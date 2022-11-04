Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Blind Elderly Dog Got A Second Chance In Life After Being Abandoned When A Kind Lady Adopted Him
22points
User submission
Dogs1 hour ago

Blind Elderly Dog Got A Second Chance In Life After Being Abandoned When A Kind Lady Adopted Him

Hidrėlėy
Pro member

Before adopting or purchasing a pet, some people do not give it much thought. It can be speculated from the number of animals housed in shelters or homeless pets that have been left on the streets by their owners. Domesticated animals are unable to care for themselves, therefore they have an unfailing trust in those who do.

In Buenos Aires, Argentina, a woman was walking around the neighborhood with a dog on a leash when she suddenly picked the dog up, threw him through a fence into someone’s garden, and left the scene.

More info: Instagram

Meet Adriano, a 14-year-old blind dog who was abandoned by his owner in the garden of a house in the La Paternal neighborhood of Buenos Aires

Blind Elderly Dog Got A Second Chance In Life After Being Abandoned When A Kind Lady Adopted Him

Image credits: patitasencasa

Security cameras in the area captured the exact moment when a woman was walking with a Cocker Spaniel

Blind Elderly Dog Got A Second Chance In Life After Being Abandoned When A Kind Lady Adopted Him

Image credits: patitasencasa

She picked him up in her arms and unexpectedly threw him into the garden of a house

Blind Elderly Dog Got A Second Chance In Life After Being Abandoned When A Kind Lady Adopted Him

Image credits: patitasencasa

The previous (presumed) owner also left a letter in the mailbox

Blind Elderly Dog Got A Second Chance In Life After Being Abandoned When A Kind Lady Adopted Him

Image credits: patitasencasa

The letter was composed as if it was written by the dog himself: “My name is Adriano. I’m 14. I was born on October 6, 2008. I have been blind for three years”

Blind Elderly Dog Got A Second Chance In Life After Being Abandoned When A Kind Lady Adopted Him

Image credits: patitasencasa

“I am not neutered. I’m very good. I do not bite children, adults, or other pets. Human food makes me sick. I don’t know how to eat bones.”

“That’s how they abandoned him, as if his life was worthless, as if he were a stuffed animal, as if he didn’t feel it” commented a spokesperson of the shelter

Blind Elderly Dog Got A Second Chance In Life After Being Abandoned When A Kind Lady Adopted Him

Image credits: patitasencasa

“How would you leave the house, with the letter already written, put him on a leash, and take him for a walk, knowing that you will abandon him?” They wrote

Blind Elderly Dog Got A Second Chance In Life After Being Abandoned When A Kind Lady Adopted Him

Image credits: patitasencasa

“The poor dog understands nothing. We feel helpless, as we spent Sunday anguished with the situation, we can not believe this could happen” they expressed in a post

Blind Elderly Dog Got A Second Chance In Life After Being Abandoned When A Kind Lady Adopted Him

Image credits: patitasencasa

The Shelter was looking to find a permanent home for Adriano with the help of locals in Buenos Aires

Blind Elderly Dog Got A Second Chance In Life After Being Abandoned When A Kind Lady Adopted Him

Image credits: patitasencasa

In the end Adriano has found a home and has been moved to a loving household in the care of a kind-hearted lady who adopted him

Blind Elderly Dog Got A Second Chance In Life After Being Abandoned When A Kind Lady Adopted Him

Image credits: patitasencasa

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Author, Pro member

Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

Read more »
Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda