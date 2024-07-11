Hey Pandas, AITA For Feeling Judged By Friends Due To My Success?

ADVERTISEMENT

I never thought I would ever ask for anything. I always read about other people’s difficulties and considered myself a blue-collar worker. I had many friends, or so I thought. I lived in New England and eventually moved about three hours north of my hometown. An old friend came to visit, and we ended up getting married. All our old acquaintances came to the wedding, and it was fantastic.

Ten years later, we adopted a child because my wife had to have a hysterectomy. Everything was still awesome. Then, a few years passed. My father and my business partner both passed away.

My father left me a fair amount of money, and I sold the business, receiving another chunk

A few investments also worked out well, allowing me to retire at 52.

I tried to get my old friends to drive three hours to spend time with me on the lake, letting them know that food and lodging would be free

Despite not flaunting my success, they seemed to hate me just because I had been fortunate.

I made sure not to indicate that I was better than them in any way, but they still seemed resentful

I do have a couple of old friends who are still cool, and we stay in touch. But what’s up with the others?

