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The ocean is full of creatures that can look beautiful, mysterious, intimidating, and almost alien at the same time. From colorful close-ups of tiny marine animals to wide underwater shots of sharks, whales, and jellyfish, every image feels like a small glimpse into a world most of us rarely get to see up close. That is exactly the kind of underwater beauty shared by the ‘RAW Oceanlife,' one of the RAW Kingdom Community pages dedicated to highlighting striking images in all categories from photographers across the world.

After recently featuring photos from the RAW Cats page, we are now turning our attention from majestic felines to the deep blue sea. The photos shared by 'RAW Oceanlife' capture marine life in all its variety, showing everything from dramatic encounters and elegant ocean giants to tiny creatures that look like they belong in a fantasy movie.

Scroll down to explore the underwater world, and don’t forget to upvote the images that impressed you the most.

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#1

A stunning photo of a whale swimming revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

Takayuki Nishijima Report

9points
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    #2

    Stunning photos of a tiny fish peering from coral in raw oceanlife, showcasing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Catherine Anne Hoelzer Report

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    #3

    Stunning Raw Oceanlife photo: a majestic whale breaching the waves.

    Jodie Lowe's Marine Animal Photography Report

    8points
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    #4

    An intricate Raw Oceanlife shot of a pygmy seahorse blending with its coral home, showcasing beauty beneath the waves.

    Mélosouslo Report

    8points
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    jijikaiji avatar
    Jiji Kaiji
    Jiji Kaiji
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a sweet little bugger :D

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    #5

    A vibrant, colorful mantis shrimp with large eyes and intricate patterns, a stunning example of oceanlife beneath the waves.

    Cass Scott Report

    7points
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    #6

    Stunning photos of an octopus camouflaged on the sandy bottom of raw oceanlife, revealing beauty beneath the waves.

    John Ahern Report

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    #7

    Stunning underwater photo of a hammerhead shark swimming in the raw oceanlife, seen from below.

    Adam Foglia Report

    7points
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    #8

    Stunning photos of a baby sea turtle crawling towards the ocean, revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Pavlos Evangelidis Report

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    #9

    Stunning photos of two sharks swimming in dark ocean water, revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    laurags_photography Report

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    #10

    A close-up Raw Oceanlife photo of a vibrant orange fish with large blue eyes, revealing beauty beneath the waves.

    Andre Baonz Report

    7points
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    #11

    A stunning photo of two colorful mandarin fish revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    svengoetsch.uwphotography Report

    6points
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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mandarinfish. Absolutely stunning!!

    1
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    #12

    A stunning photo of a colorful nudibranch on a rock, showcasing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Karen Chan Report

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    #13

    A vibrant heart-shaped coral formation on the ocean floor, a stunning photo of oceanlife.

    Soulwater Productions Report

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    #14

    A unique underwater photo capturing the beauty beneath the waves with a long-whiskered fish looking up.

    Fabrizio Serpe Report

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    #15

    A majestic manta ray glides through the clear blue ocean, showcasing the beauty of oceanlife beneath the waves.

    Ceci Ver Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A stunning photo of a vibrant frogfish revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Cass Scott Report

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    #17

    Stunning photos of a sea turtle's head breaking the surface in crystal-clear raw oceanlife, revealing beauty beneath the waves.

    Amelia Gonzalez Report

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    #18

    Stunning close-up photo of a small, spotted fish with large eyes, capturing the beauty of raw oceanlife.

    Novrizal Herdananto Report

    5points
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    #19

    An exquisite raw oceanlife photo revealing the beauty beneath the waves with a Christmas tree worm.

    Soulwater Productions Report

    5points
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    #20

    Stunning Raw Oceanlife photo: a seahorse camouflaged in green seaweed.

    Peter Hutchins Report

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    #21

    Stunning Raw Oceanlife photo: a friendly dolphin swimming beneath the waves.

    Chloë Report

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    #22

    A beautiful orange and white shrimp with purple legs clings to textured rock, a stunning photo of oceanlife.

    Fabrizio Serpe Report

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    #23

    Stunning photos of a jellyfish revealing the beauty beneath the waves from Raw Oceanlife.

    armandcaro_uw Report

    5points
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    #24

    Stunning photos of a leopard shark swimming gracefully in raw oceanlife, showcasing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Callum Rogers Report

    4points
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    #25

    A majestic manta ray glides through the clear blue water, a stunning photo of oceanlife.

    Ceci Ver Report

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    #26

    Two whales swim gracefully beneath the dark ocean surface, revealing the beauty of oceanlife.

    Takayuki Nishijima Report

    4points
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    #27

    A small red fish next to a translucent blue creature covered in tiny blue spheres, revealing the beauty of oceanlife.

    Justine Tan Report

    4points
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    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the heck I am looking at?

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    #28

    A stunning photo of a whale tail emerging from the ocean, revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Carrie Brock Report

    4points
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    #29

    Raw oceanlife photo of two delicate needle shrimp on the seabed, revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    devynunderwater Report

    4points
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    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Don't come any closer or I'll pinch this thing right off..."

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    #30

    A small fish swims among pink and orange anemones, showcasing the beauty of oceanlife.

    kaala.ray Report

    4points
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    #31

    Stunning vibrant blue and yellow fish swimming among corals, showcasing the beauty of raw oceanlife.

    Catherine Anne Hoelzer Report

    4points
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    #32

    Stunning macro photo of a vibrant, black and orange nudibranch amidst raw oceanlife.

    Paul Liang Report

    4points
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    #33

    A fascinating raw oceanlife photo of a white and red frogfish, revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Christopher Pen Report

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    #34

    Stunning Raw Oceanlife photo: a vibrant nudibranch on a red coral.

    Novrizal Herdananto Report

    4points
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    #35

    Stunning Raw Oceanlife photo: a diver observing a shark beneath the waves.

    Eduardo Carrasco Report

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    #36

    Stunning photos of a sea turtle on a coral reef, revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Jan Leya Report

    4points
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    #37

    Stunning photos of a Portuguese man o' war floating on the ocean surface, revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Peter Hutchins Report

    4points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Portuguese Man O'War. Very common on Texas shorelines.

    1
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    #38

    A small, patterned sea slug with prominent antennae rests on a bright green stem, a stunning photo of oceanlife.

    JJ Under The Sea Report

    4points
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    #39

    A large whale swimming gracefully in clear blue water, a stunning Raw Oceanlife moment revealing beauty beneath the waves.

    Chloë Report

    4points
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    #40

    An overhead Raw Oceanlife view of a sea turtle with patterned shell against dark ocean floor, revealing beauty beneath the waves.

    Zak Nye Report

    4points
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    #41

    A tiny red crab hides among the vibrant green coral, showcasing the beauty of oceanlife beneath the waves.

    Paloma Ortega Sánchez Report

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    #42

    A slender, bright green eel peeks out from the sand, revealing the beauty of oceanlife beneath the waves.

    Tai Olayori Report

    4points
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    #43

    Stunning photos of an orange frogfish revealing the beauty beneath the waves from Raw Oceanlife.

    Denny Rustandi Report

    4points
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    #44

    Stunning photos of a frogfish revealing the beauty beneath the waves from Raw Oceanlife.

    Novrizal Herdananto Report

    4points
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    #45

    Stunning photos of a shark revealing the beauty beneath the waves from Raw Oceanlife.

    Ceci Ver Report

    4points
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    #46

    Stunning photos of a lionfish revealing the beauty beneath the waves from Raw Oceanlife.

    Thomas Everard Report

    4points
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    #47

    A stunning photo of a detailed shrimp revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Andre Baonz Report

    3points
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    #48

    A stunning photo of a seahorse revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Peter Hutchins Report

    3points
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    #49

    Stunning photos of a vibrant nudibranch on a green leaf in raw oceanlife, revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Thomas Everard Report

    3points
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    #50

    Raw oceanlife photo of a vibrant, blue and orange fish hiding in coral, revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    brian.hoehn.photo Report

    3points
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    #51

    Close-up raw oceanlife photo of a vibrant shrimp with purple markings, revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Catherine Anne Hoelzer Report

    3points
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    #52

    Stunning photo featuring multiple colorful nudibranchs with striped patterns on the ocean floor, revealing raw oceanlife.

    uw.blufic Report

    3points
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    #53

    A stunning photo showcasing the beauty beneath the waves with a tiny spotted sea slug on a leaf.

    Paul Liang Report

    3points
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    #54

    Several sharks swim in a dark underwater cave, surrounded by schools of fish, revealing the beauty of oceanlife.

    Tim Curac Report

    3points
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    #55

    Stunning photos of a small fish peeking from blue coral, revealing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Andre Baonz Report

    3points
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    #56

    A wide Raw Oceanlife shot of a sea turtle swimming in open blue water above a coral reef, revealing beauty beneath the waves.

    svengoetsch.uwphotography Report

    3points
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    #57

    A mesmerizing photo of a school of small, purple fish, showcasing the beauty beneath the waves.

    Ceci Ver Report

    2points
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