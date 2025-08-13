ADVERTISEMENT

For the past decade, ‘A Doll Like Me,’ founded by Amy, has been creating one-of-a-kind dolls that reflect the unique children who receive them, helping kids feel truly seen and represented. So far, over 2,000 dolls have found their way to families across all 50 U.S. states and at least 35 countries, and for most of these 10 years, they’ve been completely free. Thanks to community sponsors, generous individuals, and dedicated groups, Amy ensures that every child can have a doll that looks like them without worrying about the cost.

Scroll down to see the most recent photos showcasing kids with their unique toys created by ‘A Doll Like Me.’

More info: Instagram | Facebook | adolllikeme.com