“Are You Smarter Than The Average U.S. Student?”: These 29 Questions Will Show
Welcome to Part 2 of the Advanced Placement® Practice Challenge! 🎓✨ Get ready to tackle 29 challenging questions designed to sharpen your knowledge across a wide range of subjects, from English Literature and World History to Politics & Government, and much more!
This is your chance to practice like it’s the real Advanced Placement exams – the same tests that AP® courses in high school offer, and can even earn you college credit at many universities 📚. Are you truly smarter than the average U.S. student? Let’s see how much you really know! 🤓
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Mikhail Nilov
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 29
|
|
|
/ 29
|
Tricky for non-Americans, but also relies a lot on knowing specific key terminology as taught in American schools today. I had to guess at what they meant in a couple of the grammar questions, for example, basically just answering "which is best" for several of them. So not really "General Knowledge" as such, more "how recently did you go to a US school and listen to them"?
Tricky for non-Americans, but also relies a lot on knowing specific key terminology as taught in American schools today. I had to guess at what they meant in a couple of the grammar questions, for example, basically just answering "which is best" for several of them. So not really "General Knowledge" as such, more "how recently did you go to a US school and listen to them"?
16
5