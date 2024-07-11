Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA For Feeling Judged By Friends Due To My Success?
User submission
222
Friends

Hey Pandas, AITA For Feeling Judged By Friends Due To My Success?

Magicrat
Community member
Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

I never thought I would ever ask for anything. I always read about other people’s difficulties and considered myself a blue-collar worker. I had many friends, or so I thought. I lived in New England and eventually moved about three hours north of my hometown. An old friend came to visit, and we ended up getting married. All our old acquaintances came to the wedding, and it was fantastic.

Ten years later, we adopted a child because my wife had to have a hysterectomy. Everything was still awesome. Then, a few years passed. My father and my business partner both passed away.

My father left me a fair amount of money, and I sold the business, receiving another chunk

Hey Pandas, AITA For Feeling Judged By Friends Due To My Success?

Image credits: Scott Graham (not the actual photo)

A few investments also worked out well, allowing me to retire at 52.

I tried to get my old friends to drive three hours to spend time with me on the lake, letting them know that food and lodging would be free

Hey Pandas, AITA For Feeling Judged By Friends Due To My Success?

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jeremy Tanguay-Fernandes (not the actual photo)

Despite not flaunting my success, they seemed to hate me just because I had been fortunate.

I made sure not to indicate that I was better than them in any way, but they still seemed resentful

Hey Pandas, AITA For Feeling Judged By Friends Due To My Success?

Image credits: jinyun (not the actual photo)

I do have a couple of old friends who are still cool, and we stay in touch. But what’s up with the others?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

222views

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

21

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

6

Magicrat

Magicrat

Author, Community member

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Magicrat

Magicrat

Author, Community member

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Gabrielė Malukaitė

Gabrielė Malukaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

Read less »
Gabrielė Malukaitė

Gabrielė Malukaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure what is the point of posting the question with so little details. An answers will be completely meaningless unless from a successful mind-reader.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
gfbarros avatar
Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
Community Member
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You didnt include anything about your friends lives, what they said to make you think they resent you, or how you maintained the friendship beyond telling them they could visit. You listed a bunch of perfectly nice life events, and your conclusion was that they resented you. So based on what you didnt say, it seems like you didnt make enough of an effort to visit them or stay involved in their lives, and are a poor communicator. Also, some friendships just normally fade with time.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
jldrumm avatar
Captain McSmoot
Captain McSmoot
Community Member
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YTA for including less than the bare minimum of details and then expecting people to weigh in on your issue. Other than that, I have no clue.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure what is the point of posting the question with so little details. An answers will be completely meaningless unless from a successful mind-reader.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
gfbarros avatar
Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
Community Member
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You didnt include anything about your friends lives, what they said to make you think they resent you, or how you maintained the friendship beyond telling them they could visit. You listed a bunch of perfectly nice life events, and your conclusion was that they resented you. So based on what you didnt say, it seems like you didnt make enough of an effort to visit them or stay involved in their lives, and are a poor communicator. Also, some friendships just normally fade with time.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
jldrumm avatar
Captain McSmoot
Captain McSmoot
Community Member
3 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YTA for including less than the bare minimum of details and then expecting people to weigh in on your issue. Other than that, I have no clue.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Friends
Homepage
Trending
Friends
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Friends Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda