165 Funny Adult Problems That Pretty Much Sum Up Adulthood
We should have trusted Peter Pan when he said, "Never grow up." Growing up is a trap. That's what it is. Once one becomes an adult, some often unpleasant things become inevitable. Spending most of the time working and having little time for yourself and your family, living paycheck to paycheck; these are just some common adulting problems. And while we could grumble about all the dreary things that come with adulthood, we could also ignore them for a while and look at the funny side of things. Those are adult problems that (spoiler alert) are not, in fact, actual problems, or at least not something to worry about.
The Facebook page Adult Problems does precisely that. The page's content is all about sharing First World problems and silly problems adults face daily. Funny jokes for adults, self-deprecating humor, and sometimes actual problems adults encounter that many can relate to is what the posts featured on this page are about. In fact, being an adult is very much about knowing the difference between actual and trivial problems that can be laughed about and not taken seriously.
Hence, to chuckle about the latter, we compiled the adult version of the First World problems list, which is pretty much just a compilation of funny jokes about being an adult. Saw a First World problem you can relate to? Make sure to give it an upvote. Also, what are some adult problems that you face regularly? Share them in the comments!
Although I did give my husband one year of iron for his birthday he loved it his favorite gift to this day
Mine was thinking that someday I'd be able to sleep in anytime I want.
Another subject desperately needed in school. Basic working skills, how to search for and apply for a job in our time.
Saturdays are cleaning and grocery days. If I am lucky sunday is my weekend.
In that case any child of mine were going to be spoiled entitled brats, I believe.
Nor is it the responsibility of anyone else to supply the things you can't afford. Teach your kids about the cost of living and give them your time and attention instead.
Stop measuring success by the number if likes you get
Kids are all grown up and gone grandkids hardly ever come and visit and I do it so people think I'm not home
Me and my flying hedgehog spaceship troop will grant your wishes… after I have the money :)
Yo man, Jon Arbuckle. I have ya Garfield right here and he’s mooching off all my lasagna. And Odie is chewing my curtains.
Watching delivery tracker. Driver is in our road. Message: Your driver is 14 stops away....
I can show you a tour of my home planet. Hedgehog planet have 50 hours a day, and guess what? We work eight hours and that’s it, the rest is for chillaxing. It sucks to be on Earth. I wanna go home if it’s not for this stupid experiment… oops. I shouldn’t have written that. No more internet for me today.