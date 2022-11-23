Hello everyone! I would love to show you some of my best artwork! And my goal is to draw as well as Ghibli concept art. But it's the most difficult time for me, to survive in Hong Kong, where local people think making art cannot earn a lot. Also my classmates from art courses there, never give me kind words.

Unfortunately, whether the people around me created art or not, they are ignoring my efforts on trying to draw better. It really hurt, even posting on my Instagram, so I asked them for support, still, no one cares... So what's wrong with me?!

#1

Christmas Tree Wizard

Made with procreate default brushes.

#2

Cuddly Amazon Parrot

Procreate pattern art...

#3

DIY Christmas Gift Card

Supplies: Gansai Tambi and pocket watercolor.

#4

Stolen Tangerine

Happy New Year!

#5

Secret Garden

Bunny holding rose in the jar.

#6

Alice In Wonderland

Photographing with story-related props.

#7

Shikishi Art

Tigers.

#8

Hamster Doll

Sunflower seeds and peanuts are its favorite food.

