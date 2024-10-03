Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hey Pandas, AITA For Expecting My Family To Help More When Our House Is In Chaos?
User submission
Community AITA, Family

Hey Pandas, AITA For Expecting My Family To Help More When Our House Is In Chaos?

zatrisha
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

Hello, I need your advice. I (F42) have been married to my husband (M42) for 19 years, and we have a 16-year-old daughter. We met 20 years ago and got married quickly, so we’ve been through a lot. Currently, my husband owns a company where I also work, about 30 hours a week, in accounting.

At the moment, the company is struggling, and we’re facing existential fears. We might be threatened with financial ruin, which could mean losing our house and being in debt for the rest of our lives. The house is only two years old, so it’s far from being paid off, and it currently has water damage. The ground floor is unusable— the tiles and furniture are ruined. We’ve been without a kitchen or living room for two months, and it will take at least another month to fix everything.

You May Also Like:

I cook in the garden on a camping stove, using a small fridge, but now it’s October, and with the rain and storms, cooking has become very difficult

Hey Pandas, AITA For Expecting My Family To Help More When Our House Is In Chaos?

Image credits: Kampbros (not the actual photo)

I can only wash dishes with cold water. We also have a large dog and a cat. The cat, who is normally an outdoor cat, is struggling with the situation. She avoids the ground floor because of the work being done and stays upstairs, but she needs a lot of attention and is acting out due to stress. This is our situation so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

My daughter usually comes home from school at 2 PM, I get home at 3 PM, and my husband comes home around 7 PM during the week. Of course, I handle all the housework—taking care of the dog, grocery shopping, cleaning, cooking, laundry—but since the company is doing poorly, I also do a lot of work from home when I’m not in the office.

Long story short—I can’t manage it all

Hey Pandas, AITA For Expecting My Family To Help More When Our House Is In Chaos?

Image credits: Kinga Howard (not the actual photo)

It’s just become too much, and my family doesn’t help me at all with the household tasks. By “no help,” I mean they don’t even put away their coffee cups or wash them in the garden. They leave everything for me to do, and that’s only part of it. My husband leaves his clothes wherever he takes them off in the evening. After showering, he leaves the towel on the floor. Every weekend, he invites a friend over and expects me to cook and clean up afterward. This friend lives on welfare—he’s a nice guy, but it’s clear he comes here every weekend for the free food, and his apartment is a mess.

Before all of this, I was an artist. I used to write stories, and I’m actually very good at painting. That was my life. I haven’t painted in two years, and I haven’t written anything in even longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

I feel like my life is moving on without me, and everything I once was is lost.

I wish my family would help more, but I know my husband is struggling and carrying the heavy burden of the company. He wants to come home and relax, which I understand. My daughter is now in upper school and has a lot to study. She could help more, but she’s a teenager, and I don’t want to burden her too much. She does her own laundry and walks the dog after school, which is good.

I work all day under difficult conditions, and I don’t get any free time on the weekends

Hey Pandas, AITA For Expecting My Family To Help More When Our House Is In Chaos?

Image credits: SEO Galaxy (not the actual photo)

When I bring this up, they say, “Well, you can just leave—go meet up with friends!” But I don’t have many friends left. They disappeared during my marriage. I have one good friend, but she lives far away, especially since we moved into this house.

Besides, the work will still be there when I come back, and I’ll just have less time to do it.

I’ve told my husband that I feel disrespected when he leaves everything for me to deal with and that I think he’s not being considerate of my needs. He says I don’t take his needs seriously, that he works all day to save the company, and I should support him and give him some peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had this behavior even when the company was doing well, but now he’s using the current situation as an excuse not to change anything. Am I overreacting?

Moderator’s note:

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

23

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

zatrisha

zatrisha

Author, Community member

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
zatrisha

zatrisha

Author, Community member

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Gabrielė Malukaitė

Gabrielė Malukaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

Read less »
Gabrielė Malukaitė

Gabrielė Malukaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Family
Homepage
Trending
Family
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Family Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 195.8M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 451.2M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 63.5M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda