Cats are the ultimate muses, and for Mori, a Korean artist from Seoul, that couldn't be more true. What began with illustrations of her own cat has, over the past three years, blossomed into an irresistibly charming collection we're excited to share with you, Pandas!

In an interview with Bored Panda, Mori revealed that by day she works at a Spanish restaurant, but by night she picks up her pen and lets her imagination run wild. Her heartwarming creations have earned her over 120K followers on Instagram, and that number continues to grow, for good reason.

So let’s kick back and take a look at Mori’s best illustrations.

More info: Instagram | teepublic.com | inprnt.com | casetify.com

#1

Adorable artwork for cat lovers depicting a kitten sitting on a phone with a handwritten dialogue above.

colorofmori

We wanted to know what drew Mori to the world of artistry. She shared: “When the COVID-19 pandemic began, my working hours were reduced. Since I’m not very good at doing nothing, I started drawing my cat—one illustration a day. I continued this for about three years, posting a new drawing on Instagram every day.”
    #2

    Hand-drawn adorable cat artwork for cat lovers featuring a black cat wearing a tie in a humorous pose.

    colorofmori

    #3

    Adorable artwork of a cat carrying a fish, created by a Korean artist with soft colors on a blue background

    colorofmori

    As for the essence behind her illustrations, Mori commented: “If you love cats, I think you’ll relate to and enjoy my work. Since I started drawing as a hobby, I only want to draw what I love—and that means cats.”
    #4

    Adorable artwork of an orange cat wearing a witch hat and holding a staff, drawn by a Korean artist for cat lovers.

    colorofmori

    #5

    Adorable artwork for cat lovers featuring a playful cat lying on books, drawn by a Korean artist in a charming style.

    colorofmori

    We also asked Mori to share a little about her creative process. She wrote: “I get inspired whenever I look at my cat or come across a cute cat photo online. I also enjoy drawing short comics and memes. I don’t work digitally—I use only oil pastels and colored pencils.”
    #6

    Adorable artwork for cat lovers showing a cute cat with green eyes sitting at a table with food and a window background

    colorofmori

    #7

    Black cat standing on colorful striped socks in adorable artwork for cat lovers by Korean artist.

    colorofmori

    Mori shared her hopes for the audience’s takeaway when it comes to her art.

    “I hope people feel a sense of warmth and joy when they see my drawings—like a small moment of comfort in their day.”

    Lastly, the artist added, “If my cute cat illustrations can bring a smile to your face, that would make me very happy.”
    #8

    Black and white cat with blue eyes in a green forest surrounded by ghostly figures, adorable artwork for cat lovers.

    colorofmori

    #9

    Cozy artwork for cat lovers showing a cat resting on a yellow cushion in a warmly decorated room.

    colorofmori

    #10

    Three adorable black cats with blue eyes playing with toilet paper in cute artwork for cat lovers.

    colorofmori

    #11

    Black fluffy cat with green eyes and white paws, depicted in adorable artwork for cat lovers by Korean artist.

    colorofmori

    #12

    Adorable artwork of a white cat standing on blue background, showcasing charming illustration for cat lovers by Korean artist.

    colorofmori

    #13

    Adorable artwork of a brown tabby cat with green eyes, drawn by a Korean artist, for cat lovers.

    colorofmori

    #14

    Two white kittens with blue eyes near a slice of strawberry cake and tea cup in adorable artwork for cat lovers.

    colorofmori

    #15

    Black cat wearing a floral bonnet surrounded by delicate orange flowers in adorable artwork for cat lovers.

    colorofmori

    #16

    Sleeping cat drawn in adorable artwork for cat lovers, resting on blue and gray cushions in a cozy setting.

    colorofmori

    #17

    Watercolor artwork of an orange cat sitting next to a traditional Korean grill with fish, adorable artwork for cat lovers.

    colorofmori

    #18

    Adorable artwork for cat lovers showing a tired cat lying down with handwritten motivational text above it.

    colorofmori

    #19

    Adorable artwork of a cat with green eyes lying down and reading a book, drawn by a Korean artist for cat lovers.

    colorofmori

    #20

    Calico cat sitting under cherry blossoms in a delicate and adorable artwork for cat lovers by Korean artist.

    colorofmori

    #21

    Adorable artwork for cat lovers showing four colorful cats sitting side by side against a bright blue sky background

    colorofmori

    #22

    Adorable artwork of a sleeping tabby cat, created by a Korean artist, capturing charming details for cat lovers.

    colorofmori

    #23

    Cozy hand-drawn artwork of a cat resting on a bed in a warm, homey room, perfect for cat lovers.

    colorofmori

    #24

    Illustrations of adorable cats in various poses, showcasing charming artwork for cat lovers by a Korean artist.

    colorofmori

    #25

    Black cat with green eyes sitting by a green tiled wall and clock, adorable artwork for cat lovers style.

    colorofmori

    #26

    Soft adorable artwork of a cat sleeping under a blanket with a pillow, perfect for cat lovers drawn by a Korean artist.

    colorofmori

    #27

    Watercolor artwork of a cat in a wooden bathtub with a towel on its head, adorable artwork for cat lovers.

    colorofmori

    #28

    Two adorable black and white cats stretching, created as artwork for cat lovers by a Korean artist.

    colorofmori

    #29

    Adorable artwork for cat lovers showing a cozy cat lying on a green sofa with a mouse and basket of oranges.

    colorofmori

    #30

    Adorable artwork for cat lovers showing a cat sitting on a green chair holding a cup, with a small mouse below.

    colorofmori

    #31

    Adorable artwork of a black and white cat peeking from a cardboard box next to a watermelon, drawn by Korean artist.

    colorofmori

    #32

    Black cat with bright yellow eyes sitting on a cat-shaped spring toy in adorable artwork for cat lovers.

    colorofmori

    #33

    Cute illustration of a cat in a dress holding a popsicle and bag, adorable artwork for cat lovers on orange background.

    colorofmori

    #34

    Adorable artwork for cat lovers depicting a black cat beside potted plants in a softly colored urban setting.

    colorofmori

    #35

    Hand-drawn adorable artwork for cat lovers showing a tabby cat beside a potted plant and bookshelf in a cozy room.

    colorofmori

    #36

    Black and white kitten with blue eyes in adorable artwork for cat lovers by a Korean artist on a light blue background.

    colorofmori

    #37

    Two adorable black and white kittens with blue eyes in cute artwork for cat lovers by Korean artist.

    colorofmori

    #38

    Adorable artwork of a cat in a witch hat with a pumpkin and Halloween candy, drawn by a Korean artist.

    colorofmori

    #39

    Illustration of adorable cat artwork for cat lovers showing a kitten with a toy and a basket of strawberries on a table.

    colorofmori

    #40

    Black and white cat holding a fish in its mouth in adorable artwork for cat lovers by Korean artist.

    colorofmori

    #41

    Minimalist adorable artwork of a calico cat lying down, charmingly drawn for cat lovers by a Korean artist.

    colorofmori

    #42

    Cute artwork for cat lovers showing a kitten swaddled in a blue blanket with the phrase cats are always babies.

    colorofmori

    #43

    Adorable artwork for cat lovers showing a black and white cat wearing a yellow hat on top of a decorated Christmas tree.

    colorofmori

    #44

    Two adorable cats with blue eyes, one brown and one white, wearing bows in a charming cat lover artwork.

    colorofmori

    #45

    Adorable artwork of a kitten with blue eyes, created by a Korean artist for cat lovers, painted in delicate watercolor style.

    colorofmori

