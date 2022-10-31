My name is Vero and I'm finally working on something creative again! After a longer break from painting and drawing, I'm currently setting up my very first website.

This took a lot of preparation and I found the idea of having to go through hundreds of various artworks in the archive... Quite terrifying!

However, after the first start was made, things turned out to be OK. It is really nice to see one's old work after many years... Welcome back, old friends! Therefore, I would like to share some of my "old friends" with all of you today.

BoredPanda is one of my favorite websites to check different things like art, handicrafts, and funny stuff as well. I'm frequently amazed by the impressive creativity & dedication of various members on this platform.

So today, I'm finally creating my first post here, and hope you enjoy the pictures. I wish you all a great start to the new week and of course Happy Halloween!

Best regards from Germany,

Vero

More info: veroland.art