Hello everyone! I would love to show you some of my best artwork! And my goal is to draw as well as Ghibli concept art. But it's the most difficult time for me, to survive in Hong Kong, where local people think making art cannot earn a lot. Also my classmates from art courses there, never give me kind words.

Unfortunately, whether the people around me created art or not, they are ignoring my efforts on trying to draw better. It really hurt, even posting on my Instagram, so I asked them for support, still, no one cares... So what's wrong with me?!

More info: Instagram