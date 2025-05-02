ADVERTISEMENT

Cats are the ultimate muses, and for Mori, a Korean artist from Seoul, that couldn't be more true. What began with illustrations of her own cat has, over the past three years, blossomed into an irresistibly charming collection we're excited to share with you, Pandas!

In an interview with Bored Panda, Mori revealed that by day she works at a Spanish restaurant, but by night she picks up her pen and lets her imagination run wild. Her heartwarming creations have earned her over 120K followers on Instagram, and that number continues to grow, for good reason.

So let’s kick back and take a look at Mori’s best illustrations.

More info: Instagram | teepublic.com | inprnt.com | casetify.com