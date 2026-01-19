Acrylic Pouring Bloom Blowout
In this acrylic pouring video, I learned one of the hardest lessons in fluid art: knowing when to stop.
I started with an acrylic bloom blowout, but I wasn’t happy with the result… so I kept going. I poured Floetrol over the painting (it dries clear and creates subtle layers beneath the surface) and did another bloom blowout on top. Still not satisfied, I added a small brush-painted tree as a final touch.
The result? Interesting. Layered. Unexpected.
But also a reminder that in fluid art, more is not always better.
And between us artists:
If you’re asking “should I stop?” You probably should.
Fluid art whispers stop long before it screams "oops."
