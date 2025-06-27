ADVERTISEMENT

If you like your comics weird, wild, and completely unfiltered — you’re in for a treat. Daylie Doodle is back with another batch of hilariously absurd panels that don’t always make sense… and that’s exactly the point.

If you missed our previous post showcasing earlier works by DeWayne, the artist behind this series, you should definitely check it out. This artist’s cartoons feature humor that is loud, strange, and surprisingly relatable in unexpected ways.

Scroll down to check out the newest strips from the series, and tell us in the comments which one cracks you up the most!

More info: Instagram | dayliedoodle.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Cartoonist’s daily comic showing a pencil and pen discussing fear of commitment in a simple illustration.

dayliedoodle Report

    #2

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing two people with VR headsets in a small room discussing virtual meta space rent.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #3

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows ninja turtles affected by a plastic straw ban with humor and surprising truth.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #4

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing a man in a vest and plaid shirt with a humorous caption about being cold without arms.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #5

    Hand-drawn cartoon showing two people sitting by a campfire with one saying they’re having a blast in a daily comic style.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #6

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing passengers annoyed while waiting to exit a plane, highlighting relatable travel frustrations.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #7

    Alien cartoon in a daily comic showing two green aliens abducting a cow with humor and cleverness.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #8

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows a group walking with one saying I am alpha, highlighting ridiculous and true humor.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #9

    Two people in a cartoon at an art gallery discussing feelings while viewing a framed abstract drawing, showcasing daily comics.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #10

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows a retail store with few items on display illustrating social commentary on shopping and wealth.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #11

    Comic showing two aliens commenting on a man in office cubicle, highlighting work and technology in daily comics.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #12

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows an alien surprised by a man holding money, highlighting ridiculous and true value concepts.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #13

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing a leader telling a group they are part of a cult, highlighting ridiculous yet true humor.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #14

    Cartoonist's daily comic showing an animated ketchup bottle urging "Harder!" while squeezing onto fries.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #15

    Two groups face each other with one saying Your inclusivity is excluding our exclusivity in a daily comics cartoon.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #16

    Cartoonist’s daily comics showing two farmers humorously discussing the saying about eggs and baskets on a farm.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #17

    A cartoonist’s comic shows a person in bed pondering a funny name joke, illustrating daily comics that are ridiculous and true.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #18

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing aliens at a coffee shop humorously asking about Star Bucks and Astrocash payment options.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #19

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing human behavior with shopping carts scattered in a parking lot near a carts return area.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #20

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing animal police officers introducing a new recruit from South America in a humorous style.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #21

    Customer holding a long receipt asks about extra charge, cashier in green apron replies being alive in this daily comic.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #22

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows Socrates refusing battle training to sit by water and think, blending humor and truth.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #23

    Cartoonist’s daily comics humorously depict modern influencer culture with a twist on a classic scene in a simple hand-drawn style.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #24

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows a frustrated religious figure questioning why people refuse to change their minds.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #25

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows a priest and a young man debating woke views and compassion in a confessional booth.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #26

    Cartoonist’s comic showing a character reacting to an artwork about exploiting the American Dream with irony and humor.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #27

    Cartoonist's daily comic shows a man claiming his older, lesser known movie makes him better than another person.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #28

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing two aliens by a globe with a message about passion, differences, and the quest for happiness.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #29

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing two figures divided by views on whether the world is shared or owned.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #30

    Cartoonist’s daily comics featuring aliens surprised by humans knowing the word mom in a humorous office scene.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #31

    Cartoonist's daily comic shows aliens diagnosing Earthlings with denial syndrome amid skeletons on a barren surface.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #32

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows a humorous moment with a person admitting to having a crumb in their bellybutton in bed.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #33

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing humorous depiction of internet slang aging from lol to snarky and sarcastic expressions.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #34

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing an angry apple threatening a tied-up doctor with a cigar and a bat.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #35

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows aliens questioning a CEO about exploiting subordinates for a parking spot.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #36

    Hand-drawn cartoon comic of a scarecrow with a bird on its arm saying it is a thrill-seeker, daily comics humor.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #37

    Cartoonist’s daily comics show superheroes adapting to global temperature rise with shorts and short sleeves humor.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #38

    Two cartoon turtles having a humorous conversation in a daily comic by a cartoonist.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #39

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing a spooky costume contest with a man in jeans winning the award at Spook Fest.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #40

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows a humorous interaction at a troop fundraiser about payment methods and cash.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #41

    Cartoonist's daily comic showing a business meeting where pretending to care is described as profitable.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #42

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows a man confronting Bugs Bunny about rebooting a classic kids movie for a new generation.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #43

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing a couple on a picnic with a humorous confession about having a crush but making no move.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #44

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows a frustrated performer on stage with money flying and an excited audience in a humorous scene.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #45

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows two people discussing political advice with a radio host at a desk in a humorous style.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #46

    Cartoonist’s daily comics depicting two visitors discussing ruined and stolen cultural artifacts in a museum setting.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #47

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows three green-faced people at a table humorously debating pronouns with pants down.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #48

    Cartoonist’s daily comics showing a street scene with a pedestrian crossing and a green traffic light.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #49

    Hand-drawn cartoon comic featuring a pistachio with a humorous caption about comics and pistachios.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #50

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows a man confronting a couple about abusing a baby on board sticker to exploit generosity.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #51

    Cartoon showing ants on a leaf resembling smaller ants from a distance, illustrating a ridiculous and true comic concept.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #52

    Cartoonist daily comics show a sad broken heart and a roll of duct tape saying I missed you with tears.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #53

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows two people by a flagpole with a caption reflecting on past flag-raising heights.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #54

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows animated vegetables and two people with humorous caption about loving Jesus.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #55

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows a police officer declaring innocence while holding detained people in a cage.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #56

    Newborn baby in a hospital crib with parents talking about baby names in a cartoonist’s daily comics style.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #57

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing a child reflecting on proving capitalism to help teachers afford supplies.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #58

    Cartoonist daily comic showing two people discussing gas prices and the strategy behind raising and lowering them.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #59

    Cartoonist’s daily comic depicts a person sitting in a tree reflecting on ancient farming choices with humor and simplicity.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #60

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows a man offering a dog an expensive bone, highlighting absurd but true humor.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #61

    Cartoonist’s daily comics showing two robbers opening a vault with babies inside, highlighting ridiculous yet true humor.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #62

    Two cartoon characters in jail bars with a humorous dialogue, illustrating a daily comic by cartoonist Daylie Doodle.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #63

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing a person smiling, looking at the sky, expressing happiness in a colorful simple drawing.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #64

    Cartoonist’s comic showing a character asking an owl about selfies and self-esteem in a simple hand-drawn style.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #65

    Cartoon depicting kitchen appliances powered by AI, highlighting confusion about artificial intelligence in daily comics.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #66

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing a patient and doctor with a humorous Zoom meeting exit button moment.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #67

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows a humorous yet true 2028 Olympics track race with armed agents and distressed runners.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #68

    Cartoon showing two kids watching TV upside down, illustrating a ridiculous and surprisingly true comic moment.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #69

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows a bank robbery scene with a teller and robber both demanding money, highlighting comic truth.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #70

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows a man lying down pleading with a gunslinger about tax payment in a humorous scene.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #71

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing a baseball scene addressing gender and sports with humor and truth.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #72

    Cartoonist’s daily comic shows robots and workers playing a game, highlighting factory jobs returning to the states.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #73

    Cartoonist’s comic of a Scottish rabbit wearing a plaid kilt playing bagpipes, blending humor and truth.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #74

    Cartoonist’s daily comic showing a man negotiating car price with a child holding a red balloon and toy car.

    dayliedoodle Report

    #75

    Cartoonist daily comic of angry character wearing political hats and shirts, humorously illustrating current events.

    dayliedoodle Report

