After Being Told I’d Never Walk I Just Completed My First 10km Race

My name is Cooper Smith and I’m a DJ and music producer from Melbourne. I also am a proud disabled man who has cerebral palsy (CP). When I was born I was told I’d never be able to walk.

I just turned 19 and completed my first 10km event. I also raised 10K for the Fred Hollows Foundation to help restore people’s eyesight. Quick as Thieves is an event that brings together amazing people in the music industry to raise funds for the Fred Hollows Foundation. I have been training every day for the last few months in the gym and outside on different tracks.

My support worker Jess has been my personal trainer and she supported me on the race day. I started independently walking when I was 9 years old and have slowly gotten stronger and been able to control and coordinate my muscles. Crossing the finish line with everyone cheering me on was amazing and I’m so proud that I achieved this goal.

You have one choice to do it or not and I chose to do it! Next time I’ll aim for the half marathon!

My trainer and friend Jess supports me during the race

10km medal

My Poppy enjoying the race with me

Jess and I ready to smash this goal!

My family team

6kms in and focused on achieving this goal