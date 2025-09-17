ADVERTISEMENT

Many emotions arise when we gaze upon photographs of an abandoned greenhouse where nature has suddenly rebelled and decided to reclaim the space.

We find ourselves wondering what story lies behind the leaves now covering the rusted stained glass and old metal structures. After a moment of reflection, we remember that the main function of these winter gardens was once to protect our plants from the elements, animals, and other threats. It is ironic to see that, on the contrary, nature felt imprisoned there and sought to break free from its captor, unleashing its unstoppable force. Now, we admire vegetation that has become one with the bars of its cage. Finally liberated, we are presented with a new kind of painting, one from which humans are absent, somewhat like an impressionist canvas.

