A dollhouse is what every girl dreams of when little. All the rooms, cute decor, little furniture, so many possibilities! But when you grow up, the house gets abandoned unless a cute little toad comes into your life to change that for the better.

Meet Toby, a grumpy cute toad that inspired this woman to revive her dollhouse. On the Instagram page, this creator shares images of Toby living an old man's life, posing for cute pictures. You can see him taking a shower, selling some pies, or even taking a bathroom break.

So without further ado, I invite you to hop into this post and see what Toby has been up to lately.

More info: Instagram | tobytoad.com | tiktok.com | Etsy

#1

#2

#3

Headless Roach
The toad has some serious culinary talent, wow

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

Scout Finch
“Alright, I’m ready for my close up Mr. DeMille.”

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

Scout Finch
Look at the shoes!! This is too cute!

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

