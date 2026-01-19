Acrylic Pouring Bloom Blowout

ADVERTISEMENT

In this acrylic pouring video, I learned one of the hardest lessons in fluid art: knowing when to stop.

I started with an acrylic bloom blowout, but I wasn’t happy with the result… so I kept going. I poured Floetrol over the painting (it dries clear and creates subtle layers beneath the surface) and did another bloom blowout on top. Still not satisfied, I added a small brush-painted tree as a final touch.

The result? Interesting. Layered. Unexpected.

But also a reminder that in fluid art, more is not always better.

And between us artists:

If you’re asking “should I stop?” You probably should.

Fluid art whispers stop long before it screams "oops."

