Urban explorers have a knack for packing for the unexpected. Flashlights to cut through the darkness, cameras to capture the decay, and sturdy shoes to get you through the debris. The goal is to document what’s been left behind, and maybe find a few cool pieces of retro decor or some unsettling graffiti.

You certainly don’t expect to find a life hanging in the balance. But for a group of influencers exploring a Mississippi mall, their entire mission changed the second they heard a faint whimper coming from the darkness below an escalator.

Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube

A group of influencers known as @obsoletevoids are used to the quiet hum of forgotten places. Armed with cameras and flashlights, they specialize in documenting the haunting beauty of abandoned buildings, from dusty schools to decaying hospitals.

So when they stepped into a cavernous, derelict mall in Mississippi, they were prepared for echoes and eerie silence, but certainly not for the faint, desperate whimpers that cut through the stillness.

Following the sound, they found themselves drawn to a broken-down escalator. As they got closer, the source of the noise became heartbreakingly clear. A small, frightened dog was trapped deep inside the machinery, looking up at them with wide, terrified eyes. She was stuck, alone, and clearly relieved to finally see a friendly face.

Abandoned ghost mall interior with debris and dim lighting where urban explorers found a trapped dog needing rescue.

Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube

The rescue itself was a delicate operation. Seeing how scared she was, the explorers knew they had to earn her trust before they could even think about trying to free her. They spoke to her in gentle voices, offering the only food they had on them, some peanuts, and carefully pouring out some of their bottled water for her to drink.

After she had calmed down, they were able to carefully maneuver her out of the tight space and lift her to safety. Instantly, her fear seemed to melt away into gratitude. As they continued their exploration, the little dog followed at their heels, a loyal shadow in the empty mall.

Empty ghost mall interior with palm trees and columns where urban explorers found a trapped dog needing rescue.

Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube

Freed from her metal prison, the dog needed a name. The group decided to call her Metro, a fitting tribute to the sprawling ghost mall where her life changed for the better. Their first stop after leaving the mall was a local vet, who confirmed that she was not microchipped, meaning her chances of being reunited with a previous owner were slim. This was both a blessing and the start of a new challenge for her rescuers.

Their next step was to find her a safe place to stay, but their calls to local animal shelters were met with the same disheartening response over and over again: “We’re full.” Every single shelter in the area was at capacity and with nowhere else for her to go, the explorers knew they couldn’t just leave her behind.

Abandoned ghost mall exterior with overgrown vegetation, focusing on urban explorers rescuing a trapped dog with a new leash.

Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube

The team’s dedication to their new friend was immediate and heartwarming. Their next stop was a PetSmart, where they filmed a now-viral clip of an overjoyed Metro picking out her very own leash and collar, a small but significant moment of choice after her ordeal.

Next came a much-needed bath, where they gently washed away the dirt and grime from the escalator, revealing a happy, clean pup underneath. That evening, instead of being alone in a kennel or trapped in the dark, Metro was treated like royalty. She was filmed curled up on a plush pillow in their hotel room, finally safe, comfortable, and surrounded by the people who saved her.

Trapped dog rescued by urban explorers drinking water in a dark, abandoned area of a ghost mall.

Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube

Metro’s story sheds light on a crisis facing animal shelters across America. Many facilities are struggling with overcrowding as animals, particularly dogs, are staying in their care for longer periods before being adopted. In 2024, an estimated 5.8 million dogs and cats entered U.S. shelters.

While about 4.2 million of those animals were adopted, the sheer volume of intakes means shelters remain constantly strained for space and resources, making it difficult to accept new animals in desperate situations like Metro.

Urban explorers rescuing a trapped dog from an abandoned ghost mall, giving the dog a new leash on life.

Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube

With the shelters full, the crew made a heartwarming decision: Metro would join their team. The group has taken on the responsibility of finding her a perfect forever home themselves, using their social media platform to share her story and vet potential adopters. After being found in the darkest corner of an abandoned building, Metro’s future is finally looking bright.

Dog eating kibble from a bowl in an abandoned mall, rescued by urban explorers during their ghost mall visit.

Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube

Rescued trapped dog lying on a bed, resting comfortably after being saved by urban explorers in a ghost mall.

Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube

While this dramatic rescue has brought them a new wave of attention, the @obsoletevoids channel is a treasure trove for anyone fascinated by “Urbex” culture. Their videos typically offer mesmerizing tours through places frozen in time, like schools with books still on the desks, eerie hospitals with vintage medical equipment, and other forgotten structures that tell a story of what was left behind.

The unexpected discovery of Metro has added a powerful, human element to their work, reminding their thousands of followers that even in places of decay, you can sometimes find a life worth saving.

See the full video here

As their videos went viral, the comment section exploded with thousands of messages of support, offers to adopt, and praise for the rescuers’ kindness

Comment warning about refeeding syndrome in starving dogs, urging to take a trapped dog to a vet for proper care.

Comment from Auntie Ruth expressing concern about a trapped dog's loose collar and weight loss after urban explorers rescued it.

Comment warning that nuts are toxic to dogs, urging to take pets to the vet for safety and care advice.

Comment on social media, expressing concern about a trapped dog rescued by urban explorers in a ghost mall.

Comment urging animal control to help a trapped dog and get it to a vet for proper care and feeding assessment.

Comment discussing gratitude about being in an abandoned mall related to trapped dog and urban explorers.

Comment from Chef Erin Morley advising to give a dog small amounts of water first to avoid hurting its condition.

Comment about safely feeding a trapped dog, warning against overfeeding food or water after deprivation.

Comment expressing concern with pleading emojis in a social media post about a trapped dog rescued by urban explorers.

Comment about trapped dog’s shiny fur, highlighting neglect case discussed by urban explorers in a ghost mall setting.

Comment warning about dog care and urging to get urgent help to ensure the trapped dog's safety in a ghost mall rescue.

Comment from Rita Lox expressing gratitude for rescuing a trapped dog with a collar and shiny coat in a ghost mall.

Comment from Serenity thanking urban explorers for rescuing a trapped dog and showing appreciation for animal care.

Comment urging to take trapped dog to a vet to prevent bloat after urban explorers rescued it from a ghost mall.

Comment on hydration advice, warning that giving trapped dog too much water too quickly can cause harm, shared by urban explorers.

Comment on a video about a trapped dog rescued by urban explorers in an abandoned mall, expressing gratitude and relief.

Comment expressing gratitude for rescuing a trapped dog and hoping for a new home after being found in a ghost mall.