple. Yes, really. I couldn’t stop staring.

    For context, we just moved into a new apartment and renovated it fully in a minimalist, Scandinavian, organic style – clean lines, neutral colors, natural materials

    Minimalist potted plant on wooden table beside gray couch, illustrating weird decor in a home setting.

    Minimalist potted plant on wooden table beside gray couch, illustrating weird decor in a home setting.

    Image credits: Cat Han (not the actual photo)

    These… things? They were the exact opposite of what we wanted. And to make matters worse, the price tags were still attached, totaling over $1,200.

    Alex felt awkward in the moment and said, “Wow… we’ll figure out where to put them,” but I was just speechless.

    I couldn’t imagine having taxidermy raccoons in our living room or a neon pineapple lava lamp anywhere in sight

    Raccoon peeking over wooden deck surrounded by birdseed, illustrating a story about returning MIL’s weird decor.

    Raccoon peeking over wooden deck surrounded by birdseed, illustrating a story about returning MIL’s weird decor.

    Image credits: fr0ggy5 (not the actual photo)

    The next day, I asked Alex to text his mom to see if it was possible to return them. Surprisingly, she agreed and told us we could drop them off at her work, which we did.

    I know some people might say I should have just kept them, but I feel like it’s reasonable to have our space reflect our style – especially for something so expensive.

    So, Pandas – AITA for returning these gifts? I just can’t get over how absurd and out-of-place they were, and I feel like it would’ve been a huge waste to keep them.

    Moderator’s note

    Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    sheila_graham_9655 avatar
    SaladSpinnerDeux
    SaladSpinnerDeux
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds to me that momma Carol has a sense of humour and expected them to return the decor! This sh'ts dingo.😂

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jenny-mason3 avatar
    Jenny
    Jenny
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have loved them. However, they clearly didn't fit op's style. Returning them was the best thing to do. Maybe Carol can come up with more appropriate gifts/gift certificates for the couple.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
