We should have trusted Peter Pan when he said, "Never grow up." Growing up is a trap. That's what it is. Once one becomes an adult, some often unpleasant things become inevitable. Spending most of the time working and having little time for yourself and your family, living paycheck to paycheck; these are just some common adulting problems. And while we could grumble about all the dreary things that come with adulthood, we could also ignore them for a while and look at the funny side of things. Those are adult problems that (spoiler alert) are not, in fact, actual problems, or at least not something to worry about.

The Facebook page Adult Problems does precisely that. The page's content is all about sharing First World problems and silly problems adults face daily. Funny jokes for adults, self-deprecating humor, and sometimes actual problems adults encounter that many can relate to is what the posts featured on this page are about. In fact, being an adult is very much about knowing the difference between actual and trivial problems that can be laughed about and not taken seriously.

Hence, to chuckle about the latter, we compiled the adult version of the First World problems list, which is pretty much just a compilation of funny jokes about being an adult. Saw a First World problem you can relate to? Make sure to give it an upvote. Also, what are some adult problems that you face regularly? Share them in the comments!