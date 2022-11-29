The goal of exciting artwork is to let your curiosity run wild and find a little spark of madness.

As an artistic designer, I add an eccentric twist here and there to express the humor and boldness of daily life. Gusté's My work, also known as Gusté.design,  is influenced by cultures, personalities, and thoughts.

A special fascination comes from various differences. It gives an electric twist of combining fine craftsmanship with a childlike, expressive, and rebellious creative vision.

More info: guste.design | Instagram | pinterest.com

#1

"One Down" Painting Close Up

"One Down" Painting Close Up

Gustė Vasiliauskaitė
#2

"One Down" Painting In Kitchen Interior

"One Down" Painting In Kitchen Interior

Gustė Vasiliauskaitė
#3

"Yes, Of Course" Painting Close Up Of Shrimp

"Yes, Of Course" Painting Close Up Of Shrimp

Gustė Vasiliauskaitė
#4

"Yes, Of Course" Painting In The Living Room

"Yes, Of Course" Painting In The Living Room

Gustė Vasiliauskaitė
#5

"Roller Coaster Beast" Painting Close Up

"Roller Coaster Beast" Painting Close Up

Gustė Vasiliauskaitė
#6

"Roller Coaster Beast" Painting In The Living Room

"Roller Coaster Beast" Painting In The Living Room

Gustė Vasiliauskaitė
