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“Are You Smarter Than The Average U.S. Student?”: These 29 Questions Will Show
Young woman holding American flag and laptop sitting on floor with excited expression, advanced general knowledge trivia quiz
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“Are You Smarter Than The Average U.S. Student?”: These 29 Questions Will Show

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Welcome to Part 2 of the Advanced Placement® Practice Challenge! 🎓✨ Get ready to tackle 29 challenging questions designed to sharpen your knowledge across a wide range of subjects, from English Literature and World History to Politics & Government, and much more!

This is your chance to practice like it’s the real Advanced Placement exams – the same tests that AP® courses in high school offer, and can even earn you college credit at many universities 📚. Are you truly smarter than the average U.S. student? Let’s see how much you really know! 🤓

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Two students focused on writing while studying advanced general knowledge questions in a bright classroom setting

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

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    What do you think ?
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tricky for non-Americans, but also relies a lot on knowing specific key terminology as taught in American schools today. I had to guess at what they meant in a couple of the grammar questions, for example, basically just answering "which is best" for several of them. So not really "General Knowledge" as such, more "how recently did you go to a US school and listen to them"?

    7
    7points
    reply
    rodentraiser avatar
    Kelly Scott
    Kelly Scott
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I learned that the longest answer is usually the right one.

    3
    3points
    reply
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Far too US-centric. I also didn't study Statistics or Biology to that level. Give me some Pure Maths with Mechanics or Physics instead.

    3
    3points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tricky for non-Americans, but also relies a lot on knowing specific key terminology as taught in American schools today. I had to guess at what they meant in a couple of the grammar questions, for example, basically just answering "which is best" for several of them. So not really "General Knowledge" as such, more "how recently did you go to a US school and listen to them"?

    7
    7points
    reply
    rodentraiser avatar
    Kelly Scott
    Kelly Scott
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I learned that the longest answer is usually the right one.

    3
    3points
    reply
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Far too US-centric. I also didn't study Statistics or Biology to that level. Give me some Pure Maths with Mechanics or Physics instead.

    3
    3points
    reply
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