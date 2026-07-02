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Some animal photos are so iconic that it feels like everyone has seen them at least once. But have you ever wondered what the story behind those viral moments might be?

That's exactly what illustrator That Doodle Guy explores in his imaginative comic series. Inspired by beloved internet-famous animals, he creates playful backstories and alternate scenarios that give these already hilarious moments a whole new life.

Scroll down to enjoy some of his funniest and most wholesome creations, and let us know which imagined backstory is your favorite!

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