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Even Straight-A Students Have Trouble With This 24-Question ACT-Style Quiz – Prove You’re Smarter
Students in a classroom struggling with a 24-question ACT-style quiz challenging even straight-A test takers
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Even Straight-A Students Have Trouble With This 24-Question ACT-Style Quiz – Prove You’re Smarter

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🚨Double points alert! 🚨

If tertiary education numbers are growing higher and higher, does that mean that getting into college has gotten way easier? Or are students in the US way smarter than they used to be? Let’s find out!

In this ACT-inspired quiz, you’ll face 24 college entry-level questions covering English, math, and science. Most questions require you to analyze information and make educated decisions instead of relying on random facts, so it’s all in your hands (and head)!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Students concentrating during an ACT-style quiz, showing the challenge even for straight-A students in a classroom setting.

    Image credits: Andy Barbour

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

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