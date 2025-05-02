Adorable Artwork For Cat Lovers, Drawn By This Korean Artist (45 Pics)Interview With Artist
Cats are the ultimate muses, and for Mori, a Korean artist from Seoul, that couldn't be more true. What began with illustrations of her own cat has, over the past three years, blossomed into an irresistibly charming collection we're excited to share with you, Pandas!
In an interview with Bored Panda, Mori revealed that by day she works at a Spanish restaurant, but by night she picks up her pen and lets her imagination run wild. Her heartwarming creations have earned her over 120K followers on Instagram, and that number continues to grow, for good reason.
So let’s kick back and take a look at Mori’s best illustrations.
More info: Instagram | teepublic.com | inprnt.com | casetify.com
We wanted to know what drew Mori to the world of artistry. She shared: “When the COVID-19 pandemic began, my working hours were reduced. Since I’m not very good at doing nothing, I started drawing my cat—one illustration a day. I continued this for about three years, posting a new drawing on Instagram every day.”
As for the essence behind her illustrations, Mori commented: “If you love cats, I think you’ll relate to and enjoy my work. Since I started drawing as a hobby, I only want to draw what I love—and that means cats.”
We also asked Mori to share a little about her creative process. She wrote: “I get inspired whenever I look at my cat or come across a cute cat photo online. I also enjoy drawing short comics and memes. I don’t work digitally—I use only oil pastels and colored pencils.”
Mori shared her hopes for the audience’s takeaway when it comes to her art.
“I hope people feel a sense of warmth and joy when they see my drawings—like a small moment of comfort in their day.”
Lastly, the artist added, “If my cute cat illustrations can bring a smile to your face, that would make me very happy.”