Hey Pandas, AITA For Rehoming My Boyfriend’s Dog After He Abandoned Her For Months?
Animals

Hey Pandas, AITA For Rehoming My Boyfriend's Dog After He Abandoned Her For Months?

User Submission
Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

So I (25F) have been dating my boyfriend “Ryan” (32M) for almost 3 years. About a year into our relationship, Ryan adopted a golden retriever named Daisy. She was sweet, but he’s always been kind of… lazy about pet care. I ended up walking, feeding, and grooming her most of the time.

When we moved in together, he promised he’d “step up” as her owner. Spoiler: he didn’t.

    Daisy became more my dog than his, but I didn’t mind – she was my baby

    Golden retriever dog with a flower crown lying on grass, related to rehoming dog after abandonment story.

    Golden retriever dog with a flower crown lying on grass, related to rehoming dog after abandonment story.

    Image credits: Zach Shup (not the actual photo)

    Then, last spring, Ryan got a new job out of town. He said it was just a temporary 3-month contract and he’d visit on weekends. He asked if I could “keep Daisy for him” during that time. Of course, I agreed.

    Three months turned into six. He only visited twice, barely texted about Daisy, and stopped sending money for her food or vet bills. Meanwhile, Daisy developed allergies, and I was the one paying hundreds for medication.

    When he finally came back, he acted like nothing happened. I tried to talk to him about splitting costs and responsibility, but he brushed it off – said he was “too busy catching up on life.”

    A few weeks later, Daisy had an accident and tore her ACL

    Road sign pointing to veterinary surgery, relating to rehoming boyfriend’s dog after abandonment for months.

    Road sign pointing to veterinary surgery, relating to rehoming boyfriend’s dog after abandonment for months.

    Image credits: Matt Seymour (not the actual photo)

    Surgery was $2,000. I called Ryan, crying, and his response was literally, “She’s your problem now. You’re the one who cares so much.”

    That was my breaking point. 

    I couldn’t afford surgery alone, so I posted on a local pet rescue page asking for help

    Hand holding open an empty wallet with coins inside, symbolizing lack of resources while rehoming dog after abandonment.

    Hand holding open an empty wallet with coins inside, symbolizing lack of resources while rehoming dog after abandonment.

    Image credits: Immo Wegmann (not the actual photo)

    Long story short, a retired vet offered to adopt Daisy, cover her medical care, and even let me visit sometimes. I cried but said yes.

    A month later, Daisy was walking again, happy and healthy. Then Ryan came over and asked where she was. I told him the truth. He went ballistic – said I “gave away his dog without permission” and “stole from him.”

    Now his friends are calling me cruel and heartless. My friends say I did the right thing, that Daisy’s better off. But I can’t shake the guilt – she technically was his dog, even if he neglected her.

    So… AITA for rehoming my boyfriend’s dog after he abandoned her and refused to pay for her care?

    Moderator's note

    Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Gabriela Zagorska

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved.Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

    Read less »
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    OP had every right to give the dog away if the boyfriend wouldn't pay for the surgery and literally told her the dog was "her problem, now." But couldn't she had given the boyfriend up? Or the vet wouldn't even take him?

    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    NTA, you did what you had to do in order to get Daisy the care she deserves.

