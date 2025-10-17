Trapped Dog Gets A New Leash On Life Thanks To Urban Explorers Who Went Digging In A Ghost Mall
Urban explorers have a knack for packing for the unexpected. Flashlights to cut through the darkness, cameras to capture the decay, and sturdy shoes to get you through the debris. The goal is to document what’s been left behind, and maybe find a few cool pieces of retro decor or some unsettling graffiti.
You certainly don’t expect to find a life hanging in the balance. But for a group of influencers exploring a Mississippi mall, their entire mission changed the second they heard a faint whimper coming from the darkness below an escalator.
You never know what you’ll find in the echoing halls of an abandoned building, but it’s rarely a new best friend
Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube
A group of influencers exploring a ghost mall in Mississippi were stopped in their tracks by the sound of a whimpering dog
A group of influencers known as @obsoletevoids are used to the quiet hum of forgotten places. Armed with cameras and flashlights, they specialize in documenting the haunting beauty of abandoned buildings, from dusty schools to decaying hospitals.
So when they stepped into a cavernous, derelict mall in Mississippi, they were prepared for echoes and eerie silence, but certainly not for the faint, desperate whimpers that cut through the stillness.
Following the sound, they found themselves drawn to a broken-down escalator. As they got closer, the source of the noise became heartbreakingly clear. A small, frightened dog was trapped deep inside the machinery, looking up at them with wide, terrified eyes. She was stuck, alone, and clearly relieved to finally see a friendly face.
Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube
The sweet pup was found trapped inside the machinery of a broken escalator, but her rescuers carefully earned her trust and gently lifted her to safety
The rescue itself was a delicate operation. Seeing how scared she was, the explorers knew they had to earn her trust before they could even think about trying to free her. They spoke to her in gentle voices, offering the only food they had on them, some peanuts, and carefully pouring out some of their bottled water for her to drink.
After she had calmed down, they were able to carefully maneuver her out of the tight space and lift her to safety. Instantly, her fear seemed to melt away into gratitude. As they continued their exploration, the little dog followed at their heels, a loyal shadow in the empty mall.
Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube
After naming her Metro, the group discovered every local animal shelter was completely full, leaving them with nowhere to turn
Freed from her metal prison, the dog needed a name. The group decided to call her Metro, a fitting tribute to the sprawling ghost mall where her life changed for the better. Their first stop after leaving the mall was a local vet, who confirmed that she was not microchipped, meaning her chances of being reunited with a previous owner were slim. This was both a blessing and the start of a new challenge for her rescuers.
Their next step was to find her a safe place to stay, but their calls to local animal shelters were met with the same disheartening response over and over again: “We’re full.” Every single shelter in the area was at capacity and with nowhere else for her to go, the explorers knew they couldn’t just leave her behind.
Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube
Undeterred, the explorers took Metro on a shopping spree for a new leash, gave her a warm bath, and let her sleep on a plush pillow in their hotel
The team’s dedication to their new friend was immediate and heartwarming. Their next stop was a PetSmart, where they filmed a now-viral clip of an overjoyed Metro picking out her very own leash and collar, a small but significant moment of choice after her ordeal.
Next came a much-needed bath, where they gently washed away the dirt and grime from the escalator, revealing a happy, clean pup underneath. That evening, instead of being alone in a kennel or trapped in the dark, Metro was treated like royalty. She was filmed curled up on a plush pillow in their hotel room, finally safe, comfortable, and surrounded by the people who saved her.
Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube
Metro’s story sheds light on a crisis facing animal shelters across America. Many facilities are struggling with overcrowding as animals, particularly dogs, are staying in their care for longer periods before being adopted. In 2024, an estimated 5.8 million dogs and cats entered U.S. shelters.
While about 4.2 million of those animals were adopted, the sheer volume of intakes means shelters remain constantly strained for space and resources, making it difficult to accept new animals in desperate situations like Metro.
Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube
With the shelters full, the crew made a heartwarming decision: Metro would join their team. The group has taken on the responsibility of finding her a perfect forever home themselves, using their social media platform to share her story and vet potential adopters. After being found in the darkest corner of an abandoned building, Metro’s future is finally looking bright.
Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube
The team is now caring for the sweet dog on their travels while they search for the perfect forever home for her
Image credits: obsoleteVoids / YouTube
While this dramatic rescue has brought them a new wave of attention, the @obsoletevoids channel is a treasure trove for anyone fascinated by “Urbex” culture. Their videos typically offer mesmerizing tours through places frozen in time, like schools with books still on the desks, eerie hospitals with vintage medical equipment, and other forgotten structures that tell a story of what was left behind.
The unexpected discovery of Metro has added a powerful, human element to their work, reminding their thousands of followers that even in places of decay, you can sometimes find a life worth saving.
See the full video here
@obsoletevoids we found a dog stuck in an escalator inside of an abandoned mall :( #abandonedplaces#abandoned#urbanexploring#urbex @LordExplores @Exploring With Josh ♬ original sound – obsoletevoids
30
0