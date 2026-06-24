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The ocean is full of creatures that can look beautiful, mysterious, intimidating, and almost alien at the same time. From colorful close-ups of tiny marine animals to wide underwater shots of sharks, whales, and jellyfish, every image feels like a small glimpse into a world most of us rarely get to see up close. That is exactly the kind of underwater beauty shared by the ‘RAW Oceanlife,' one of the RAW Kingdom Community pages dedicated to highlighting striking images in all categories from photographers across the world.

After recently featuring photos from the RAW Cats page, we are now turning our attention from majestic felines to the deep blue sea. The photos shared by 'RAW Oceanlife' capture marine life in all its variety, showing everything from dramatic encounters and elegant ocean giants to tiny creatures that look like they belong in a fantasy movie.

Scroll down to explore the underwater world, and don’t forget to upvote the images that impressed you the most.