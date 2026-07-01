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Horses have a way of looking majestic even when they are simply standing in a field, but the photos shared by 'RAW Horses' make that natural beauty feel even more striking. As part of the RAW Kingdom family of pages, the RAW Horses page curates eye-catching horse photography and spotlights the photographers who capture these powerful and graceful animals.

Much like the 'RAW Cats' and 'RAW OceanLife' features we shared recently, this collection celebrates the beauty of the animal world through carefully selected images. In this case, the focus is on horses in all their elegance, strength, and personality, whether they are captured galloping across open landscapes, posing in soft light, or sharing intimate bonding moments together.

Scroll down to enjoy some of these captivating photos, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites along the way.

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#1

A majestic horse with a flowing white mane and tail, capturing its strength and grace in motion.

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    #2

    Two powerful horses displaying their strength and elegance during a playful interaction outdoors.

    Gayle Major Bassani Report

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    #3

    Two wild horses showcasing their strength as they gallop across a dusty, open field.

    Amy Davis Sharp Report

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    #4

    A powerful horse stands in a golden field of tall grass, displaying its inherent strength and elegant presence.

    Sarah Cottrell Report

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    #5

    Several horses drink from a clear pool, with close-ups of their faces highlighting their calm strength and grace.

    Amy Davis Sharp Report

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    #6

    Close-up of a charming foal, demonstrating the beauty and grace of horses.

    Milena Szutkowska-Maj Report

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    #7

    A stunning white horse with a flowing mane bathed in golden hour sunlight, highlighting its elegance and grace.

    Lorea Report

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    #8

    A beautiful pinto horse stands in a shallow stream, reflecting its strength and grace in the water.

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    #9

    Two wild horses rearing up, showing the strength, grace, and elegance of horses.

    Kay Kotzian Report

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    #10

    A close-up of a horse with a white star on its forehead, highlighting its grace and elegance.

    Gayle Major Bassani Report

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    #11

    A mare and her foal graze peacefully in a field, demonstrating the gentle elegance and strength of horses.

    Wild at Heart Images Report

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    #12

    Brown horse rearing up with strength and elegance, kicking up sand on a beach.

    Maja Lesar Report

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    #13

    Brown mare and her spotted foal running together through a grassy field, showing the elegance of horses.

    Vern Sharp Report

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    #14

    Wild horses gallop across a grassy field under a cloudy sky, illustrating their strength and elegance in motion.

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    #15

    Black horse with flowing mane, showcasing its grace and elegance against a blue sky.

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    #16

    A powerful draft horse with a long mane in a forest, showing the strength and elegance of horses.

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    #17

    A white horse and a pinto foal walk side by side in a grassy field, displaying their grace.

    Vern Sharp Report

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    #18

    A brown mare and her foal walk through a sun-drenched field, embodying the elegance of horses.

    Wild at Heart Images Report

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    #19

    Wild horses in a vast desert landscape, showcasing their strength and elegance.

    Darlene Smith Report

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    #20

    A mare and her foal with spotted coats running through a lush green field, demonstrating the grace and strength of horses.

    ellenlchappell Report

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    #21

    A close-up of a horse with a flowing dark mane in motion, showcasing its strength and elegance against a blurred background.

    Amy Davis Sharp Report

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    #22

    A beautiful horse with unique markings galloping across a grassy, hilly landscape, embodying strength and grace.

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    #23

    A majestic white horse emerging from the water, showing its strength, grace, and elegance.

    Jenny Goessele Report

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    #24

    A black and white pinto horse gallops through a grassy landscape with hills, showing the strength and elegance of horses.

    Zach Hochhalter Report

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    #25

    Silhouetted horses walk along a beach at sunset, embodying the strength, grace, and elegance of horses.

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    #26

    A horse with striking markings stands in a sandy, grassy landscape, highlighting the strength, grace, and elegance of horses.

    Anke Schirocki Report

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    #27

    A majestic horse stands in a field, showcasing the strength, grace, and elegance of horses.

    Wanderlust Wild Art by Hollynn Report

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    #28

    A wild horse with a flowing mane in a field, demonstrating the strength, grace, and elegance of horses.

    Amy Davis Sharp Report

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    #29

    A majestic white horse stands in a field with mountains in the background, showcasing its strength and elegance.

    Shannon Phifer Report

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    #30

    A brown horse and its foal stand close together in a grassy field, displaying the grace and elegance of horses.

    Maja Lesar Report

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    #31

    Two horses standing in a misty field, showing their strength, grace, and elegance.

    buck.photography Report

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    #32

    A young horse in a field of white flowers, showing its strength, grace, and elegance.

    Karina Aasen Report

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    #33

    A wild horse grazing in a field, showing the strength, grace, and elegance of horses.

    Darlene Smith Report

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    #34

    A beautiful horse with striking blue eyes and a white blaze, showing its grace and elegance.

    ourlandimages Report

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    #35

    Two adult horses and a foal drinking water from a vibrant turquoise lake, displaying their natural grace.

    treza_karg Report

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    #36

    A majestic paint horse walks across a field with mountains in the background, exhibiting grace.

    Fon Denton Report

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    #37

    A close-up of a blonde horse with a white blaze, set against a cloudy blue sky, highlighting the beauty and grace of horses.

    Kevin Friesen Report

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    #38

    A beautiful horse stands in an open field under a rainbow, exemplifying the strength, grace, and elegance of horses.

    Nena Alexander Report

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    #39

    Four horses from behind, one a white horse, showing their strength, grace, and elegance.

    Micke Johansson Report

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    #40

    A majestic horse walks across a vast plain, showcasing its strength and grace against a backdrop of mountains.

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