Who Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson? Aaron Perry Taylor-Johnson is a British actor known for his intense performances and diverse filmography. He consistently brings a captivating presence to both indie dramas and major blockbusters. His breakout moment came as John Lennon in the biopic Nowhere Boy, a role that garnered critical acclaim and introduced him to a wider audience. He quickly followed this with the titular character in Kick-Ass.

Full Name Aaron Perry Taylor-Johnson Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Ashkenazi Jewish, Irish Education Holmer Green Senior School, Jackie Palmer Stage School Father Robert Johnson Mother Sarah Johnson Siblings Gemma Johnson Kids Wylda Rae Johnson, Romy Hero Johnson

Early Life and Education Aaron Perry Johnson was born in High Wycombe, England, to a civil engineer father and homemaker mother. He has a sister, Gemma, and began acting at the young age of six. His formal education included Holmer Green Senior School and the Jackie Palmer Stage School. There he studied various performing arts, leaving at fifteen to focus on his burgeoning acting career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson met her in 2008 when he auditioned for her directorial debut Nowhere Boy. They became engaged in 2009 and married on June 21, 2012. The couple shares two daughters, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero, and Aaron is a stepfather to Sam’s two daughters from a prior marriage. Their relationship has often drawn public attention due to their age gap.

Career Highlights Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s breakthrough came portraying John Lennon in the 2009 biopic Nowhere Boy, earning him an Empire Award for Best Newcomer. He further solidified his action credentials as the title character in the Kick-Ass films. For his compelling performance as a psychopathic drifter in the 2016 thriller Nocturnal Animals, he secured a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. He has also appeared in diverse projects like Godzilla and Avengers: Age of Ultron.