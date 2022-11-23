After 1 Year, I Almost Lost Confidence In Creating Dreamy Animal Art, But I’m Not Giving Up, And Here’s The Result (8 Pics)
Hello everyone! I would love to show you some of my best artwork! And my goal is to draw as well as Ghibli concept art. But it's the most difficult time for me, to survive in Hong Kong, where local people think making art cannot earn a lot. Also my classmates from art courses there, never give me kind words.
Unfortunately, whether the people around me created art or not, they are ignoring my efforts on trying to draw better. It really hurt, even posting on my Instagram, so I asked them for support, still, no one cares... So what's wrong with me?!
Christmas Tree Wizard
Made with procreate default brushes.
Cuddly Amazon Parrot
Procreate pattern art...
DIY Christmas Gift Card
Supplies: Gansai Tambi and pocket watercolor.
Stolen Tangerine
Happy New Year!
Secret Garden
Bunny holding rose in the jar.
Alice In Wonderland
Photographing with story-related props.
Shikishi Art
Tigers.
Hamster Doll
Sunflower seeds and peanuts are its favorite food.
I love all of them ^^ Especially the second one :)
