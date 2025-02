ADVERTISEMENT

I rescued this little guy from under someone's motor of their truck at Walmart. They couldn't get him out. They said they were just going to leave him there. I took matters into my own hands and got him out. Since he was stuck in a motor I named him MOTO. He might be part Maine Coon. Not sure but he is just awesome. So glad I was there when he needed to be rescued!

