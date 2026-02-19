After 8 Years Of Creating Fine Geek Jewelry Pieces; I Am Finishing This Chapter And Moving On To My Next Vision (Part 1)

ADVERTISEMENT

It is with great excitment and a little bit of sadness- I am pleased to annouce that I am moving on from Custom Geek Jewelry. This is a thank you post to you all. But not a goodbye.

To those who missed my posts over the span of 5 years, my name is Orion, I am a professional jewelry designer a league player and a geek. I have been making fine geek custom pieces whether as gifts or engagement proposals for the League and Geek community. IT HAS BEEN MY ABSOLUTE PLEASURE TO DO THIS OVER 8 YEARS. I have recieved so much love from you guys and wanted to thank you before I am moving on. There is a clearance sale on my etsy Ready to ship stock, but I will remain available for geek customs and engagment commissions.

It is about time for me to move on to my next vision/ rebranding so I will see you around and thank you endlessly

More info: Etsy

