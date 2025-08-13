ADVERTISEMENT

For the past decade, ‘A Doll Like Me,’ founded by Amy, has been creating one-of-a-kind dolls that reflect the unique children who receive them, helping kids feel truly seen and represented. So far, over 2,000 dolls have found their way to families across all 50 U.S. states and at least 35 countries, and for most of these 10 years, they’ve been completely free. Thanks to community sponsors, generous individuals, and dedicated groups, Amy ensures that every child can have a doll that looks like them without worrying about the cost.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | adolllikeme.com

#1

Happy child holds a custom doll representing rare health conditions, designed to fit each child's unique needs.

a_doll_like_me Report

    #2

    Child with rare health condition resting in a car seat next to a doll designed to represent similar unique needs.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #3

    Child holding a doll designed to represent rare health conditions, showcasing personalized dolls for kids with special needs.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #4

    Child with rare health condition holding a custom doll designed to represent their unique needs and condition.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #5

    Young girl in pajamas holding a doll designed to represent rare health conditions, highlighting custom dolls for children.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #6

    Young boy holding a custom doll designed to represent a child's rare health condition and specific needs outdoors.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #7

    Young boy with rare health condition wearing superhero costume holding a matching doll representing his needs.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #8

    Child resting in bed with a medical ventilator and a doll designed to represent her rare health condition.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #9

    Young girl smiling while holding a custom doll representing her rare health condition in matching outfit and bow.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #10

    Young girl smiling on couch holding a custom doll designed to represent rare health conditions in children.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #11

    Child holding a custom doll designed to represent rare health conditions, both wearing glasses and smiling indoors.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #12

    Young girl smiling and holding a custom doll representing rare health conditions and individual child needs.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #13

    Baby smiling next to a doll representing rare health conditions, showcasing custom dolls fitting each child’s needs.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #14

    Young boy smiling and holding a custom doll representing rare health conditions and individual needs.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #15

    Child lying next to a doll designed to fit rare health conditions, representing unique needs with care and detail.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #16

    Young girl holding a custom doll designed to represent her rare health condition and unique needs.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #17

    Young girl smiling while holding a custom doll designed to represent rare health conditions and individual needs.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #18

    Two children in matching pajamas with a custom doll representing rare health conditions and individual needs.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #19

    Smiling child hugging a doll designed to represent rare health conditions, showcasing personalized inclusive dolls for kids.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #20

    Young girl hugging a custom doll representing a rare health condition, designed to fit each child’s unique needs.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #21

    Young girl with a rare health condition smiling and holding a custom doll representing her needs and uniqueness.

    a_doll_like_me Report

    #22

    Smiling child with a patch over one eye holding a doll designed to represent rare health conditions and individual needs

    a_doll_like_me Report

