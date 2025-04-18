Test Your Movie Knowledge By Matching These 20 Characters To The Right Actor
Actors come and go, but some roles stick with us for a long time. We remember the character clearly, but what about the actor behind the role? That part can be harder to recall.
This quiz will test just that. You’ll see 20 characters, and your task is to pick the actor who played each one. It’s not the toughest quiz out there, but a few might make you think twice.
Are you ready to see how many you can get right? Let’s begin! 🎬
Image credits: Warner Bros.
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 20
|
|
|
/ 20
|
28
0