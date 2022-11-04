Blind Elderly Dog Got A Second Chance In Life After Being Abandoned When A Kind Lady Adopted Him

Before adopting or purchasing a pet, some people do not give it much thought. It can be speculated from the number of animals housed in shelters or homeless pets that have been left on the streets by their owners. Domesticated animals are unable to care for themselves, therefore they have an unfailing trust in those who do.

In Buenos Aires, Argentina, a woman was walking around the neighborhood with a dog on a leash when she suddenly picked the dog up, threw him through a fence into someone’s garden, and left the scene.

Meet Adriano, a 14-year-old blind dog who was abandoned by his owner in the garden of a house in the La Paternal neighborhood of Buenos Aires

Security cameras in the area captured the exact moment when a woman was walking with a Cocker Spaniel

She picked him up in her arms and unexpectedly threw him into the garden of a house

The previous (presumed) owner also left a letter in the mailbox

The letter was composed as if it was written by the dog himself: “My name is Adriano. I’m 14. I was born on October 6, 2008. I have been blind for three years”

“I am not neutered. I’m very good. I do not bite children, adults, or other pets. Human food makes me sick. I don’t know how to eat bones.”

“That’s how they abandoned him, as if his life was worthless, as if he were a stuffed animal, as if he didn’t feel it” commented a spokesperson of the shelter

“How would you leave the house, with the letter already written, put him on a leash, and take him for a walk, knowing that you will abandon him?” They wrote

“The poor dog understands nothing. We feel helpless, as we spent Sunday anguished with the situation, we can not believe this could happen” they expressed in a post

The Shelter was looking to find a permanent home for Adriano with the help of locals in Buenos Aires

In the end Adriano has found a home and has been moved to a loving household in the care of a kind-hearted lady who adopted him

