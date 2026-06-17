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What’s interesting lately is that some men have gotten very involved in the manosphere and believe in everything they can find about ‘alhpa culture.’ Although this line of thinking might sometimes make them feel powerful, it can have unintended negative effects on their personality.

This is what happened when two gym bros in an “alpha squad” were caught making out in the steam room by a random man, which ended up ruining their macho image. That’s why they got mad at him for outing them, even though it was just an accident.

More info: Reddit

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that when he went to use the steam room in his gym, he walked in on two men getting hot and heavy, so he left and joked about it to the manager

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Image credits: javi_indy / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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This incident spread like wildfire, which angered one of the men who got caught, and he then confronted the poster for “outing” him, and said he would have to leave the gym

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster didn’t know if he had done anything wrong by exposing both the men as gay, since it had made them the laughingstock of their gym “alpha squad”

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Image credits: ActuallyBoring

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The man also explained that since he lived in India, being outed as gay could be the cause of a lot of stigma

The poster shared that he had recently joined a new gym and wanted to use all of its amazing facilities. One of which was the steam room, which ran only three days a week, so if anyone wanted to use it, they’d have to inform the manager and get his permission. That’s why the OP decided to take some time and try out the facility just after his workout.

According to research, using steam rooms can offer many health benefits, such as reducing inflammation and promoting blood circulation. That’s why older people might benefit from using it more often, as it can help relax their bodies. Another interesting benefit is that this practice can reduce stress, since the body produces more endorphins during the process.

Once the man had asked the gym owner permission to use the steam room, he was all geared up for it. Unfortunately, when he walked into the place, he found two men making out and getting intimate. This made him uncomfortable, so he left immediately and joked about it to the manager on his way out.

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Although some people might take advantage of public spaces like this to get hot and heavy, experts explain that it’s more important to protect the sanctity of the sauna. Rather than getting carried away in the steam room, it’s better to be respectful of anyone else who might come in and not do anything inappropriate.

Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Even though the poster hadn’t said anything about the gym bros to anyone else, word spread quite quickly about them. This angered one of the guys, who didn’t like that he had been outed as gay, since his “alpha squad” was treating him and his partner as the laughingstock.

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In situations like this, when people are too far into the “manosphere”, professionals explain that it can affect their mental well-being and sense of self-worth. Since their view of themselves might be strongly tied up in a certain idea of masculinity, doing anything that doesn’t fit that may make them feel bad about themselves.

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It’s clear that one of the men had a lot of internalized homophobia since he was a part of the alpha group, whereas his partner didn’t seem to mind that much. In fact, he came to apologize to the poster for things getting out of hand and for having to walk in on them in the steam room.

It seems like the poster felt quite guilty about causing so many problems for the men, and he wondered if he could have done anything differently. He also explained that since there was a lot of stigma around the LGBTQIA+ community in his country, it makes sense why the gym bro was worrying about the situation so much.

Do you think the guy did anything wrong by mentioning the situation to the gym manager? What would you have done if you came across something like that? We’d love to know your thoughts on the matter.

Folks assured the man that he didn’t do anything wrong, and that the other men were at fault for getting intimate in a public space

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