Person’s Experience With AI During Job Interview Signals Dystopian Recruitment Hell Is Here

Artificial intelligence is seeping into almost every facet of our lives. Job interviews are no exception. According to the World Economic Forum, 88% of companies already use at least some form of AI for candidate screening. But is it always ethical?

This person’s experience might raise some red flags. When they went to a recent job interview, the recruiter was only interested in conducting a “vibe check.” The rest of the evaluation process, apparently, was to be done by AI. The person’s post blew up and sparked a conversation about the ethics and humanity of the current recruitment process. “Orwell and Huxley are spinning in their graves,” one commenter even quipped.

A candidate recently shared their nightmare job interview, where they were unknowingly scored by an AI

Two women discussing in an office setting with laptop, illustrating AI scored job interview in real time technology use.

Image credits: Mimi Thian (not the actual image)

“Apparently, I didn’t vibe hard enough with the computer,” the job seeker wrote after the rejection

AI-scored job interview in real time with feedback during an overqualified candidate’s video game company application.

Text on screen describing an informal job interview focusing on personal vibe check and basic questions during AI-scored job interview.

Text excerpt showing a candid reflection on interview questions, relevant to AI-scored job interview real-time analysis.

Text describing AI scored job interview real-time, explaining AI records and scores conversations to decide candidate progress.

Computer screen showing AI interface with capabilities, examples, and limitations related to AI scored job interview real time.

Image credits: Emiliano Vittoriosi (not the actual image)

Person holding a smartphone displaying text, preparing for an AI-scored job interview in real time about hobbies.

Text excerpt discussing AI-scored job interview real-time removing bias and affecting interview questions.

Text excerpt about adjusting interview strategy knowing AI scored job interview in real time, focusing on work experience.

Text excerpt expressing frustration and rejection related to AI-scored job interview experience in real time.

Text saying Apparently I didn't vibe hard enough with the computer, shown as a humorous comment on ai-scored job interview real-time.

Young woman smiling and talking on phone during an ai scored job interview in real time from home.

Image credits: benzoix (not the actual image)

Text on screen showing a user explaining AI-scored job interview results with a casual Reddit post.

Text discussing AI scoring job interviews in real time by analyzing keyword usage and job search concerns.

Text excerpt discussing a job interview experience with AI scored job interview real time feedback.

Image credits: NegativeCranberry970

People feel averse to AI in the recruitment process, even if it may have some advantages

Finding out that you getting a job depends on whether you can impress a robot can feel dehumanizing. What’s more, few job seekers are actually thrilled that they’re being hired by AI. A 2024 survey by Talker Research revealed that 32% of Americans feel discomfort with the idea of AI conducting job interviews.

Some commenters pointed out that it’s illegal to use AI in a job interview without disclosing it. However, that’s true only depending on where you live. New York City requires employers to tell candidates if and how AI is used in the hiring process. The EU has also passed the EU AI Act, which requires employers to ensure there is no bias and that candidates are aware that artificial intelligence is being used.

Is there a positive side to companies using AI for recruitment? Experts say that it’s good for doing simple, repetitive tasks, like initial screenings and basic skills tests. What else is it good for?

It can also save recruiters time by going through applications more quickly.

It’s more cost-effective, as there is no need for large hiring teams.

When used correctly, it can be more objective during the initial screening phase.

Most people could probably move past AI evaluating these things. The trouble begins when a person logs in for a job interview and finds out that they will be talking to a robot.

Image credits: yanalya (not the actual image)

AI recruitment tools have a lousy track record of bias and a lack of transparency

The use of AI in recruiting is getting a lot of pushback. People are pointing out how dehumanizing it may feel to be evaluated by a machine and not by a person. There is also concern about AI bias, as there have been examples of it in recent years.

In 2018, Amazon had to scrap its AI hiring tool for being sexist. Members of the team that created the tool told Reuters that “the system effectively taught itself that male candidates were preferable.” The system was built on the data of resumes from the previous 10 years. The kicker? The applicants were mostly men, and that’s why the tool developed a bias toward women.

Current AI tools still struggle with nuanced interpersonal skills. A human recruiter is better at recognizing a candidate’s emotional intelligence and potential. That’s especially relevant if a person is a non-traditional candidate: a career switcher or a person from an underrepresented group.

There’s also a problem with transparency. Recruiters often don’t know how these AI tools operate and wouldn’t be able to explain their algorithms in simple terms. The candidates are often not told why they were rejected.

As evident from this story, there is a digital privacy concern as well. How much data will the AI tool be storing? And shouldn’t the applicant know beforehand that there is AI involved? The EU has the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), but some companies using AI in their recruitment process may violate even those strict guidelines for handling personal data.

And, of course, there’s the dehumanization problem. As the principal researcher and project lead for the Canadian Labour Market Information Council Lorena Camargo writes in a post on LinkedIn, “There are people’s lives and career trajectories at stake here that are being ultimately decided on.”

“[They’re] impacted by technologies that we aren’t certain how much of the process and output/recommendation can be explained and properly supported in its logic.”

As AI is still a relatively new technology, it is easy to understand why job seekers and people in general feel so defensive about it. Companies and recruiters will have to reassure them in the future about what steps they’re taking to address the concerns we’ve listed above. Until then, people will most likely look at AI job interviews as something from dystopian fiction.

Image credits: Nahrizul Kadri (not the actual image)

“Next level dehumanising,” commenters reacted with disappointment

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing an unusual job interview experience related to AI-scored job interview in real time.

Reddit conversation discussing concerns about AI scored job interview real-time use and lack of prior notification.

Comment discussing challenges and biases of AI scored job interviews in real time without human oversight or context.

Screenshot of an online comment mentioning Orwell and Huxley, relating to AI-scored job interview real-time technology.

Reddit comment discussing concerns about AI-scored job interview real time and its impact on hiring fairness.

User comment about programming algorithms to filter candidates displayed on a screen during AI-scored job interview in real time.

User comment warning against AI-scored job interview real-time decisions impacting employment opportunities.

Comment about using AI-scored job interview real-time to screen answers and reject applicants with AI.

User describing experience with AI-scored job interview real-time involving a faceless avatar recording interviews.

User comment discussing concerns about AI scoring job interviews in real time and decision-making risks based on suitability.

User comment criticizing AI-scored job interview real-time, questioning the need for human involvement in decision-making.

User comment about AI-scored job interview in real time questioning AI flagging for keyword use during an interview.

Screenshot of an online discussion forum post reacting to AI scored job interview in real time technology.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing qualifying questions asked during an AI scored job interview in real time.

User comment about AI scored job interview in real time expressing concern about building rapport with AI in future interactions.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing frustrations with AI-scored job interview real-time screening feedback.

Comment discussing a candidate's experience with AI-scored job interview and automated rejection in real time hiring process.

Comment discussing microphone quality in relation to AI-scored job interview real-time transcription accuracy.

Comment discussing skepticism about AI scored job interview real-time for hiring decisions and interaction.

Screenshot of online comment discussing legality of using hobbies as occupational qualifications in AI scored job interview real time.

User comment expressing disbelief and surprise about AI scored job interview real-time evaluation strategies.

Comment discussing AI bias and behavior, highlighting issues related to AI-scored job interview real time fairness and protocols.

Screenshot of an online discussion about charging companies for time wasted in an AI-scored job interview in real time.

Comment from Ok_Supermarket_2027 discussing AI scored job interview real time and humorous job interview tips online.

Comment on a forum discussing AI-scored job interview real-time, predicting AI will get hired for the job.

Reddit user shares experience about challenges in job hunting, highlighting frustrations before ai-scored job interview real-time tools.

Screenshot of a forum comment criticizing AI-scored job interview real-time for affecting recruiters' judgment of candidates.

User comment about AI-scored job interview real-time questioning AI training to recognize success in human-driven vibe checks.

Comment discussing biases and errors in AI-scored job interview real-time systems impacting marginalized groups.

