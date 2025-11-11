Hey Pandas, AITA For Rehoming My Boyfriend’s Dog After He Abandoned Her For Months?

ADVERTISEMENT

So I (25F) have been dating my boyfriend “Ryan” (32M) for almost 3 years. About a year into our relationship, Ryan adopted a golden retriever named Daisy. She was sweet, but he’s always been kind of… lazy about pet care. I ended up walking, feeding, and grooming her most of the time.

When we moved in together, he promised he’d “step up” as her owner. Spoiler: he didn’t.

Daisy became more my dog than his, but I didn’t mind – she was my baby

Then, last spring, Ryan got a new job out of town. He said it was just a temporary 3-month contract and he’d visit on weekends. He asked if I could “keep Daisy for him” during that time. Of course, I agreed.

Three months turned into six. He only visited twice, barely texted about Daisy, and stopped sending money for her food or vet bills. Meanwhile, Daisy developed allergies, and I was the one paying hundreds for medication.

When he finally came back, he acted like nothing happened. I tried to talk to him about splitting costs and responsibility, but he brushed it off – said he was “too busy catching up on life.”

A few weeks later, Daisy had an accident and tore her ACL

Surgery was $2,000. I called Ryan, crying, and his response was literally, “She’s your problem now. You’re the one who cares so much.”

That was my breaking point.

I couldn’t afford surgery alone, so I posted on a local pet rescue page asking for help

Long story short, a retired vet offered to adopt Daisy, cover her medical care, and even let me visit sometimes. I cried but said yes.

A month later, Daisy was walking again, happy and healthy. Then Ryan came over and asked where she was. I told him the truth. He went ballistic – said I “gave away his dog without permission” and “stole from him.”

Now his friends are calling me cruel and heartless. My friends say I did the right thing, that Daisy’s better off. But I can’t shake the guilt – she technically was his dog, even if he neglected her.

So… AITA for rehoming my boyfriend’s dog after he abandoned her and refused to pay for her care?

