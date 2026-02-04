Gorgeous Acrylic Pour Painting Using The “Dirty” Split Cup Technique

ADVERTISEMENT

In today's video I will show you how to create beautiful abstract landscape painting without a brush.

I will use the Split cup technique, but this time I poured it in kind of “dirty” way: from up high and fast to make some colors mix together. At the end of the pour I came up closer to create some delicate lines.

While tilting I was trying to create vertical lines of darker colors to give it that natural flow.

I really like the flow and the energy of this painting and an addition of white in my metallic colors created some nice depth.

Colors used:

1. Amsterdam Prussian Blue

2. Custom mixed Metallic green

3. Amsterdam Greenish blue

4. DecoArt Extreme sheen Aquamarine

5. Amsterdam Turquise green

6. DecoArt Extreme sheen 24K Gold

More info: youtu.be | Instagram

Image credits: Fiona Art

