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Some animal photos are so iconic that it feels like everyone has seen them at least once. But have you ever wondered what the story behind those viral moments might be?

That's exactly what illustrator That Doodle Guy explores in his imaginative comic series. Inspired by beloved internet-famous animals, he creates playful backstories and alternate scenarios that give these already hilarious moments a whole new life. 

Scroll down to enjoy some of his funniest and most wholesome creations, and let us know which imagined backstory is your favorite!

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

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This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The owl ad the pussycat went to sea . . . .

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Everyday Animal Moments Into Wholesome Comics That Are Impossible Not To Smile At (20 New Pics)

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