Australian creator Nellie, the artist behind the cartoon series ‘Nellie’s Nest,’ creates comics starring quirky and offbeat characters. His work is wonderfully peculiar and sometimes downright bizarre, so much so that it might make you laugh out loud while scratching your head in confusion. The comic is packed with surreal humor that’s just the right kind of weird to lift your spirits.

Scroll down to explore a collection of strips we’ve handpicked for you today. This comic series is perfect for a quick mood boost. Just be warned: you might get a little weirded out... but in the best way possible.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

#1

Comic by Nellie’s Nest featuring a humorous and dark monster under the bed scene with exaggerated expressions.

nelliesnest_official Report

    #2

    Comic panels from Nellie’s Nest showing a humorous spider transformation and a boy running in fear, capturing laughs and surprise.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #3

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest showing ducks smoking and joking, creating a humorous and unexpected comic scene.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #4

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest featuring a boy using an invention to talk to a cow with humorous dialogue.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #5

    Comic panels featuring cartoon characters Shrek and Donkey in a funny and heartfelt moment from Nellie’s Nest comics.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #6

    Four-panel comic by Nellie’s Nest showing a shocking baby reveal with horror and surreal elements.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #7

    Comic panels by Nellie’s Nest showing humorous interactions between a person and their pets with expressive faces and dialogue.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #8

    Comic panels from Nellie’s Nest showing humorous dialogue about prayer, with characters wearing halos and headsets.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #9

    Comic from Nellie's Nest showing a surreal scene with a large yellow bird and a person in a shocking interaction.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #10

    Comic panels featuring a chicken and person in a humorous phone call, illustrating Nellie's Nest comics style and humor.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #11

    Comic from Nellie's Nest showing a person talking to a shocked cat with humorous speech bubbles.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #12

    Comic by Nellie’s Nest showing Santa upset about a missing reindeer, using Uber with global stops on phone.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #13

    Comic strip from Nellie’s Nest showing a humorous bedtime scene with a boy, his dad, and a talking bedbug.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #14

    A comic from Nellie’s Nest showing a man wishing on a shooting star and kissing a star character humor and surreal comics.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #15

    Funny Nellie’s Nest comics featuring quirky characters in a colorful style, with humorous and unexpected dialogues.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #16

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest showing a humorous interaction between a trainer and a Tyranitar about friendships and Vaporeon.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #17

    Comic panels from Nellie's Nest featuring Shrek and Donkey in a humorous and edgy dialogue exchange.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #18

    Comic strip from Nellies Nest showing awkward first meetings between boyfriends and girlfriends parents with humor and relatable moments.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #19

    Comic strip from Nellie’s Nest featuring humorous characters resembling Shrek and Donkey in a funny party scene.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #20

    Comic from Nellie's Nest humorously linking Bill Gates with a Bill Fence in a playful, imaginative scenario.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #21

    Colorful comic by Nellie’s Nest showing a man reacting to bizarre and funny meeting scenarios with supernatural elements.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #22

    Comic panels from Nellie’s Nest featuring a humorous exchange between two cartoon sea characters in a workplace setting.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #23

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest featuring dogs humorously talking about what one dog’s butt says.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #24

    Comic panels from Nellie’s Nest showing exaggerated characters in humorous and surreal dialogue scenes.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #25

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest showing a humorous scene of angels cheering for a new creation, the worm, in four panels.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #26

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest featuring humorous characters with exaggerated features and funny dialogue about Vegeta’s forehead.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #27

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest featuring a green dragon with red eyes hilariously reacting to a wish in a fantasy setting.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #28

    Futuristic comic by Nellie’s Nest showing a robot McDonald's worker asking about Big Mac sauce in the year 2050.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #29

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest showing a humorous card with a dog cartoon and emotional reaction, capturing laughter and surprise.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #30

    Comic from Nellies Nest showing a man awkwardly confessing dreams and another man reacting in disbelief.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #31

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest showing a casual conversation about downgrading art style to play Nintendo Switch 2.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #32

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest showing a humorous conversation between a man and Yoshi about breakups and therapy.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #33

    Comic by Nellie’s Nest featuring a shocked character with blue hair and a doctor diagnosing schizophrenia.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #34

    Comic panels from Nellie’s Nest webcomic featuring a chef mourning his wife with humorous pasta wordplay.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #35

    Comic from Nellie's Nest showing two characters talking, one on fire revealing a diagnosis, in a humorous and surreal style.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #36

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest showing a humorous eldritch abomination refusing to do the dishes in a chaotic household scene.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #37

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest showing a boy telling his dad the sink is dripping and a personified dripping sink.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #38

    Comic panel from Nellie’s Nest showing a character activating a spell card with glowing effects in a dramatic scene.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #39

    Comic from Nellie's Nest showing a crab at a nudist beach sign with a humorous caption expressing regret.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #40

    Comic strip by Nellie’s Nest featuring a blue character reacting humorously about being broke over a meal.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #41

    Comic panels by Nellie’s Nest showing a man struggling with a lighter and another person offering to light his cigarette.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #42

    Four-panel comic by Nellie's Nest featuring a genie and a man in a humorous and awkward wish-granting scenario.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #43

    Comic panels from Nellie’s Nest featuring characters reacting to unusual and humorous artwork on a digital device.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #44

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest featuring a bizarre SpongeBob parody with humorous and surreal dialogue.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #45

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest showing a green character nervously meeting her partner’s parents at dinner.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #46

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest showing a giraffe and human in funny crop tops with exaggerated poses and humor.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #47

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest showing a purple furry character and a person debating about the furry fandom.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #48

    Comic panels from Nellie’s Nest showing characters with glowing red eyes in a dramatic confrontation scene.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #49

    Comic panels from Nellie’s Nest showing a character humorously transforming into a fire hydrant by sitting on it.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #50

    Comic by Nellie’s Nest showing a man and an anthropomorphic cat discussing new art style with humorous twist.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #51

    Comic from Nellie’s Nest showing a dragon with a talking donkey, humorous and surreal cartoon style.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #52

    Comic by Nellie’s Nest showing a child asking about loss and a cloud forming hands watching from heaven.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #53

    Comic from Nellie's Nest showing a police officer delivering bad news with dark humor and emotional reactions.

    nelliesnest_official Report

    #54

    A comic strip by Nellie’s Nest featuring a snail facing rain and finding a way to manage the pain in nature.

    nelliesnest_official Report

