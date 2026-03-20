“Are You Smarter Than The Average U.S. Student?”: These 29 Questions Will Show

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Welcome to Part 2 of the Advanced Placement® Practice Challenge! 🎓✨ Get ready to tackle 29 challenging questions designed to sharpen your knowledge across a wide range of subjects, from English Literature and World History to Politics & Government, and much more!

This is your chance to practice like it’s the real Advanced Placement exams – the same tests that AP® courses in high school offer, and can even earn you college credit at many universities 📚. Are you truly smarter than the average U.S. student? Let’s see how much you really know! 🤓

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Mikhail Nilov